DigiCert Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Certificate Lifecycle Management 2026

Lehi, Utah, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) Vendor Assessment (doc #US52990725, January 2026).

The recognition highlights DigiCert’s leadership in helping organizations modernize PKI and automate certificate lifecycle operations as certificate validity periods continue to shorten and machine identities proliferate across complex hybrid and cloud environments. DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager provides centralized discovery, policy-based governance, and end-to-end automation for certificates and cryptographic assets across public and private CAs, helping customers reduce outages, address compliance risk, and lower operational overhead.

“The forces reshaping digital trust are amplifying an already complex challenge for organizations, with certificate outages continually making news headlines,” said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert. “As industry headwinds grow, certificate lifecycle management is critical to digital reliability, making the IDC MarketScape’s focus on this market in the first-of-its-kind report especially timely.”

According to the report, DigiCert was recognized for the following strengths:

DigiCert TLM can be delivered via managed service, extending reach to customers of different sizes and geographies that want CLM automation and support from trusted partners.

DigiCert TLM offers automation to support smaller teams managing high certificate volumes. One customer reported that large portions of its device and user certificate operations are able to run automatically and require minimal effort to operate.

Another customer replaced its in-house PKI for DigiCert TLM SaaS to manage S/MIME, private TLS, and public TLS across a complex hybrid environment. This customer noted significant cost benefits of relying on the platform for CLM activities

“The certificate lifecycle management market is at a clear inflection point,” said IDC Analyst, Jennifer Glenn. “Certificate-related outages already have far-reaching impacts across applications, supply chains, and digital services – and that risk will only intensify as certificate lifespans continue to shorten and organizations begin operationalizing post-quantum cryptography. In response, IDC published its first Certificate Lifecycle Management IDC MarketScape to reflect the growing criticality of this market and to give organizations a clear, structured view of how vendors are addressing automation, scale, and cryptographic change in what has become a global digital trust challenge.”

DigiCert’s recent integrations with Citrix NetScaler and F5 reflect growing demand for automated certificate management as organizations prepare for shortened certificate lifespan mandates, increasing compliance requirements, and the transition to post-quantum cryptography. For more information about DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager, visit www.digicert.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management, to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, AI content and agents. Learn why more than 100,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.

