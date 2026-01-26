Half-Year Review of Inventiva’s Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), January 26, 2026 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of 31 December 2025:

Cash: € 526,751.56

Number of shares: 58,515

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,332

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,741

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 550,198 shares for € 2,093,559.19

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 576,215 shares for € 2,189,327.66

At the last half-year report as of 30 June 2025 the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 428,212.57

Number of shares: 84,532

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,642

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,878

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 267,584 shares for € 744,692.94

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 296,504 shares for € 819,771.51

When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 163,510.42

Number of shares: 34,063

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 2,332 550,198 2,093,559.19 2,741 576,215 2,189,327.66 07/01/2025 14 2,613 6,846.06 10 1,236 3,275.40 07/02/2025 18 3,372 8,699.76 - - - 07/03/2025 9 1,501 3,977.65 49 8,037 21,378.42 07/04/2025 17 2,999 7,917.36 2 500 1,325.00 07/07/2025 21 1,516 4,017.40 19 3,342 8,923.14 07/08/2025 4 837 2,293.38 37 5,720 15,730.00 07/09/2025 10 1,750 4,830.00 21 2,500 6,975.00 07/10/2025 5 778 2,155.06 10 1,001 2,782.78 07/11/2025 8 1,607 4,467.46 16 1,999 5,597.20 07/14/2025 18 2,878 7,885.72 5 550 1,518.00 07/15/2025 3 252 690.48 20 2,500 6,900.00 07/16/2025 7 1,498 4,149.46 13 1,977 5,515.83 07/17/2025 1 250 695.00 10 1,023 2,843.94 07/18/2025 8 1,000 2,760.00 4 240 669.60 07/21/2025 15 2,270 6,197.10 1 250 685.00 07/22/2025 6 1,000 2,750.00 27 3,760 10,377.60 07/23/2025 33 5,730 15,757.50 35 6,450 17,995.50 07/24/2025 8 1,750 4,742.50 - - - 07/25/2025 - - - 4 1,000 2,780.00 07/28/2025 21 4,750 13,347.50 42 7,753 22,173.58 07/29/2025 2 250 725.00 75 11,154 32,346.60 07/30/2025 27 4,531 12,958.66 10 1,615 4,731.95 07/31/2025 20 3,969 11,192.58 25 4,750 13,585.00 08/01/2025 17 2,750 7,755.00 7 1,251 3,590.37 08/04/2025 11 2,500 6,950.00 5 1,031 2,876.49 08/05/2025 13 1,750 4,935.00 12 1,719 4,864.77 08/06/2025 11 1,984 5,555.20 19 3,539 10,050.76 08/07/2025 21 3,000 8,700.00 22 3,411 9,994.23 08/08/2025 12 2,067 5,932.29 21 2,049 5,962.59 08/11/2025 10 2,000 5,840.00 21 2,250 6,592.50 08/12/2025 2 279 825.84 28 3,750 11,137.50 08/13/2025 22 2,901 8,993.10 66 9,750 30,615.00 08/14/2025 4 750 2,527.50 65 10,999 37,396.60 08/15/2025 18 3,750 12,862.50 14 2,050 7,154.50 08/18/2025 3 750 2,535.00 34 5,700 20,406.00 08/19/2025 16 3,250 12,382.50 67 9,000 34,740.00 08/20/2025 11 2,500 9,650.00 14 3,040 11,825.60 08/21/2025 29 4,108 15,651.48 16 3,460 13,390.20 08/22/2025 14 2,992 11,459.36 10 1,751 6,811.39 08/25/2025 7 1,750 6,772.50 39 6,750 27,067.50 08/26/2025 14 2,750 11,110.00 19 3,250 13,292.50 08/27/2025 - - - 75 12,250 54,145.00 08/28/2025 20 4,000 19,320.00 38 7,000 34,440.00 08/29/2025 28 6,250 29,500.00 40 5,750 27,887.50 09/01/2025 36 6,750 31,792.50 10 1,500 7,560.00 09/02/2025 16 3,000 13,260.00 10 2,250 10,125.00 09/03/2025 - - - 27 5,000 23,400.00 09/04/2025 34 13,000 58,760.00 - - - 09/05/2025 6 3,955 17,599.75 2 2,000 9,000.00 09/08/2025 27 12,000 52,320.00 7 10,000 44,000.00 09/09/2025 1 2,000 8,900.00 8 10,000 45,500.00 09/10/2025 - - - 3 4,000 18,600.00 09/11/2025 - - - 3 1,000 4,750.00 09/12/2025 4 750 3,487.50 - - - 09/15/2025 3 2,500 11,300.00 2 250 1,195.00 09/16/2025 4 3,500 15,575.00 2 1,000 4,500.00 09/17/2025 6 7,000 30,170.00 5 4,000 17,360.00 09/18/2025 - - - 12 3,000 13,560.00 09/19/2025 - - - 4 2,000 9,240.00 