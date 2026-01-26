Rocket Launch Named Agency of Record for Two Leading Southern California Nonprofits

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its track record of supporting some of Southern California’s most recognizable nonprofit organizations, Rocket Launch has been selected as the agency of record for Downtown Los Angeles-based Union Rescue Mission and the YMCA of Orange County.

Rocket Launch will lead integrated marketing and public relations efforts for Union Rescue Mission and YMCA Orange County, providing support across brand storytelling, communications strategy, media relations, advertising, social media, and content development. Leveraging more than 25 years of nonprofit experience, Rocket Launch will develop strategies to amplify each organization’s mission, build sustained community support, and engage key stakeholders to act.

“Rocket Launch is fortunate to partner with some of the best known and most impactful nonprofits in Southern California, and we’re honored that Union Rescue Mission and YMCA Orange County have entrusted us with delivering and executing on bold ideas with our team of strategists and creatives,” said Rocket Launch President & CEO Mike Wheeler. “We look forward to collaborating and developing ideas that move with purpose to amplify their vital work.”

The announcements come as mid-sized nonprofits are significantly increasing their investment in strategic marketing and advertising. According to a 2024 benchmark study analyzing over 7,000 U.S. nonprofit organizations, advertising spending among nonprofits jumped 13%, with a 17% increase in advertising as a percentage of total fundraising costs – a trend that showcases nonprofits’ need to use paid media to amplify their mission and reach new supporters. Both Union Rescue Mission and YMCA Orange County’s decision to partner with Rocket Launch aligns with this broader industry shift toward strategic, data-driven marketing investments.

Union Rescue Mission (URM), Los Angeles’s largest and oldest rescue mission, has helped men, women, and children transform their lives for 135 years. The faith-based nonprofit works to break the cycle of homelessness by walking alongside individuals and families on their path home, providing long-term solutions to more than 6,000 annually, making it one of the largest rescue missions in the United States. This year, Rocket Launch will support the Mission’s 135th anniversary by amplifying the organization’s long-standing legacy and impact in Los Angeles.

YMCA of Orange County serves individuals and families of all ages through programs across Orange County, East San Gabriel Valley, Pomona Valley, and Riverside County. Affectionately known as “the Y,” the organization creates welcoming spaces where people can find community, build meaningful connections, and engage across generations. YMCA of Orange County and Rocket Launch will address growing social disconnection by strengthening the Y’s brand purpose and elevating awareness of its evolving role in meeting community needs.

In addition to Union Rescue Mission and YMCA of Orange County, Rocket Launch serves nonprofit organizations including the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, the Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University, Orange County Community Foundation, WISEPlace, Pathways of Hope, and has previously supported the TGR Foundation, Discovery Cube OC & LA, Council on Aging, Lestonnac Free Clinic, and ShelterBox USA.

For more information about Union Rescue Mission, visit www.urm.org. For more information about YMCA of Orange County, visit www.ymcaoc.org.

About Rocket Launch

Rocket Launch is an award-winning, full-service creative marketing and public relations agency based in Orange County, California. The agency creates programs, leverages opportunities, and solves behind-the-scenes challenges to help brands, products, or services reach new heights. Rocket Launch partners with organizations across industries, from startups to some of the world’s most recognized brands, to launch brave ideas and deliver real results. For more information, please visit www.rocketlaunchagency.com.