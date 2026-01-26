Good360 Responds to Major Winter Storm, Monitoring Emerging Needs Across Impacted Regions

Alexandria, VA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, a nonprofit organization that turns surplus into support, is actively responding to a major winter storm impacting large portions of the central, southern, and eastern United States.

The storm has already brought widespread snow, significant ice accumulation, prolonged subfreezing temperatures and has caused power outages across multiple states, which could be prolonged. Across the southern region, nearly 700,000 power outages have been reported so far.

Good360 is currently supporting local nonprofit partners in high-risk areas with preparedness and early response efforts, including the distribution of critical supplies such as batteries and flashlights ahead of anticipated power disruptions. The organization is also preparing to ship generators and is coordinating closely with nonprofit partners on the ground to assess conditions, identify evolving needs, and align available donated goods where they are needed most.

“As this storm unfolds across multiple regions and continues to evolve, our priority is ensuring communities and nonprofit partners have access to essential products that can support safety, warmth, and resilience,” said Cinira Baldi, CEO of Good360. “We are responding now while closely monitoring conditions and emerging needs so we can quickly scale our support in the days ahead, particularly for vulnerable populations facing extended outages and extreme cold.”

Forecasts indicate the highest risks include significant icing across parts of the South and Southeast, heavy snowfall from the Plains through the Northeast, and prolonged power outages that may complicate recovery efforts. Good360 remains in active communication with partners in impacted areas and will continue to evaluate product availability and response actions as conditions change.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to bridge the gap between excess and need by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $25 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.