DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Wisner Baum LLP Clients Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Wisner Baum LLP (“Wisner Baum”). Wisner Baum learned of a data breach on or about October 9, 2025.

About Wisner Baum LLP

Wisner Baum LLP is a Los Angeles law firm known for litigation against large corporations.

What happened?

Around October 9, 2025, Wisner Baum identified suspicious activity on its IT network. They promptly launched an investigation and determined that, between October 8 and October 9, 2025, an unauthorized third party accessed their network and may have obtained certain files. Some of these files might have included personal details like names, driver’s license numbers, bank account and routing numbers, and medical data.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Wisner Baum, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Wisner Baum data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

