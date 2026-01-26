iÖGO nanö Introduces Completely New Yogurt Experience with Bubbles Innovation

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian dairy leader Lactalis Canada today announced the launch of iÖGO nanö Bubbles – a first of its kind offering in the kids yogurt category featuring playful, mouth-bursting bubble texture in a creamy & smooth yogurt in a 100g cup.

Made with 100% Canadian milk, real fruit and no artificial colours, flavours, or sweeteners, iÖGO nanö Bubbles introduces an innovative snacking option for kids aged 6-12 inspired by the rising popularity of bubble tea style textures among a younger generation of Canadians – both youth and parents. Providing a source of Vitamin D and Calcium, the offering includes three delicious flavours: Orange Cream with Mango Bubbles, Mixed Berries with Strawberry Bubbles, and Banana with Mango Bubbles.

“There’s something fun and joyful about a spoonful of juicy flavours exploding in your mouth and we are excited to bring Canadians this completely new way of enjoying yogurt with the launch of iÖGO nanö Bubbles,” said Adrienne Pagot-Gérault, General Manager, Yogurt & Cultured Division, Lactalis Canada. “This breakthrough innovation expands our iÖGO nanö brand beyond drinkable yogurt into a creamy yogurt cup that reflects shifting consumer expectations for distinctive texture and playful food experiences while maintaining the brand's high quality and nutritional value.”

iÖGO nanö Bubbles is the latest offering from iÖGO made to meet the needs of every age category including iÖGO, iÖGO nanö drinkable yogurt, and iÖGO frozen yogurt products. iÖGO nanö Bubbles is available at most major retailers across the country. To learn more, please visit iögo.ca.

About Lactalis Canada Inc. With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities across Canada, the company and its more than 4500 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through sustainable and responsible growth, high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada has been named on Forbes’ 2025 Best Employers in Canada and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025 and 2026. The company is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca



