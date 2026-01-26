CBNK Reports 4Q EPS of $0.91; 4Q ROA of 1.71% and ROE of 15.23%; FY 2025: Record Earnings, Double-Digit Balance Sheet Growth and a 1.71% ROA

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • GAAP Net Income of $15.0 million was flat compared to 3Q 2025. Earnings per share of $0.91 increased $0.02 per share, compared to 3Q 2025 and return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.71% decreased 6 basis points compared to 3Q 2025
    • Core net income(1) of $15.0 million, or $0.91 per share increased $0.19 per share compared to 3Q 2025 and Core ROA(1) of 1.71% increased 28 basis points compared to 3Q 2025
  • Book value per common share of $24.54 at December 31, 2025, increased $0.74 compared to 3Q 2025, and increased $3.23 when compared to 4Q 2024
    • Tangible book value per share(1) of $22.05, increased 3.4% (not annualized), or $0.72 as compared to 3Q 2025, and increased 15.5%, or $2.96 compared to 4Q 2024
  • Return on average equity ("ROE") of 15.23% decreased 34 basis points compared to 3Q 2025, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")(1) of 17.23% decreased 26 basis points compared to 3Q 2025
    • Core ROE(1) of 15.23% increased 267 basis points compared to 3Q 2025 and Core ROTCE(1) of 17.23% increased 308 basis points compared to 3Q 2025
  • Gross Loans(2) grew $137.5 million, or 19.3% (annualized), during 4Q 2025, and grew $329.3 million, or 12.5% from 4Q 2024
  • Total deposits grew $180.9 million, or 24.6% (annualized), from 3Q 2025 and grew $331.0 million, or 12.0% from 4Q 2024
    • Customer Deposit3 growth of $41.8 million, or 6.2% (annualized) from 3Q 2025, and $287.4 million, or 11.8% from 4Q 2024
  • Net interest income decreased $1.7 million, or 3.3% (not annualized) from 3Q 2025, mainly due to the $4.6 million of accretion during 3Q 2025 from refinancing callable brokered time deposits acquired in the IFH transaction, and increased $6.0 million, or 13.4% from 4Q 2024, primarily driven by growth from the Commercial Bank.
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 5.94% decreased 42 bps compared to 3Q 2025 and increased 7 bps compared to 4Q 2024
    • Commercial Bank NIM(1) of 4.18% decreased by 46 bps (but increased 21 bps when excluding purchase accounting accretion ("PAA")), compared to 3Q 2025, and increased 19 bps, compared to 4Q 2024
    • 4Q 2025 net PAA of $0.2 million, or 3 bps of NIM and 3 bps of Commercial Bank NIM(1), decreased $5.3 million, or 61 bps, compared to 3Q 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans ("ACL Coverage Ratio") equaled 1.85% at December 31, 2025, which represented a 3 bps decrease from September 30, 2025, and remained flat year-over-year.
    • The Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio(1) equaled 1.65% at December 31, 2025, which represented a 5 bps decrease from 1.70% at both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
  • Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $12.5 million, or 19.9% of total revenue for 4Q 2025, an increase of $1.4 million from 3Q 2025 primarily due to SBIC income, and increased $0.6 million from 4Q 2024
  • Cash Dividend of $0.12 per share declared by the Board of Directors
  • Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 304,288 shares at an average price of $28.12, for a total cost of $8.6 million

(1) As used in this press release, Core net income, Core ROA, Core ROE, ROTCE, Core ROTCE, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio, and Tangible Book Value are non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics excludes the impact of income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
(2) Gross loans represent portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs.
(3) Customer Deposits represents total deposits excluding brokered deposits.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $15.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for 4Q 2025, compared to net income of $15.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for 3Q 2025, and $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for 4Q 2024. Core net income(1) for 4Q 2025 of $15.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share in 3Q 2025, and $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for 4Q 2024.

The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.12 per share. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 9, 2026.

“Our diversified business model continues to be a source of consistency and strength enabling us to perform at a high level in different market conditions," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company. With the IFH integration behind us, our focus on executing our strategic plan remains our top priority. Our growth levers offer us a wide range of options on which we are capitalizing."

“We continue to demonstrate our ability to deliver meaningful growth in tangible book value per share and loans outstanding, and we are pleased that net interest margin has proven durable,” said Steven J Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “Our ongoing and planned investments in technology and human capital give me confidence that we are well-positioned to carry forward our strategy for profitable organic growth and to capitalize on opportunities that may arise for bolt-on and other acquisitions. Further, I expect our ongoing, opportunistic stock buyback program will, over time, prove to have been a wise use of our capital.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core (Non-GAAP) Net Income

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to core net income (non-GAAP) results excluding income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other one-time non-recurring transactions.

 Fourth Quarter 2025 Third Quarter 2025
(in thousands, except per share data)Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share
GAAP Net Income$19,681 $4,644 $15,037 $0.91 $19,867  $4,802  $15,065  $0.89
Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits         (4,618)  (1,129)  (3,489)  
Add: Merger-Related Expenses         697   122   575   
Core Net Income(1)$19,681 $4,644 $15,037 $0.91 $15,946  $3,795  $12,151  $0.72


 Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands except per share data)Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share
GAAP Net Income$74,944  $17,774  $57,170  $3.41 $41,832 $10,860 $30,972 $2.12
Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits (4,618)  (1,129)  (3,489)          
Add: Merger-Related Expenses 3,361   752   2,609     3,930  622  3,308  
Add: Non-recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down            2,620    2,620  
Add: Initial IFH ACL Provision            4,194  1,025  3,169  
Core Net Income(1)$73,687  $17,397  $56,290  $3.36 $52,576 $12,507 $40,069 $2.74

[1] As used in this press release, Core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes the impact of income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other certain pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Note: The income tax expense reflects the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Earnings Summary

Net income of $15.0 million was flat compared to 3Q 2025, and earnings per share of $0.91 increased $0.02 per share from 3Q 2025. Net income increased $7.5 million, or 99.6%, from $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for 4Q 2024. 4Q 2025 core net income(1) of $15.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, increased $2.9 million, or 18.1%, from 3Q 2025 core net income of $12.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share. 4Q 2025 core net income decreased $0.4 million, or 2.8%, from 4Q 2024 core net income of $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share.

[1] As used in this press release, Core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes the impact of income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other certain pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

  • Net interest income of $50.3 million decreased $1.7 million, or 3.3% (not annualized), compared to 3Q 2025, and increased $6.0 million, or 13.4%, year-over-year.
    • During 3Q 2025 there were two non-recurring events that impacted net interest income.
      • The Bank identified Fee Revenue that was also previously recognized as Interest Income in the first and second quarter. As a result, the Bank recorded a one-time adjustment of $1.3 million of interest income ("Interest Income Adjustment"). There was no corresponding adjustment needed to Fee Revenue as the fee income was correctly recognized during those periods.
      • Also, the Bank issued a call of brokered time deposits acquired from the IFH transaction, resulting in the accelerated accretion of $4.6 million ("Call of Brokered Time Deposits").
      • When excluding the Call of Brokered Time Deposits and Interest Income Adjustment in 3Q 2025, net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 3.2%, from 3Q 2025.
    • Interest income of $68.6 million increased $3.7 million, or 5.8% (not annualized), over 3Q 2025, and increased $6.9 million, or 11.2%, year-over-year. When excluding the Interest Income Adjustment, interest income increased $2.4 million from 3Q 2025, driven by $0.8 million of growth from OpenSkyand $1.6 million from the Commercial Bank, while the increase year-over-year was primarily driven by strong balance sheet growth and higher net PAA.
      • Interest income included $0.1 million from net PAA in 4Q 2025, compared to $0.2 million in 3Q 2025 and $0.7 million in net PAA in 4Q 2024.
    • Interest expense of $18.4 million increased $5.5 million, or 42.6% (not annualized), compared to 3Q 2025, and increased $1.0 million, or 5.6%, year-over-year. When excluding the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, interest expense increased $0.9 million, or 5.1%, compared to 3Q 2025, primarily driven by $0.5 million lower PAA and a $0.4 million increase from borrowings costs. The increase of $1.0 million year-over-year was primarily driven by $1.3 million of lower PAA offset by a $0.3 million shift in portfolio mix.
      • Interest expense included a $0.2 million benefit from net PAA in 4Q 2025, compared to a $5.3 million benefit in 3Q 2025, which included $4.6 million from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits. There was $1.4 million from net PAA in 4Q 2024.
  • The 4Q 2025 provision for credit losses was $4.0 million, a decrease of $0.7 million from 3Q 2025. During the quarter, a $2.0 million credit to the allowance for credit losses was made to reflect recoveries resulting from the sale of $69.5 million charged-off OpenSky credit card receivables. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million, or 0.32% of portfolio loans (annualized), down from $2.5 million or 0.35% of portfolio loans (annualized), in 3Q 2025. Net charge-offs in the quarter include $1.9 million from the Commercial Bank and $0.5 million from OpenSky loans. Net charge-offs for the Commercial Bank increased $1.6 million from 3Q 2025 primarily driven by legacy Commercial Bank loans not previously provided for, and OpenSky net-charge-offs decreased $1.7 million from 3Q 2025 primarily driven by the sale of OpenSky credit card debt.
    • At December 31, 2025, the ACL Coverage Ratio was 1.85%, down 3 bps from September 30, 2025, and flat year-over-year.
  • Fee Revenue of $12.5 million increased $1.4 million, compared to 3Q 2025 and increased $0.6 million year-over-year. During 4Q 2025, Core fee revenue(1) of $12.5 million increased $1.4 million as a result of a $1.2 million higher SBIC investment income and a $0.3 million increase in credit card fees from OpenSky, offset by a $0.1 million decrease in loan servicing rights income. Year-over-year core fee revenue(1) decreased $2.1 million primarily due to a decrease in government lending revenue of $2.3 million offset by a $0.1 million increase from mortgage banking revenue and an increase of $0.1 million from service charges on deposits. Core fee revenue mix was 19.9% of total revenue for 4Q 2025, compared to 17.5% during 3Q 2025, and 24.7% during 4Q 2024.
  • Noninterest expense of $39.1 million increased $0.7 million compared to 3Q 2025 and increased $1.6 million compared to 4Q 2024. Core noninterest expense(1) of $39.1 million increased $1.4 million compared to 3Q 2025 and increased $4.2 million compared to 4Q 2024. Core comparisons include:
    • The increase of $1.4 million quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by professional fees including costs for investment in OpenSky initiatives and other investments in technology, offset by decreases from OpenSkymarketing, occupancy & equipment from leases and software contracts, and data processing from Windsor and OpenSky.
    • Year-over-year expense growth of $4.2 million was driven by professional fees associated with investments in shared services areas, personnel expense due to headcount growth, marketing expense from OpenSky, and regulatory fees driven by the acquisition of IFH.
  • Income tax expense of $4.6 million, or 23.6% of pre-tax income for 4Q 2025, decreased $0.2 million from $4.8 million, or 24.2% of pre-tax income for 3Q 2025. The effective income tax rate change quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to the $1.1 million utilization of a deferred tax asset related to the Call of Brokered Time Deposits during 3Q 2025.
    • The Core effective income tax rate(1) for 4Q 2025 and 3Q 2025 would have been 23.6% and 23.8%, respectively.

