2026 Marks a Milestone Year for ABLEnow

Richmond, VA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year marks growth and transition for ABLEnow, the country’s largest independent Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) savings program. Managed by Commonwealth Savers, ABLEnow is approaching its 10th anniversary and introducing significant enhancements in 2026.

“This is an important moment for ABLEnow and the more than 20,000 individuals served by the program,” said Alisa Ferguson, ABLE Programs Director at Commonwealth Savers. “Expanded eligibility, increased flexibility, and lower fees reflect a continued focus on removing barriers and strengthening access to financial tools that provide flexibility and support for a wide range of needs.”

Expanded Eligibility

Effective January 1, 2026, the ABLE Age Adjustment Act expands eligibility for ABLEnow accounts. Individuals whose disability began before their 46th birthday may now be eligible to open an ABLEnow account. Details, including an online eligibility quiz, are available on ABLEnow’s eligibility page.





More Savings

In 2026, ABLEnow account owners can contribute up to $20,000 annually, up from $19,000 in 2025. Working account owners may be eligible to contribute additional funds under the ABLE to Work Act.

To highlight the expanded savings opportunities in 2026, new customers who open an ABLEnow account in January 2026 will be entered for a chance to win a fully funded ABLEnow account. Review the sweepstakes rules and details.



Program Enhancements

ABLEnow will transition recordkeeping services to Ascensus in late March 2026. Ascensus is the nation’s largest independent third-party administrator and government savings facilitator, with extensive experience supporting ABLE programs.





For ABLEnow account owners, the transition will bring lower fees, a modernized online platform, and continued professional administration. Accounts will automatically transition in late March 2026. Customers will receive advance communications, instructions and support throughout the process.





These updates are part of ABLEnow’s long-term commitment to providing a strong, reliable ABLE program nationwide, while also improving the tools and support available to groups and organizations that help connect people to ABLE savings.





Looking Ahead

As ABLEnow approaches its 10th anniversary in December 2026, these milestones reflect an ongoing commitment to expanding access, reducing costs and delivering high-quality service.

For more information about ABLEnow or to open an account, visit ABLEnow.com.





# # #

About ABLEnow:

ABLEnow® is a national ABLE savings program for eligible Americans living with disabilities. Since its launch in December 2016, ABLEnow has grown to be the country’s largest independent ABLE program, with accounts in all 50 states. Call 1-844-NOW-ABLE or visit ABLEnow.com to obtain information and all program materials. These include information on ABLEnow’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing. Seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax, legal, federal or state benefit implications related to opening and maintaining an ABLE account. Participating in these programs involves investment risk including the possible loss of principal. ABLEnow is administered by Commonwealth Savers Plan. For non-Virginia residents: other states may sponsor an ABLE plan offering state tax or other benefits not available through ABLEnow. ©2026 Commonwealth Savers Plan. All Rights Reserved.