FHLBank San Francisco Committed More Than $185 Million to Affordable Housing, Homeownership and Economic Development in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) announced that, in partnership with its members, it made available more than $185 million to advance homeownership, affordable housing and economic development efforts across Arizona, California and Nevada in 2025.

More than $85 million of this funding was deployed through the Bank’s mission-driven grant programs. Funded directly from the Bank’s earnings, these grants helped expand housing supply, improve housing affordability, promote sustainable homeownership, and support economic opportunity and job creation in communities throughout the district.

2025 Grant Funding Highlights

$44.6 million in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) General Fund grants awarded to 26 projects expected to create more than 1,780 affordable homes.

$5.1 million in AHP Nevada Targeted Fund grants awarded to five projects that will create 273 affordable homes in Nevada.

$12 million committed to the Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) Program, providing matching grants of up to $32,099 for first-time homebuyers.

$10 million allocated to the Middle-Income Downpayment Assistance Program, offering matching grants of up to $50,000 in partnership with 55 member financial institutions, assisting 200 eligible first-time homebuyers.

$8 million awarded through the Access to Housing and Economic Assistance for Development (AHEAD) Program to support 64 economic development projects, expected to help create or preserve thousands of jobs.

$4.5 million delivered to Southern California wildfire relief and recovery efforts in partnership with member financial institutions, including matched member donations and direct contributions to local nonprofits, supporting emergency response and long-term rebuilding.

$1.69 million through the Empowering Homeownership Program, including matched member donations, to expand the capacity of Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-approved housing counseling agencies across the district.





"Working with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco allows us to support innovative solutions that make a difference in the communities we serve,” said Adey Tesfaye, senior vice president and head of the Community Reinvestment Act division at City National Bank, an FHLBank San Francisco member and partner of the Bank’s AHEAD program that awards economic development grants for innovative initiatives that create economic opportunity.

2025 Housing Bond Investments

In addition to its grant programs, FHLBank San Francisco leveraged its authority to invest in mission-consistent securities, committing more than $100 million in housing bond investments to help preserve thousands of affordable homes for very low-income households across Arizona, California and Nevada.

“In 2025, we worked closely with our member financial institutions and community partners to deliver meaningful, measurable impact across the communities we serve,” said Joe Amato, interim president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco. “Together, we helped expand housing supply, strengthened housing affordability, increased access to homeownership, and supported economic development across Arizona, California and Nevada. Throughout the year, we remained steadfast in our core mission to provide our members with reliable access to liquidity, essential financial services and expertise, and critical resources to support affordable housing and community investment. We are excited about what we’ll accomplish in the year ahead."

Impact of the FHLBanks

By law, each Federal Home Loan Bank contributes a minimum of 10% of annual net income to its Affordable Housing Program. FHLBank San Francisco exceeds this requirement, contributing up to 15% of annual net income to mission-aligned initiatives that promote affordable housing, economic vitality and sustainable homeownership.

Recent studies have shown the benefits of FHLBanks in local communities.

A study from U.S. Government Accountability Office reports that higher FHLBank borrowing is associated with positive outcomes for financial institutions, including increased local lending and reduced liquidity stress—particularly among smaller institutions, which make up approximately 97% of FHLBank membership.

An Urban Institute study found that the Federal Home Loan Bank System generates between $13.2 billion and $21.4 billion in annual economic value by reducing the risk of systemic financial crises.

A forthcoming study by the Morrison Institute of Public Policy and the Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University reveals the economic benefits in the state of Arizona from FHLBank San Francisco’s AHP investments over the last 20 years.





Since 1990, FHLBank San Francisco has awarded more than $1.42 billion to support the construction, rehabilitation, or purchase of over 156,000 affordable homes for lower-income households. Systemwide, the Federal Home Loan Banks remain one of the nation’s largest private-sector sources of affordable housing grant funding, having provided approximately $8.3 billion in grants and supported more than one million households.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

