Telesat and Hanwha sign strategic cooperation agreement for next-generation space and marine technologies

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Hanwha Systems Co, Ltd (Hanwha), a leading Korean corporation of the Hanwha Group, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly collaborate on next-generation, sovereign satellite connectivity solutions, as well as user terminals that will be compatible with Telesat’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network, Telesat Lightspeed.

The MOU follows the signing of a Letter of Intent between the Government of Canada through the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) and the Government of Korea through the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) to pursue a structured initiative on next-generation commercial Low earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications and advanced maritime platforms.

Hanwha and Telesat will explore a range of cooperative programs, notably the Government of Korea’s LEO communications satellite constellation (K-LEO) and defense user terminals that are compatible with K-LEO and Telesat Lightspeed. Additionally, the companies are cooperating on the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), where Hanwha intends to include significant, multi-year Telesat Lightspeed services as a key strategic aspect of its bid in its Industrial and Economic Benefits to Canada Proposal Annex. Hanwha will also look to apply Telesat Lightspeed services to various platforms within its weapon systems as a means of exploring potential business collaboration opportunities throughout the global defense market.

“This collaboration brings together complementary resources and expertise to deliver next‑generation, sovereign LEO communications capabilities for Canada, South Korea, and our allied partners,” stated Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “The secure, high‑performance Telesat Lightspeed architecture—paired with Hanwha’s advanced systems expertise—positions us to support critical defense missions and national priorities with unmatched reliability.”

“This partnership enhances our ability to deliver secure, sovereign LEO communications for defense and maritime operations,” said Jae-il Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Systems. “By expanding partnerships with trusted global leaders, Hanwha Systems will continue to strengthen its position in the global market and advance its role as a key defense and space technology provider,” he added.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn , X , or visit www.telesat.com .

About Hanwha Systems



Hanwha Systems is a leading South Korean defense and ICT company specializing in advanced radar, command and control, satellite, and defense electronics solutions. Leveraging strong systems integration capabilities and cutting-edge technologies, the company supports national security and global defense programs across land, sea, air, cyber, and space domains.

Hanwha Systems is the representative company of the Republic of Korea with world-class companies in various business areas based on avionics and space, security and safety, and information systems service. Furthermore, it is positioned as the representative avionics, defense, and ICT specialty company of the nation as the member company of Hanwha Group possessing 320 or more global business bases.

Hanwha Systems maintain the strong reliability and partnership with numerous customers and is recognized as a global partner. Hanwha Systems provides the various service solutions based on the ICT technology such as advanced sensors and networks. Hanwha Systems manages Defense Division and ICT Division with the customer value being the top priority.

Media Contacts:

W2 Communications for Telesat

telesat@w2comm.com



Claire S. Kim for Hanwha

Manager, The communications Team

Hanwha Systems

soojin16444@hanwha.com

Mobile: +82 10 9108 4219

Telesat Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements’’ and “forward looking information” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” “can,” “pursue,” “intends”, “look to”, “potential”, “position” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Telesat or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, provide forward looking information, orally or in writing, which may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and news releases or oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer of Telesat. All statements made in this news release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this news release. Telesat undertakes no obligation to update the statements made in this news release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this news release.

These forward-looking statements and this forward looking information are not guarantees of future performance, are based on Telesat’s current expectations, and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward looking information.

Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the ability of Telesat LEO ULC to enter into definitive, binding agreements with Hanwha on the opportunities discussed herein, risks associated with financial factors, including swings in the global financial markets, access to capital to construct our LEO satellite constellation and refinance our GEO debt, inflation, rising or prolonged elevated interest rates, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and tariffs; risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures, impaired satellite performance or dependence on large customers; the ability to deploy successfully an advanced global LEO satellite constellation and the timing of any such deployment; Telesat’s ability to meet the conditions for advance of the loans under the funding agreements for the constellation; technological hurdles, including Telesat’s and Telesat’s contractors’ development and deployment of the new technologies required to complete the constellation in time to meet Telesat’s schedule, or at all; the availability of services and components from Telesat’s and Telesat’s contractors’ supply chains; competition, including with other LEO systems, deployed and yet to be deployed; risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation, including government restrictions and regulations, access to sufficient orbital spectrum to be able to deliver services effectively and access to sufficient geographic markets in which to sell those services; Telesat’s ability to develop significant commercial and operational capabilities; and the ability to expand Telesat’s existing satellite utilization. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 that was filed on March 27, 2025 with the SEC and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (“SEDAR+”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR+’s website at www.sedarplus.ca.