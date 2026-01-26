Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2025 Financial Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: THVB), the parent company of Thomasville National Bank and TNB Financial Services, announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Highlights

Net Income for the year of $44,704,791 compared to $39,270,458 in 2024, an increase of 14%.

Earnings per share for the year were $6.94 (basic) and $6.73 (diluted).

Pre-tax pre-provision income of $63.4 million, an increase of $10.4 million, or 20%, compared to 2024.

Total revenue for the year of $148,834,557 including revenue from the Trust & Investment Division of $21.6 million.

YTD Return on Average Assets of 2.33% and Return on Average Tangible Equity of 23.78%.

Total Assets were $2.09 billion at year end, an increase of $195 million over 2024.

Loans increased $226 million to $1.765 billion, which was 15% year-over-year.

Deposits grew by $149 million to $1.8 billion, which was 9% year-over-year.

Credit metrics remain strong with classified assets to average outstanding loans of .43% and non-performing to average outstanding loans of only .25%.

While we were in a recovery position for the year, we expensed $6 million to our loan loss reserve bringing it to a robust 2.42% (Funded and Unfunded).

The bank’s capital increased $32 million to $197 million, an increase of 16.2%.

Total dividend paid for the year of $2.70, an increase of 17% over 2024, marking the 26 th consecutive year the dividend has increased.

TNB Financial, provider of trust and investment services, now has client assets of over $5.5 billion.



Stephen H. Cheney, Chairman and CEO, said, “We are obviously pleased to report our strong financial performance in 2025 which included record earnings and record growth. We were propelled by significant loan growth, an expanding margin and continued excellent operating efficiency. While we certainly do focus on expense control, we believe the key to efficiency is eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy, using common sense and making appropriate investments in people, technology, and facilities, which we did in 2025. Our goal is to be the best community bank in the country. We are again pleased to be recognized as a top ranked community bank in Georgia and one of the top 10 banks in America.”

Bank President, Bert Hodges, stated, “Our resilient culture that empowers our bankers to be creative thinkers has become extremely unique in our industry. This continues to set us apart and has led to superior credit quality, solid customer loyalty, and excellent opportunities for growth. The talent, pride, and competitive spirit of our bankers makes us more confident than ever about the future of TNB.”

About Thomasville Bancshares, Inc., and Thomasville National Bank