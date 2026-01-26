Superior Group of Companies Launches Shareholder Rewards Program with Stockperks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of uniforms, branded products, and call center services, today announced the launch of a comprehensive shareholder rewards program in partnership with Stockperks, the innovative marketplace that connects retail investors with the companies they own.

Through the Stockperks platform, Superior Group of Companies shareholders can access exclusive perks and rewards based on their shareholding levels. Initial perks include gift cards and discounts on Superior Cloth & Stitch healthcare apparel and customized S'well water bottles.

"At SGC, we're committed to building lasting relationships with all our stakeholders, including our retail investor community," said Michael Benstock, Chairman and CEO of Superior Group of Companies. "This partnership with Stockperks allows us to extend the same appreciation we show our customers to our shareholders, offering them tangible benefits that reflect our diverse portfolio of quality brands, products and services. We believe this program will strengthen our connection with retail investors and demonstrate our commitment to delivering value beyond financial returns."

Agnies Watson, CEO and Co-Founder of Stockperks, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Superior Group of Companies has built an impressive portfolio serving a broad range of industries and well-known consumer brands. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Stockperks community. By leveraging our platform, SGC will be able to deepen its engagement with retail investors year-round, providing them with exclusive perks that showcase their exceptional brands. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to revolutionizing the way companies connect with their shareholders and create a community of loyal and informed individual investors."

To learn more about Superior Group of Companies and claim shareholder perks, please visit the Stockperks app or www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com .

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com