Washington, D.C. Auto Show Highlights Public Policy Day, Opening Weekend, and Plans to Reopen Tuesday at Noon

Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show continues to serve as a powerful platform for industry dialogue, vehicle innovation, and consumer connection following an impactful Public Policy Day and an eventful opening weekend at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Public Policy Day brought together policymakers, industry leaders, automakers, and media for timely discussions focused on the future of transportation, mobility, and automotive innovation. The day featured remarks and participation from U.S. Secretary Sean Duffy, NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison, Representative Debbie Dingell, and Representative Bob Latta, underscoring the critical role policy plays in shaping the automotive industry and the choices available to consumers. Conversations explored how policy, technology, and consumer priorities, particularly affordability, continue to influence today’s automotive marketplace and the road ahead.

“The Washington, D.C. Auto Show has always been about bringing the industry together at a moment when conversations matter most,” said John O’Donnell, President of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. “Public Policy day reinforced the importance of collaboration, between policymakers and manufacturers, to ensure consumers continue to have access to innovative, attainable, and affordable vehicles that meet their needs.”

The day also marked the announcement of the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Cars for the Money Awards, expanded this year to 20 categories recognizing vehicles that balance quality, performance, and value. Additional highlights included the debut of the 2026 Lamborghini Temerario and the 2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, drawing strong interest from attendees and media alike.

Throughout the opening weekend, attendees experienced a dynamic show floor featuring new vehicle debuts, industry milestones, and expanded exhibitor participation. Saturday particularly saw strong attendance as guests planned ahead of the approaching winter storm, demonstrating continued enthusiasm for the show and its offerings.

A defining theme across the exhibit halls was the America250 celebration, honoring 250 years of America and the cars America drives. Many manufacturers showcased their commitment to American innovation, design, and production through prominent America250 displays. Highlights include Chevrolet’s Stars and Stripes initiative and a notable Stellantis display featuring America250-branded vehicles from Chrysler, Ram, and more, celebrating heritage, progress, and the path toward the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The show floor reflected both tradition and expansion, with the return of long-standing automotive brands alongside new and enhanced experiences. The Outdoor Pavilion drew strong interest this year, featuring Harley-Davidson’s first-ever appearance at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show alongside Leo’s Vacation Center, while Land Rover made a welcomed return to the show after a long absence.

Due to a significant winter storm affecting the region and much of the country, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show remained closed on Sunday, January 25 and Monday, January 26, prioritizing the safety of guests, staff, exhibitors, and partners amid dangerous travel conditions.

As a result of the weather-related schedule changes, the Hands on Hope Contest, which supports pediatric cancer research, has been moved from the first weekend of show to the second weekend. The Washington, D.C. Auto Show looks forward to welcoming contestants from Children’s National Hospital and Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, who will compete for the chance to win a 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid and a $60,000 grant to their hospital in support of pediatric cancer research.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is currently planning to reopen at noon on Tuesday, January 27, pending conditions. All tickets already purchased will remain valid for any future 2026 show day.

For updates and more information, visit washingtonautoshow.com.

###







About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2026 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation through its brand-new DC eDrives experience. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 23 through February 1, 2026.









Attachments