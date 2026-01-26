Blaze Pizza Scores Big for the Big Game With $10.99 Large 1-Topping Pizza Digital Deal

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the biggest football weekend of the year, Blaze Pizza, the nation’s leading fast-casual, artisanal pizza brand, is serving up a winning game day deal with a $10.99 Large 1-Topping Pizza, available exclusively through the Blaze Pizza App and blazepizza.com.

Available Friday, February 6 through Sunday, February 8, the limited-time offer is designed for fans planning watch parties, family gatherings, and game-day celebrations. Guests are encouraged to order ahead via the Blaze Pizza App to skip the Sunday rush and enjoy fast, convenient pickup when it matters most.

“Big Game Sunday is one of the busiest pizza days of the year, and fans want value without the wait,” said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza. “This digital-only offer makes it easy to plan ahead, feed a crowd, and enjoy a freshly made Blaze pizza without missing a moment of the action.”

In addition to the $10.99 Large 1-Topping Pizza, Blaze Pizza will feature additional digital-exclusive deals available in-app throughout the weekend, giving guests even more ways to score on game day.

OFFER DETAILS - $10.99 LARGE 1-TOPPING PIZZA

Dates: February 6–8, 2026 (Friday–Sunday)

February 6–8, 2026 (Friday–Sunday) Availability: Valid only on orders placed via the Blaze Pizza App or blazepizza.com

Valid only on orders placed via the Blaze Pizza App or blazepizza.com Perfect For: Big Game watch parties, weekend gatherings, and ordering ahead to avoid peak-time crowds





TERMS & CONDITIONS

Offer valid for Large 1-Topping Pizzas for $10.99 each (price higher in some locations). Valid only at participating Blaze Pizza locations from 02/06/26 through 02/08/26. Valid only on orders placed via the Blaze Pizza App or blazepizza.com. To redeem, select the “1 Top Pizza (Large)” item from the “What’s Hot” menu category to receive the promotional price. Not valid on in-restaurant orders, catering orders, or orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Taxes and fees apply. Excludes stadiums, airports, Disney Springs, UCLA, GMU, and Tarleton State.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind “fast-fire’d” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

