Beyond Air Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) (“Beyond Air” or the “Company”), a commercial stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients, today announced that it will report financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025 on Friday, February 13, 2026. The Company's management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time the same day.

Conference Call & Webcast

Friday, February 13 th @ 8:00 AM ET Domestic: 1-877-407-0784 International: 1-201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13758405 Webcast: A webcast of the live conference call can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Company’s website (click here) or directly (click here). An online replay will be available on the Company’s website or via the direct link an hour after the call.

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The Company has received FDA approval and CE Mark for its first system, LungFit PH, for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. Beyond Air is currently advancing its other revolutionary LungFit systems in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as viral community-acquired pneumonia (including COVID-19) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM).

Additionally, Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, is investigating ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

CONTACTS: