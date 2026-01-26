Coupons.com Reveals the Most and Least Expensive US Cities to Live in for 2026

Atlanta, GEORGIA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans head into 2026, many are facing the constant pressure of rising everyday costs, from groceries to increased rent prices. Where you live has become one of the most significant factors in determining your financial security in the United States.



The disparity between high-cost and low-cost communities is striking, from luxury enclaves with million-dollar homes to small towns where rent still hovers around $600 a month. Recent data from the Bank of America Institute highlights that much of the growth in consumer spending in 2025 has been driven by higher-income households, while lower-income consumers are spending less, particularly in categories like travel, dining, and entertainment. Lower-income households are increasingly allocating a larger share of their budgets to essentials like groceries, while higher-income consumers ​​continue to spend on restaurants, experiences, and non-essentials.

To help consumers better understand these differences, Coupons.com has released new nationwide research ranking the most and least expensive places to live in every U.S. state. The Coupons.com Cost of Living Index reveals just how dramatically daily expenses vary across the country, and where Americans can stretch their dollars the furthest in 2026.





Key Data Highlights

At the national level, the data reveals what everyday life expenses across America look like. Paradise Valley, Arizona, is ranked as the most expensive city in the United States. The exclusive community scored a cost-of-living index of 223, with a median home price of $3.27 million and average rent of $3,300 per month. In contrast, Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, was ranked the most affordable city, with a cost-of-living index of just 65, a median home price of $41,400, and rent averaging around $600 per month.

Furthermore, in Ketchikan, Alaska, residents pay much more than the national average for groceries, with a grocery cost index of 138, while families in cities like Gaffney, South Carolina, spend nearly half as much.

Again, in high-cost cities like Ketchikan, Alaska, and Mercer Island, Washington, the price of a doctor’s visit or prescription can be more than twice as high as in places such as Gaffney, South Carolina, or Bluefield, West Virginia, where healthcare costs fall well below the national average, with index scores in the 65-80 range.

Utility bills and transportation costs follow the same pattern as above, with high-cost cities in California, Colorado, and Hawaii costing much more than affordable communities across the South and Midwest, highlighting how dramatically location can shape the price of daily life.

“From million-dollar homes in Paradise Valley to small-town affordability in Helena–West Helena, the difference in living costs across the country is staggering,” said Alexander Ketter, Consumer Expert at Coupons.com. “At Coupons.com, our mission is to help families save money on everyday essentials, no matter where they live. Whether households are trying to stretch their dollars in high-cost cities or make the most of their budgets in more affordable areas, we provide tools and discounts that make a real difference.”

The full state-by-state breakdown highlights the 10 most and 10 least expensive cities in all 50 states. Visit costofliving.coupons.com for the full breakdown and visuals highlighting some of the key trends and data points.





How the Coupons.com Cost of Living Index Works

The Coupons.com Cost of Living Index measures everyday expenses to provide a clear picture of affordability in cities across the United States. The index combines six key categories that impact the average person: housing, rent, groceries, healthcare, utilities, and transportation. Each category is weighted to reflect its impact on a household budget, creating a single score that allows easy comparisons between states and cities.

A lower index score reflects a more affordable city, while a higher score indicates more expensive living. All figures are benchmarked against a national average score of 100; a score above 100 indicates that costs are higher than the U.S. average, while a score below 100 indicates greater affordability.





Frequently Asked Questions

How can Coupons.com help me save on everyday essentials?

Coupons.com provides digital coupons, cashback offers and printable coupons for goods such as groceries and household products. These types of offers help consumers stretch their budget and get more from their money, regardless of where they live in the US.



Is Coupons.com free to use?

Yes, Coupons.com is a free savings platform that helps users save money on everyday essentials, from groceries to household items to hotels and tech. The site offers cashback, online promo codes and in-store printable and mobile coupons.



Who is the Cost of Living Index for?

The Coupons.com Cost of Living Index is for anyone who is trying to understand how far their money goes where they live, and how that compares to other cities and states. It’s useful for people who are looking to understand their budget, and especially useful for families, renters, first-time buyers, or people who are thinking to move to a different city or state.



How can consumers use the Cost of Living Index?

The index helps people understand their city against others, it makes it easier to assess relocation decisions, and understand where their money goes. It gives people a clear picture of what their budget looks like and how that may be different in other parts of the country.

