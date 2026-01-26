Hapbee Appoints Marketing Expert Bally Singh to Board of Directors to Spearhead Global Brand Evolution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB; OTCQB: HAPBF) (“Hapbee” or the “Company”), a leader in frequency wellness technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bally Singh to its Board of Directors. Mr. Singh, a globally recognized creative strategist and marketing expert, joins the company at a pivotal moment as Hapbee prepares for a comprehensive brand evolution designed to capture a larger share of the rapidly expanding global wellness economy.

Mr. Singh joins a distinguished and diverse Board of Directors dedicated to Hapbee's mission of digital wellness. The current Board includes Jaylen Brown (NBA Champion and Chief Innovation Officer), Abdulla Al Zain (Chairman of Infinity Capital), Hasan Shahid (Founder of League Capital), Riz Shah (Chairman and CEO), Ahsan Ashraf (Chief Technology Officer), Krishna Subramanian (Chief Financial Officer), Charles McNerney (former CISO at Microsoft), Chris Rivera (Founder of Emulate Therapeutics), and Michael Matysik.

A Data-Driven Evolution towards the $9.8 Trillion Wellness Surge

The appointment of Mr. Singh comes as the Global Wellness Institute reports the global wellness industry has reached a $6.8 trillion USD and projected to grow 7.3% annually, reaching $9.8 trillion by 2029.1 This massive growth has informed Hapbee’s revised marketing strategy, which focuses on moving beyond niche tech enthusiasts to become a household name in holistic health and human performance.

"Bally’s track record of merging technology with high-impact storytelling is exactly what Hapbee needs as we scale globally," said Riz Shah, Chairman and CEO of Hapbee. "The wellness market is no longer just a trend - it’s nearly a $10 trillion powerhouse industry. With Bally on our board, we are uniquely positioned to translate our scientific edge into a technology company and lifestyle brand that resonates globally with the modern consumer. His expertise will be the catalyst for our upcoming rebrand."

About Bally Singh

Bally Singh is the Chairman of Hoko Agency, a globally recognized creative and marketing agency that has delivered world-class global events and premium brand activations for the likes of Red Bull, LVMH, DP World, and more. Known for his unconventional leadership and future-forward thinking, Bally not only crafts memorable and elite events across entertainment, finance, technology, and global sports, but also explores the cutting edge of technology. This year he co-founded Hum(AI)n Assets, a pioneering content production platform that fuses AI efficiency with human creative intelligence—and its blockchain-powered extension, Hum(AI)n Web3.

Operating from his base in the Middle East, he is building scalable ecosystems that merge technology, talent, and community across creative industries. Bally's expertise bridges traditional PR and event activation with emerging tech, positioning him uniquely at the crossroads of fintech, media, and cultural innovation. Whether launching global campaigns or developing new platforms, Bally's mission is clear: deliver exceptional value at speed, without compromising quality, culture, or purpose.

The Company also announces that Kenny Adessky has stepped down as a director and corporate secretary; the Board wishes to graciously thank him for his previous service and dedicated contributions to the Board.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers signals that help improve sleep, focus, and relaxation without the side effects of chemicals or supplements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's rebranding efforts, marketing strategy, and the impact of the global wellness market. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

