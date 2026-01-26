Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Ray & Joan Wiens Celebrate Seven Years & Win Top Customer Service Award in South Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ray and Joan Wiens are the owners of Minuteman Press in South Calgary since April of 2019. As they approach seven years in business, Ray and Joan have been very busy over the past two years, expanding their business location, acquiring a local sign shop, and racking up awards. Minuteman Press International RVP Neil MacLeod presented Ray, Joan, and their team with their Top Customer Service Award for their outstanding dedication to their clients.





Journey to Minuteman Press

Prior to purchasing Minuteman Press in South Calgary, Joan shares, “I dedicated 26 years to the field of education serving as both a teacher and a principal. Ray has a diverse background. Following university, he played CFL football for a couple of seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. During this time, he also worked as a mechanical engineer. When his football career ended, Ray went back to university and got his education degree so he could teach high school math. Together, we spent 18 years teaching at American private schools in Kuwait and Dubai.”

Ray adds, “My connection to the printing industry began long before my teaching career, in a Saskatchewan print shop where my first high school job was cleaning printing presses. And so, for me, returning to the print world has always felt like coming full circle.”

He continues, “When Joan and I moved back to Canada, we were ready for a career change. I had earned my MBA, and I was interested in pursuing entrepreneurship. After a thorough market research process, we ultimately chose Minuteman Press, recognizing its many great benefits.”

For Ray and Joan, those benefits were:

Established B2B: “We bought a well-established business with an extensive customer database. We also felt like it was in a great location surrounded by many other businesses. Printing, signage and marketing materials are essential infrastructure for every other business in Calgary. Also, printing products are consumable items and therefore we knew we could rely on repeat orders once a relationship with the client was established.”





“We bought a well-established business with an extensive customer database. We also felt like it was in a great location surrounded by many other businesses. Printing, signage and marketing materials are essential infrastructure for every other business in Calgary. Also, printing products are consumable items and therefore we knew we could rely on repeat orders once a relationship with the client was established.” Proven systems and business model: “Choosing Minuteman Press gave us access to established systems that would have taken years to build from scratch. We gained immediate benefits from their integrated workflow management software (FLEX), customer tracking systems, buying power options, equipment leasing/purchase support, and robust web presence. Although we saw the value of their support during our initial search, the level of hands-on assistance we’ve received as owners has been phenomenal.”





“Choosing Minuteman Press gave us access to established systems that would have taken years to build from scratch. We gained immediate benefits from their integrated workflow management software (FLEX), customer tracking systems, buying power options, equipment leasing/purchase support, and robust web presence. Although we saw the value of their support during our initial search, the level of hands-on assistance we’ve received as owners has been phenomenal.” Brand Recognition: “Minuteman Press is a globally recognized leader in the printing industry. Buying a Minuteman Press gave us instant credibility with those in the Calgary business community as they already know the name stands for quality and reliability.”





Talking Shop: Seven Years of Success & Recent Growth/Expansion

Asked about their keys to success over the past seven years, Ray and Joan share: “We have used a blend of techniques to see consistent sales growth:

Networking: “Over the years, our active involvement in several local business organizations has allowed us to make many connections with business leaders in the city. What started as providing high quality printing services for fellow members has evolved into a powerful network where these satisfied clients have become our most effective brand ambassadors, consistently generating high-quality leads by sharing our expertise with their own professional networks. There is a sense of optimism in Calgary right now. It feels like everyone is aiming high as our city navigates all the changes in the global economy, and the best part is that business here is collaborative. That’s exactly why our networking groups are so vital to our growth. When we all work together, the whole community wins!”

Customer Retention: “Since buying the business in 2019, we have focused on revitalizing a database spanning two decades of local business history. Upon taking ownership, we actively reached out to reconnect with established clients, prioritizing genuine relationship building. By taking the time to understand their unique challenges and providing solutions for their printing needs, we successfully engaged current clients and re-engaged many accounts that had drifted away by restoring their trust in our expertise.”

