DEFI TECHNOLOGIES URGENT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DeFi Technologies Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DeFi Technologies Inc. (“DeFi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DEFT) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired DeFi Technologies securities between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 30, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding DeFi Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (2) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other DAT companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (3) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (4) accordingly, Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies' business and financial results; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



