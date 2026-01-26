BRBR Investors Encouraged to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in BellRing Brands Securities Class Action Case with Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) securities between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased BellRing Brands securities?

If you purchased BellRing Brands securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until March 23, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/bellring-brands/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com to discuss your rights privately.

What is this case about?

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that BellRing’s strong reported sales results during the Class Period did not reflect increased end-consumer demand or brand momentum. Instead, BellRing’s customers had accumulated excess inventory as a precaution against prior product shortages that had constrained the Company’s supply.

The complaint further alleges that once customers became confident that product shortages were no longer an issue, they reduced inventory levels by selling through existing product and cutting back on new orders. Following this destocking activity, BellRing allegedly admitted that competitive pressures were materially weakening demand.

On August 4, 2025, BellRing reported its fiscal third-quarter 2025 financial results and disclosed a disappointing outlook for fiscal year 2025, stating that management had narrowed its fiscal year 2025 net sales outlook to a range of $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion. Following this disclosure, BellRing’s stock price declined $17.46 per share, or nearly 33%, falling from $53.64 per share on August 4, 2025, to $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, including international investors trading on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, the firm was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney Advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com