Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi to Deliver Commencement Address at Notre Dame de Namur University’s Commencement Ceremony

Belmont, CA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced that The Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives, will serve as the Commencement Speaker for the University’s Commencement Ceremony on May 2, 2026.

A historic leader and trailblazer in American public service, Speaker Emerita Pelosi will address NDNU’s graduating class during a milestone year for the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, who are celebrating their 175th Anniversary in California. The Sisters founded Notre Dame de Namur University in 1851 and have guided the institution for nearly two centuries with a mission rooted in social justice, educational access, and service to the common good.

Speaker Emerita Pelosi is herself a graduate of Trinity Washington University, which was founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1897, making her participation in NDNU’s commencement especially meaningful.

“We are deeply honored to welcome Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi to Notre Dame de Namur University,” said Dr. Beth Martin, President of NDNU. “Her lifelong commitment to public service, leadership, and advocacy for justice reflects the very values that define an NDNU education and the enduring legacy of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. During this 175th anniversary year of the Sisters in California, her presence powerfully affirms the impact of faith-inspired education on the world.”

As the first woman to serve as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Pelosi has shaped decades of landmark legislation and remains one of the most influential leaders in American history. Her career exemplifies courage, perseverance, and a steadfast belief in the role of education as a force for positive change.

“It is my honor to join Notre Dame de Namur University for its commencement celebration,” said Speaker Emerita Pelosi. “As a proud graduate of Trinity Washington University, founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, I know firsthand the transformative power of their educational mission. I look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 and the 175-year legacy of the Sisters in California—a legacy rooted in faith, justice, and opportunity for all.”

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu