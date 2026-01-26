Half-Year Review of Inventiva’s Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), January 26, 2026 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of 31 December 2025:
- Cash: € 526,751.56
- Number of shares: 58,515
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,332
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,741
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 550,198 shares for € 2,093,559.19
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 576,215 shares for € 2,189,327.66
At the last half-year report as of 30 June 2025 the following resources were available in the liquidity account:
- Cash: € 428,212.57
- Number of shares: 84,532
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,642
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,878
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 267,584 shares for € 744,692.94
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 296,504 shares for € 819,771.51
When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- Cash: € 163,510.42
- Number of shares: 34,063
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|2,332
|550,198
|2,093,559.19
|2,741
|576,215
|2,189,327.66
|07/01/2025
|14
|2,613
|6,846.06
|10
|1,236
|3,275.40
|07/02/2025
|18
|3,372
|8,699.76
|-
|-
|-
|07/03/2025
|9
|1,501
|3,977.65
|49
|8,037
|21,378.42
|07/04/2025
|17
|2,999
|7,917.36
|2
|500
|1,325.00
|07/07/2025
|21
|1,516
|4,017.40
|19
|3,342
|8,923.14
|07/08/2025
|4
|837
|2,293.38
|37
|5,720
|15,730.00
|07/09/2025
|10
|1,750
|4,830.00
|21
|2,500
|6,975.00
|07/10/2025
|5
|778
|2,155.06
|10
|1,001
|2,782.78
|07/11/2025
|8
|1,607
|4,467.46
|16
|1,999
|5,597.20
|07/14/2025
|18
|2,878
|7,885.72
|5
|550
|1,518.00
|07/15/2025
|3
|252
|690.48
|20
|2,500
|6,900.00
|07/16/2025
|7
|1,498
|4,149.46
|13
|1,977
|5,515.83
|07/17/2025
|1
|250
|695.00
|10
|1,023
|2,843.94
|07/18/2025
|8
|1,000
|2,760.00
|4
|240
|669.60
|07/21/2025
|15
|2,270
|6,197.10
|1
|250
|685.00
|07/22/2025
|6
|1,000
|2,750.00
|27
|3,760
|10,377.60
|07/23/2025
|33
|5,730
|15,757.50
|35
|6,450
|17,995.50
|07/24/2025
|8
|1,750
|4,742.50
|-
|-
|-
|07/25/2025
|-
|-
|-
|4
|1,000
|2,780.00
|07/28/2025
|21
|4,750
|13,347.50
|42
|7,753
|22,173.58
|07/29/2025
|2
|250
|725.00
|75
|11,154
|32,346.60
|07/30/2025
|27
|4,531
|12,958.66
|10
|1,615
|4,731.95
|07/31/2025
|20
|3,969
|11,192.58
|25
|4,750
|13,585.00
|08/01/2025
|17
|2,750
|7,755.00
|7
|1,251
|3,590.37
|08/04/2025
|11
|2,500
|6,950.00
|5
|1,031
|2,876.49
|08/05/2025
|13
|1,750
|4,935.00
|12
|1,719
|4,864.77
|08/06/2025
|11
|1,984
|5,555.20
|19
|3,539
|10,050.76
|08/07/2025
|21
|3,000
|8,700.00
|22
|3,411
|9,994.23
|08/08/2025
|12
|2,067
|5,932.29
|21
|2,049
|5,962.59
|08/11/2025