09/22/2025 16 2,345 10,904.25 18 3,250 15,307.50 09/23/2025 29 5,750 27,025.00 32 6,500 30,810.00 09/24/2025 30 5,278 24,912.16 16 3,500 16,765.00 09/25/2025 - - - 34 6,955 34,427.25 09/26/2025 31 6,750 33,075.00 33 6,250 31,000.00 09/29/2025 40 9,500 46,930.00 35 7,000 35,280.00 09/30/2025 39 8,000 38,560.00 20 3,750 18,337.50 10/01/2025 14 2,751 13,554.95 33 6,250 31,270.00 10/02/2025 12 2,750 13,970.00 38 7,335 37,921.95 10/03/2025 37 8,000 42,640.00 41 6,250 33,625.00 10/06/2025 47 9,250 47,452.50 13 1,500 7,755.00 10/07/2025 40 8,249 41,162.51 24 3,750 19,387.50 10/08/2025 47 8,722 40,470.08 20 3,047 14,503.72 10/09/2025 49 10,900 46,216.00 35 6,000 25,620.00 10/10/2025 41 9,250 37,185.00 27 4,750 19,380.00 10/13/2025 52 9,900 38,412.00 12 2,750 10,917.50 10/14/2025 30 6,500 23,855.00 56 12,000 46,200.00 10/15/2025 37 8,000 30,880.00 13 3,000 11,760.00 10/16/2025 27 5,750 20,757.50 26 5,069 18,856.68 10/17/2025 30 6,250 21,625.00 21 4,000 13,960.00 10/20/2025 30 6,750 22,545.00 13 3,250 10,985.00 10/21/2025 15 3,500 11,550.00 16 2,750 9,212.50 10/22/2025 29 6,600 21,054.00 9 2,000 6,400.00 10/23/2025 23 4,899 15,039.93 19 4,500 13,950.00 10/24/2025 18 4,000 12,280.00 17 3,474 10,977.84 10/27/2025 13 3,000 9,210.00 44 7,500 23,325.00 10/28/2025 13 3,250 10,562.50 72 13,526 44,500.54 10/29/2025 52 12,000 39,600.00 95 20,181 74,669.70 10/30/2025 47 8,755 30,467.40 3 750 2,625.00 10/31/2025 5 1,250 4,500.00 33 6,750 24,435.00 11/03/2025 35 7,295 26,043.15 26 4,574 16,740.84 11/04/2025 21 3,005 10,547.55 34 7,177 25,837.20 11/05/2025 26 4,606 16,489.48 9 2,250 8,190.00 11/06/2025 12 2,050 7,646.50 39 7,500 28,350.00 11/07/2025 24 5,344 19,398.72 5 1,250 4,650.00 11/10/2025 39 8,495 29,052.90 4 750 2,685.00 11/11/2025 12 2,250 7,312.50 - - - 11/12/2025 6 1,500 5,040.00 26 4,500 15,210.00 11/13/2025 9 2,250 7,245.00 3 750 2,430.00 11/14/2025 9 2,250 7,177.50 12 2,500 8,325.00 11/17/2025 10 2,500 8,575.00 46 8,000 28,080.00 11/18/2025 22 3,750 12,975.00 11 1,500 5,235.00 11/19/2025 14 3,000 10,410.00 14 3,500 12,285.00 11/20/2025 17 2,750 9,570.00 18 4,250 15,130.00 11/21/2025 28 4,895 17,132.50 8 2,000 7,100.00 11/24/2025 13 2,800 9,660.00 30 4,000 14,000.00 11/25/2025 15 3,307 12,037.48 51 10,000 36,900.00 11/26/2025 36 12,000 45,960.00 34 11,520 45,388.80 11/27/2025 17 6,500 24,245.00 30 9,000 34,110.00 11/28/2025 21 4,443 16,261.38 1 500 1,850.00 12/01/2025 6 2,000 7,240.00 4 1,000 3,690.00 12/02/2025 28 12,500 46,750.00 17 7,500 28,725.00 12/03/2025 48 14,255 49,607.40 - - - 12/04/2025 16 5,500 19,140.00 14 5,000 17,550.00 12/05/2025 22 4,500 15,705.00 7 2,506 8,821.12 12/08/2025 9 2,500 8,700.00 21 6,912 24,192.00 12/09/2025 12 5,000 17,750.00 25 8,082 29,014.38 12/10/2025 23 6,206 22,713.96 31 11,060 41,475.00 12/11/2025 18 7,000 26,180.00 16 5,000 19,000.00 12/12/2025 5 2,000 7,520.00 1 80 308.80 12/15/2025 26 9,000 33,750.00 15 5,500 20,900.00 12/16/2025 23 9,294 33,830.16 21 8,001 29,523.69 12/17/2025 13 6,000 22,620.00 29 9,359 35,844.97 12/18/2025 18 8,000 30,320.00 17 6,943 27,216.56 12/19/2025 22 9,500 34,675.00 13 5,000 18,450.00 12/22/2025 21 6,500 23,335.00 22 8,000 29,280.00 12/23/2025 22 7,500 28,800.00 29 10,494 40,821.66 12/24/2025 12 4,353 16,280.22 10 4,000 15,160.00 12/29/2025 4 64 239.36 13 3,563 13,681.92 12/30/2025 5 1,000 3,880.00 3 1,500 5,910.00 12/31/2025 5 1,000 3,870.00 2 500 1,960.00

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). http://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Inventiva



Pascaline Clerc, PhD

EVP, External and Corporate Affairs

media@inventivapharma.com

+1 202 499 8937 ICR Healthcare

Alexis Feinberg

Media Relations

inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com

+1 203 939 2225



ICR Healthcare

Patricia L. Bank

Investor Relations

patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com



+1 415 513 1284

Attachment