Expanding Product Capabilities: “From day one, we’ve expanded our products and services with new equipment and technology. Our first purchase in 2019 was a large format HP roll to roll printer, which helped increase sales immediately. One year in, we bought a heat press so we could decorate clothing. We quickly saw the value and then we bought a mug and hat press as well as a dye sublimation printer. We continue to get new equipment when we see the potential and have purchased an engraving machine, a hot laminator, an automatic book binding machine, a large flatbed cutter, and a large flatbed printer. New services often breathe life into old ones; customers often come in for one thing and leave with something else as well. With our new equipment, we’re able to control quality and get their items to them quickly. Over the years, we have been able to hit the ground running with new clients and build relationships with them while meeting their needs.”

Internet Marketing Program: “While our networking has helped us develop deep connections with many, our internet marketing gives us that broad reach that is required to improve our sales and continue to grow our client list.”

Top Customer Service: “In a world of automated bots, exceptional human-led customer service is a premium luxury. It is the glue that holds all other strategies together. We have had countless customers thank us for answering the phone, calling them back, visiting their store or directly communicating with them by email. A customer who has had a problem solved quickly and gracefully is often more loyal than a customer who never had a problem at all. Great service turns a mistake into a marketing opportunity. We get many referrals from our current customers that tell their contacts they need to use us!”

Business Expansion in 2024: “Over the years, we have always been committed to improving our offerings, but eventually we simply ran out of room to grow. At the end of 2024, just as we reached our limit, the unit next door became available. It was the perfect solution, and we jumped at the opportunity to expand our operations without the logistical challenges of a full relocation. With this extra room, we’ve been able to bring in some exciting new equipment, including a Colex flatbed cutter and an Epson flatbed printer into our production line.”

Sign Shop Acquisition in 2025: “In November of 2025, we expanded our portfolio by acquiring Calgary Instant Signs, a shop that has been active since the early 1990s. In the short time since the acquisition, we have successfully made strong connections with their established clientele, identifying significant growth potential. By using our recent investments in high-end equipment and expanded floor space, we are perfectly positioned to support these new customers. As we also provide digital printing, we are positioning ourselves as a true one-stop shop. We are not only streamlining the process for our new customers but also expanding the services offered to them.”

Training & Support from Minuteman Press: “Since acquiring our shop in 2019, Minuteman Press International has been the foundation of our growth. From comprehensive initial training to ongoing hands-on support from our Regional VP Neil MacLeod and our field team, we’ve always had the guidance we need. The FLEX system truly powers our day-to-day operations, backed by a team that’s always there when we need them.”

Rewards & Advice for Others

For Ray and Joan, business ownership has rewarded them in many ways. Joan shares, “The rewards of business ownership extend far beyond the balance sheet. Owning Minuteman Press has given us the freedom to chart our own course and build meaningful relationships with amazing people throughout the area. We are proud of our integration into the community; it is a special feeling to drive through Calgary and see the results of our labor. We are building something of real value that we can pass on or sell to the next generation.”

For his part, Ray says, “One of the best parts of this whole journey has been watching our vision take shape and seeing the company grow in value because of the choices we have made. Investing in premier equipment has been a game-changer: we love the challenge of using this amazing technology to produce exceptional results for our customers. More importantly, we have had the privilege of hiring amazing staff. Working alongside people who are not only hardworking and creative but also fun to be around turns our professional goals into a shared passion that makes each day rewarding.”

They close with the following advice for others: “First, focus on the people. Your business will only grow as fast as your relationships do. Take the time to be present in your community and build real trust with your customers; those personal handshakes are what turns a one-time order into a lifelong partnership. Second, stay curious about new technology. It is easy to get comfortable with the status quo, but looking at new equipment options is what keeps your business fresh and profitable. When you find the right piece of gear that speeds up your workflow or lets you create something unique, it changes the game. Don’t just work in your business - invest in the tools that help your business work for you.”