[1] As used in this press release, Core fee revenue, Core noninterest expense, and Core effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other certain pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet

Total assets of $3.6 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $216.8 million from September 30, 2025. Total assets growth year-over-year was $399.3 million, or 12.5%.

  • Gross Loans of $2.96 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $137.5 million, or 19.3% (annualized), from September 30, 2025 and increased $329.3 million, or 12.5%, year-over-year.
    • Compared to September 30, 2025, growth was primarily driven by $79.1 million from commercial and industrial ("C&I"), $25.7 million from residential real estate, $15.3 million from construction real estate, $9.5 million from lender finance, and $5.9 million from OpenSky.
    • Compared to December 31, 2024, growth was primarily driven by $143.7 million from C&I, $77.3 million from residential real estate, $40.5 million from commercial real estate ("CRE"), $38.3 million from construction real estate, $14.6 million from OpenSky, and $12.8 million from lender finance.
    • C&l loans, plus owner-occupied CRE loans totaled 37.7% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter, and 37.8% at December 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits of $3.09 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $180.9 million, or 24.6% (annualized), from September 30, 2025, and increased $331.0 million, or 12.0% (annualized) from December 31, 2024.
    • When excluding the increase in brokered time deposits of $139.1 million, customer deposits increased $41.8 million or 5.7% (annualized), including $116.0 million of growth in customer money market deposits, offset by a decrease of $49.5 million in customer time deposits, an $18.5 million decrease from interest-bearing demand accounts, a $5.0 million decrease from noninterest-bearing deposits, and a $1.2 million decrease from savings accounts.
    • The increase in total deposits of $331.0 million year-over-year was driven by $288.5 million in growth from customer money market deposits, $43.6 million from brokered time deposits, $41.6 million from noninterest-bearing deposits, $18.4 million from interest-bearing demand accounts, offset by a decrease of $59.2 million from customer time deposits, and $1.8 million from savings accounts.
  • