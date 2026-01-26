“Sunshine is the Best Rodenticide”: E.U.R.E.K.A. Announces Upcoming Launch of Rodent Log

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Effective Urban Rodent Ecology Knowledge Alliance (EUREKA), spearheaded by Luis Agurto Jr. from Pestec and Michael H. Parsons, PhD, from Centre for Urban Ecological Solutions, LLC (CUES), announces the upcoming release of Rodent Log, a free data collection tool for licensed pest management professionals. Rodent Log standardizes how rodent sightings, site conditions, and interventions are recorded, helping to bring urban rodent populations into the light.

Despite their significant impacts on public health and quality of life, urban rodents often go unreported and unaddressed. Shame around infestation, apathy toward civic hygiene, aging infrastructure, and unclear ownership of responsibility all contribute to conditions that allow rodents to thrive. Meanwhile, researchers and policymakers lack access to reliable field data, making it difficult to design effective prevention strategies.

“Sunshine is the Best Rodenticide.”

Visibility and shared knowledge are essential to reducing rodent pressure in cities.

Rodent Log enables pest management professionals to aggregate field observations in a consistent, research-grade format. Data is anonymized and can support:

Improved public health and housing policy



Preventive building and landscape design



Reduced reliance on rodenticides



Urban ecology and behavioral research





“Pest management professionals see what others cannot,” said Parsons. “By organizing and sharing this knowledge, we can drive smarter decision-making, improve environmental health, and help build cities where rodents do not have the advantage of the shadows.”

Rodent Log: Elevating Data for Statewide Control. Get started in two steps.

Download: Click and download the free Rodent Log App from the Apple App Store. Contact the EUREKA team at partners@eurekalliance.org to request your unique username and password to unlock the platform.





linkedIn.com/showcase/eurekalliance

linkedin.com/company/pestecipm

**Disclaimer: This project was funded by the Department of Pesticide Regulation. The contents may not necessarily reflect the official views or policies of the State of California.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25dc420e-d7f7-4443-ae9a-36531489ab96