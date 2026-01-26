Kelley Drye Expands Privacy Practice with Partner Kate Black and Special Counsel Mason Fitch

New York, NY, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced today that experienced privacy lawyers Kate Black and Mason Fitch have joined the firm’s Privacy and Information Security practice group.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kate and Mason to the firm,” says Alysa Hutnik, partner and chair of Kelley Drye’s Privacy and Information Security practice. “Their combined experience across health privacy, emerging technologies, and complex data regulatory frameworks enhances our ability to guide clients through rapidly evolving privacy challenges with practical, business-minded solutions.”

Kate, a partner in San Francisco and associated with the firm’s Los Angeles office, practices at the intersection of privacy, AI, health technology, and cutting-edge innovation. She advises companies on managing legal risk associated with highly sensitive personal data, including health, genetic, biometric, and consumer information. Her clients span biotechnology, life sciences, digital health, mobile medical applications, consumer health and wellness products, e-commerce, data analytics, and technology platforms that handle sensitive information.

Prior to private practice Kate served as the first head of privacy and data protection at 23andMe, where she led the company’s privacy, data governance, and law enforcement response function. She also held roles at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and advised the California Office of Health Information Integrity. Earlier in her career, Kate worked at the Center for Democracy and Technology and interned at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

“I’m excited to join Kelley Drye’s nationally recognized privacy practice,” says Kate. “Being part of a team with such a robust platform allows me to provide clients with a full spectrum of resources and to collaborate with colleagues who are at the forefront of developments in privacy, regulatory enforcement and defense, and litigation.”

Mason, special counsel in the firm’s Houston office, focuses on privacy and AI matters, particularly as they relate to healthcare, emerging technology, and sensitive personal data. He has deep experience in advertising and applies his in-house experiences—including at Hims & Hers and Meta (formerly Facebook)—to provide practical and actionable advice to his clients. He has represented clients in state, federal, and international regulatory investigations. Mason’s experiences enable him to quickly understand business priorities and provide advice that enables strategic, high-stakes data uses.

“Expanding our presence in California is a strategic priority for Kelley Drye, given the state’s leadership in privacy and technology regulation,” says Dana Rosenfeld, Managing Partner of Kelley Drye. “Together, Kate and Mason’s arrival further strengthens our capability to deliver comprehensive privacy counsel across the country.”

Kate and Mason’s arrival follows the recent hire of California-based Privacy Special Counsel Celine Guillou, who joined the firm in May 2025 from the California Privacy Protection Agency’s Enforcement Division.

Kate received her J.D. from The George Washington University Law School and her B.S. from Florida International University. Mason received his J.D. from New York University School of Law and his B.A. from Columbia University.