|10
|2,000
|5,840.00
|21
|2,250
|6,592.50
|08/12/2025
|2
|279
|825.84
|28
|3,750
|11,137.50
|08/13/2025
|22
|2,901
|8,993.10
|66
|9,750
|30,615.00
|08/14/2025
|4
|750
|2,527.50
|65
|10,999
|37,396.60
|08/15/2025
|18
|3,750
|12,862.50
|14
|2,050
|7,154.50
|08/18/2025
|3
|750
|2,535.00
|34
|5,700
|20,406.00
|08/19/2025
|16
|3,250
|12,382.50
|67
|9,000
|34,740.00
|08/20/2025
|11
|2,500
|9,650.00
|14
|3,040
|11,825.60
|08/21/2025
|29
|4,108
|15,651.48
|16
|3,460
|13,390.20
|08/22/2025
|14
|2,992
|11,459.36
|10
|1,751
|6,811.39
|08/25/2025
|7
|1,750
|6,772.50
|39
|6,750
|27,067.50
|08/26/2025
|14
|2,750
|11,110.00
|19
|3,250
|13,292.50
|08/27/2025
|-
|-
|-
|75
|12,250
|54,145.00
|08/28/2025
|20
|4,000
|19,320.00
|38
|7,000
|34,440.00
|08/29/2025
|28
|6,250
|29,500.00
|40
|5,750
|27,887.50
|09/01/2025
|36
|6,750
|31,792.50
|10
|1,500
|7,560.00
|09/02/2025
|16
|3,000
|13,260.00
|10
|2,250
|10,125.00
|09/03/2025
|-
|-
|-
|27
|5,000
|23,400.00
|09/04/2025
|34
|13,000
|58,760.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/05/2025
|6
|3,955
|17,599.75
|2
|2,000
|9,000.00
|09/08/2025
|27
|12,000
|52,320.00
|7
|10,000
|44,000.00
|09/09/2025
|1
|2,000
|8,900.00
|8
|10,000
|45,500.00
|09/10/2025
|-
|-
|-
|3
|4,000
|18,600.00
|09/11/2025
|-
|-
|-
|3
|1,000
|4,750.00
|09/12/2025
|4
|750
|3,487.50
|-
|-
|-
|09/15/2025
|3
|2,500
|11,300.00
|2
|250
|1,195.00
|09/16/2025
|4
|3,500
|15,575.00
|2
|1,000
|4,500.00
|09/17/2025
|6
|7,000
|30,170.00
|5
|4,000
|17,360.00
|09/18/2025
|-
|-
|-
|12
|3,000
|13,560.00
|09/19/2025
|-
|-
|-
|4
|2,000
|9,240.00
|09/22/2025
|16
|2,345
|10,904.25
|18
|3,250
|15,307.50
|09/23/2025
|29
|5,750
|27,025.00
|32
|6,500
|30,810.00
|09/24/2025
|30
|5,278
|24,912.16
|16
|3,500
|16,765.00
|09/25/2025
|-
|-
|-
|34
|6,955
|34,427.25
|09/26/2025
|31
|6,750
|33,075.00
|33
|6,250
|31,000.00
|09/29/2025
|40
|9,500
|46,930.00
|35
|7,000
|35,280.00
|09/30/2025
|39
|8,000
|38,560.00
|20
|3,750
|18,337.50
|10/01/2025
|14
|2,751
|13,554.95
|33
|6,250
|31,270.00
|10/02/2025
|12
|2,750
|13,970.00
|38
|7,335
|37,921.95
|10/03/2025
|37
|8,000
|42,640.00
|41
|6,250
|33,625.00
|10/06/2025
|47
|9,250
|47,452.50
|13
|1,500
|7,755.00
|10/07/2025
|40
|8,249
|41,162.51
|24
|3,750
|19,387.50
|10/08/2025
|47
|8,722
|40,470.08
|20
|3,047
|14,503.72
|10/09/2025
|49
|10,900
|46,216.00
|35
|6,000
|25,620.00
|10/10/2025
|41
|9,250
|37,185.00
|27
|4,750
|19,380.00
|10/13/2025
|52
|9,900
|38,412.00
|12
|2,750
|10,917.50
|10/14/2025
|30
|6,500
|23,855.00
|56
|12,000
|46,200.00
|10/15/2025
|37
|8,000
|30,880.00
|13
|3,000
|11,760.00
|10/16/2025
|27
|5,750
|20,757.50
|26
|5,069
|18,856.68
|10/17/2025
|30
|6,250
|21,625.00
|21
|4,000
|13,960.00
|10/20/2025
|30
|6,750
|22,545.00
|13
|3,250
|10,985.00
|10/21/2025
|15
|3,500
|11,550.00
|16
|2,750
|9,212.50
|10/22/2025
|29
