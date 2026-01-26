HiBob Celebrates #1 Rankings for Core HRMS, Performance Management, and HR Service Delivery in the 2025–2026 Sapient Insights Mid-Market Voice of the Customer Report

London, UK & New York, USA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the people management platform transforming how organizations work and helping businesses adapt to the age of AI is proud to announce its outstanding performance in the fully licensed 2025–2026 Sapient Insights Mid-Market Voice of the Customer (VOC) Report.

This year, HiBob earned #1 rankings in both User Experience (UX) and Vendor Satisfaction (VS) across three key categories: Core HRMS, Performance Management, and HR Service Delivery – Content.

“HiBob achieved outstanding results in the 2025-2026 Annual HR Systems Survey, Voice of the Customer report, securing 8 Mid-Market top rankings based on customer feedback," said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer and Managing Partner at Sapient Insights Group. “HiBob’s rapid rise in the mid-market HR technology space reflects both its growing influence and the expectations buyers now have for modern, global HRMS platforms.”

The Sapient badges featured in the report highlight HiBob’s consistent first-place Mid-Market wins, reinforcing our position as a modern, people-focused leader in HR technology.

Report Highlights

#1 Mid-Market HRMS for both User Experience and Vendor Satisfaction

The only vendor with 100% of customers saying the system meets their needs “Always” or “Most of the Time”

Strong adoption growth, rising from 3.44% to 4.26%—one of the biggest projected increases in the category

Top-ranked UX and VS in Performance Management, an area growing rapidly in buyer importance

Customer feedback praising HiBob’s intuitive design, responsiveness, easy configuration, and people-first approach

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder of HiBob said: “These results highlight a tremendous market opportunity. Organizations are choosing HiBob for our modern experience, our flexibility, and our deep commitment to people-centric workplaces. With this recognition, we’re seizing the moment to build a unified message that clearly positions HiBob as the leading HRMS for mid-market companies. As buyers increasingly rely on trusted, data-driven evaluations, we have a powerful chance to sharpen our story and elevate the proof points that matter most.”

This announcement extends HiBob’s recent national media momentum, following its recognition by HackerNoon as Best HR Software for Mid-sized Companies in 2026.

A free, licensed version of the mid-market report is available at www.hibob.com

About HiBob

HiBob is leading the way in HR innovation with its award-winning HCM platform, Bob—an AI-powered, modular solution that transforms how modern businesses manage their people. Built for today’s distributed, fast-moving workforces, Bob enables companies to streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations through integrated capabilities that are both powerful and easy to use.

Designed to meet the needs of growing multinational businesses, Bob helps accelerate hiring, improve retention, upskill talent, and elevate the overall employee experience. Its flexible architecture and robust analytics support agility and insight at scale, while its consumer-grade interface encourages everyday engagement and community building.

More than 5,300 global companies—including Uala, DWF, Fiverr, The&Partnership, and VaynerMedia—rely on Bob to align HR with business goals. They value its configurability, ease of use, and the ability to tailor workflows and tools to meet specific organizational needs.

To learn more, visit www.hibob.com.

