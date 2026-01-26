Kuala Lumpur, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aimscap today announced an official partnership with the Lamborghini brand, formalising a strategic collaboration between two globally recognised names from distinct yet complementary industries. The partnership reflects a shared ambition to extend beyond conventional boundaries, bringing together performance-driven thinking, precision, and exclusivity for traders and brand enthusiasts across the Asia-Pacific region and internationally.

Aimscap Enters Strategic Partnership with Lamborghini

Globally renowned for its uncompromising automotive craftsmanship, Lamborghini has also established a strong legacy within the luxury automotive industry. Since 1968, the brand has carried forward the vision of its founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini. That vision is rooted in resilience, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. These principles continue to define Lamborghini’s identity today and are embodied by the iconic Taurus emblem and its enduring commitment to performance without compromise.

“We are honoured to formalise this partnership with Lamborghini,” said Aaron Chang, Chief Executive Officer of AIMS Group. “This collaboration goes well beyond a traditional commercial arrangement. It reflects a genuine alignment of philosophies, where both brands are driven by excellence, precision, and the confidence to challenge established limits.”

He added, “At Aimscap, our focus has always been on delivering an efficient, high-quality trading experience that enables our users to consistently aim higher. This closely mirrors Lamborghini’s founding ethos of pushing boundaries and pursuing perfection. Together, we look forward to creating new opportunities and meaningful experiences for our clients.”

Mr. Stanley Ng, Principal Consultant and Advisor for the Lamborghini Brand in Southeast Asia, commented, “This partnership represents a meeting point between elite trading services and one of Italy’s most iconic luxury brands. We are confident that Aimscap’s strong regional presence and market influence will further enrich the Lamborghini brand experience for discerning audiences across Southeast Asia.”

The collaboration marks an important milestone in Aimscap’s global growth strategy. It reinforces the company’s position at the intersection of advanced trading technology and high-end lifestyle experiences. As the partnership develops, both organisations will explore initiatives that deliver cross-sector value, offering premium clients a distinctive experience that blends refined luxury with performance-led innovation.

Press Inquiries

Benson Low

support [at] aimscap.com

https://www.aimscap.com