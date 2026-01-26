TSSA Urges Ontarians to Keep Gas Meters and Fuel-Burning Appliance Vents Free from Snow and Ice

Toronto, ON, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As major winter storm effects continue to impact parts of Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) urges homeowners and residents to check their gas meters and the external exhaust outlets for furnaces, fireplaces, water heaters and all fuel-burning devices to ensure no snow or ice builds up.

“Exhaust vents, in particular, often extend out of the side of a home as low as one foot above ground. They have the potential to get covered and blocked easily without a homeowner’s knowledge, especially when a homeowner is shoveling snow or using a snowblower or when there is a severe snow build-up,” says Owen Kennedy, TSSA’s Director of Fuels Safety. “Additionally, a snow-covered gas meter can interfere with its ability to regulate gas pressure, creating other serious safety risks,” adds Kennedy.

Blocked vents can increase the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) building up inside a home. CO, is a highly poisonous and deadly gas commonly referred to as the “Silent Killer” as you can’t smell it, see it or taste it.

When snow piles up, check your gas meter and vents.

Use a car brush or broom to gently remove snow from gas meters and vent pipes. Avoid sharp tools to prevent damage. Never shovel, plow, or blow snow against the meter or vent pipe. Be cautious when using snow blowers to avoid bumping the meter. Refrain from kicking the meter or vent pipes to clear ice or snow. Remove icicles from overhead eaves to prevent dripping water from freezing on the meter or vent pipes.

Also, for residents experiencing power-related issues it’s important to remember to never use any fuel-burning appliances indoors that are specifically designed and approved for outdoor use only.

Be in the Know when it Comes to CO



CO poisoning symptoms include dizziness, headaches, and nausea. If you’re experiencing symptoms such as these, immediately move to fresh air and call emergency services.

Learn more about CO in this backgrounder by visiting COsafety.ca or by browsing through TSSA’s WinterWise booklet for additional CO and winter safety tips.

