Lewis & Sheron Textiles Becomes a Premier Verellen Destination for the Trade Featuring One of the Largest Showroom Collections in the U.S.

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta Verellen showroom offers interior designers an expansive, shoppable Verellen experience, with access to Lewis & Sheron Textiles’ Star Designer trade program and comprehensive project support.

Lewis & Sheron Textiles, an Atlanta-based leader in textiles and home furnishings, has become a premier destination for Verellen furniture, offering one of the largest Verellen showroom collections in the United States. Tailored specifically to the Trade, the Lewis & Sheron Textiles Atlanta showroom allows interior designers, decorators, and architects to experience Verellen’s handcrafted sofas, chairs, beds, outdoor furniture, lighting, and tables in person—and purchase select pieces directly off the floor for faster project execution.

Verellen at Lewis & Sheron Showroom

“Verellen has a way of bringing comfort and refinement together in a way that feels both elevated and easy to live with,” said Sam Sheron, CEO, Lewis & Sheron Textiles. “By curating one of the largest Verellen showroom collections in the country here in Atlanta, we’re giving Trade professionals a powerful resource—somewhere they can see, touch, and sit in the pieces, and then confidently specify them for their clients.”

A Premier Verellen Showroom Destination for the Trade

At the Lewis & Sheron Textiles Atlanta showroom, Verellen takes center stage. The extensive display showcases the breadth of the Verellen collection, from generously scaled sofas and sectionals to accent and lounge chairs, upholstered beds, outdoor seating, lighting, and tables. Each vignette is styled to reflect real-life interiors, helping designers visualize how Verellen’s pieces can be layered into projects of different scales and aesthetics.

The breadth and depth of the Verellen presentation makes Lewis & Sheron Textiles a true destination showroom for the brand—especially for Trade clients and Atlanta interior designers seeking more than just a catalog or online image. Designers can bring clients into the space to explore proportions, silhouettes, sit profiles, and fabric combinations in person—dramatically simplifying the specification and approval process.

Buy Directly from the Showroom Floor

Unlike many showrooms where display pieces are strictly for viewing, Lewis & Sheron Textiles offers the option to purchase Verellen furniture directly from the showroom floor. This “shoppable showroom” model is especially valuable for Trade clients working with tight timelines or last-minute project changes.

“Being able to buy Verellen right off the floor gives our designers an advantage,” noted Sheron. “It can shorten lead times, reduce uncertainty, and make it easier for clients to fall in love with a piece once they’ve experienced it in person. For certain projects, that immediacy can make all the difference.”

By combining immediate, off-the-floor options with access to the broader Verellen collection available through special order, Lewis & Sheron Textiles offers designers a flexible mix of quick solutions and fully customized specifications.

Tailored Trade Support Through the Star Designer Program

To further serve design professionals, Lewis & Sheron Textiles offers a dedicated Trade membership through its Star Designer Program, a trade program created specifically for interior designers, decorators, and other Trade partners. The program is designed to provide comprehensive benefits that support projects from concept to installation.

Through the Star Designer Program, members receive:

Exclusive Trade Pricing on Verellen and other lines

Personalized support from experienced design and sales staff

Assistance with product selection and project planning

Coordination of ordering and logistics to help keep projects on track

By pairing the Star Designer Program with its extensive Verellen showroom, Lewis & Sheron Textiles positions itself as a full-service partner to the Trade—offering not just product, but expertise, service, and a reliable, human point of contact throughout the design process.

“Designers are juggling countless details on every project,” said Sheron. “Our Star Designer Program is about making their lives easier—offering the kind of pricing, support, and behind-the-scenes coordination that lets them focus on the creative work while knowing that the logistics are handled.”

A Broader Resource for Designers: Furniture, Linen, Fabrics, and Workroom Services

Beyond Verellen, Lewis & Sheron Textiles gives designers access to a tightly edited mix of complementary resources that support fully realized interiors. The showroom features furniture makers such as Lee Industries and Wesley Hall, alongside coveted Belgian linen from Libeco Home, as well as textile and soft goods partners including Uniquity and Adelene.

Designers can also tap into in-house workroom services for reupholstery and custom draperies, plus a deep library of high-end fabrics from lines like P Kaufmann, Fabricut, Kravet, Hamilton, and Nardes—allowing them to source upholstery, case goods, linens, and drapery solutions all under one roof. This combination of product depth and service support makes Lewis & Sheron Textiles a go-to resource for Trade professionals seeking a one-stop designer showroom for their projects.

Bringing “Livable Luxury” to Life with Verellen at Lewis & Sheron Textiles

Verellen is known for its signature blend of tailored forms, generous cushions, and handcrafted details—pieces that embody a sense of “livable luxury” by combining refinement with everyday comfort. At Lewis & Sheron Textiles, that ethos is on full display.

In the Atlanta showroom, Trade clients can explore how Verellen’s designs translate across:

Living spaces with deep, comfortable sofas and sculptural chairs

Bedrooms featuring upholstered beds and thoughtfully scaled nightstands or tables

Outdoor areas with seating that echoes the comfort and aesthetic of indoor furniture

Layered interiors where Verellen lighting and tables complete the look

By seeing complete room vignettes that incorporate Verellen furniture, fabrics, and finishes, designers can more easily show clients how a cohesive, elevated space can come together—whether they are furnishing a single room or an entire home.

Visit Lewis & Sheron Textiles and Explore the Verellen Collection

Trade professionals are invited to visit the Lewis & Sheron Textiles showroom in Atlanta, GA to explore the Verellen collection in person, experience the comfort and craftsmanship first-hand, and learn more about the Star Designer Program and other trade services for interior designers.

To discover more about Verellen at Lewis & Sheron Textiles, visit:

https://lsfabrics.com/pages/verellen

For information about the Lewis & Sheron Textiles Star Designer Program and how to join, visit:

https://lsfabrics.com/pages/star-designer-program

To schedule a showroom appointment or speak with a member of the Lewis & Sheron Textiles team, please contact 404-351-4833 or visit lsfabrics.com.

About Lewis & Sheron Textiles

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Lewis & Sheron Textiles is a family-owned company offering a curated selection of textiles, furniture, and home furnishings to both Trade and retail clients. Known for its commitment to quality, service, and design, Lewis & Sheron Textiles partners with leading brands—including Verellen—to provide designers with the resources, products, and support they need to bring beautiful, livable interiors to life. Learn more at lsfabrics.com.

About Verellen

Verellen is a furniture maker recognized for its handcrafted upholstery and thoughtfully designed furniture that marries European-inspired tailoring with modern comfort. With an emphasis on quality materials, meticulous construction, and timeless silhouettes, Verellen creates pieces that elevate everyday living and bring a sense of relaxed sophistication to the home.

Press Inquiries

Sam Sheron

sam [at] lsfabrics.com

(404) 351-4833

1017 Collier Road, Suite F1

Atlanta, GA 30318