|6,600
|21,054.00
|9
|2,000
|6,400.00
|10/23/2025
|23
|4,899
|15,039.93
|19
|4,500
|13,950.00
|10/24/2025
|18
|4,000
|12,280.00
|17
|3,474
|10,977.84
|10/27/2025
|13
|3,000
|9,210.00
|44
|7,500
|23,325.00
|10/28/2025
|13
|3,250
|10,562.50
|72
|13,526
|44,500.54
|10/29/2025
|52
|12,000
|39,600.00
|95
|20,181
|74,669.70
|10/30/2025
|47
|8,755
|30,467.40
|3
|750
|2,625.00
|10/31/2025
|5
|1,250
|4,500.00
|33
|6,750
|24,435.00
|11/03/2025
|35
|7,295
|26,043.15
|26
|4,574
|16,740.84
|11/04/2025
|21
|3,005
|10,547.55
|34
|7,177
|25,837.20
|11/05/2025
|26
|4,606
|16,489.48
|9
|2,250
|8,190.00
|11/06/2025
|12
|2,050
|7,646.50
|39
|7,500
|28,350.00
|11/07/2025
|24
|5,344
|19,398.72
|5
|1,250
|4,650.00
|11/10/2025
|39
|8,495
|29,052.90
|4
|750
|2,685.00
|11/11/2025
|12
|2,250
|7,312.50
|-
|-
|-
|11/12/2025
|6
|1,500
|5,040.00
|26
|4,500
|15,210.00
|11/13/2025
|9
|2,250
|7,245.00
|3
|750
|2,430.00
|11/14/2025
|9
|2,250
|7,177.50
|12
|2,500
|8,325.00
|11/17/2025
|10
|2,500
|8,575.00
|46
|8,000
|28,080.00
|11/18/2025
|22
|3,750
|12,975.00
|11
|1,500
|5,235.00
|11/19/2025
|14
|3,000
|10,410.00
|14
|3,500
|12,285.00
|11/20/2025
|17
|2,750
|9,570.00
|18
|4,250
|15,130.00
|11/21/2025
|28
|4,895
|17,132.50
|8
|2,000
|7,100.00
|11/24/2025
|13
|2,800
|9,660.00
|30
|4,000
|14,000.00
|11/25/2025
|15
|3,307
|12,037.48
|51
|10,000
|36,900.00
|11/26/2025
|36
|12,000
|45,960.00
|34
|11,520
|45,388.80
|11/27/2025
|17
|6,500
|24,245.00
|30
|9,000
|34,110.00
|11/28/2025
|21
|4,443
|16,261.38
|1
|500
|1,850.00
|12/01/2025
|6
|2,000
|7,240.00
|4
|1,000
|3,690.00
|12/02/2025
|28
|12,500
|46,750.00
|17
|7,500
|28,725.00
|12/03/2025
|48
|14,255
|49,607.40
|-
|-
|-
|12/04/2025
|16
|5,500
|19,140.00
|14
|5,000
|17,550.00
|12/05/2025
|22
|4,500
|15,705.00
|7
|2,506
|8,821.12
|12/08/2025
|9
|2,500
|8,700.00
|21
|6,912
|24,192.00
|12/09/2025
|12
|5,000
|17,750.00
|25
|8,082
|29,014.38
|12/10/2025
|23
|6,206
|22,713.96
|31
|11,060
|41,475.00
|12/11/2025
|18
|7,000
|26,180.00
|16
|5,000
|19,000.00
|12/12/2025
|5
|2,000
|7,520.00
|1
|80
|308.80
|12/15/2025
|26
|9,000
|33,750.00
|15
|5,500
|20,900.00
|12/16/2025
|23
|9,294
|33,830.16
|21
|8,001
|29,523.69
|12/17/2025
|13
|6,000
|22,620.00
|29
|9,359
|35,844.97
|12/18/2025
|18
|8,000
|30,320.00
|17
|6,943
|27,216.56
|12/19/2025
|22
|9,500
|34,675.00
|13
|5,000
|18,450.00
|12/22/2025
|21
|6,500
|23,335.00
|22
|8,000
|29,280.00
|12/23/2025
|22
|7,500
|28,800.00
|29
|10,494
|40,821.66
|12/24/2025
|12
|4,353
|16,280.22
|10
|4,000
|15,160.00
|12/29/2025
|4
|64
|239.36
|13
|3,563
|13,681.92
|12/30/2025
|5
|1,000
|3,880.00
|3
|1,500
|5,910.00
|12/31/2025
|5
|1,000
|3,870.00
|2
|500
|1,960.00
About Inventiva
Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.
Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). http://www.inventivapharma.com
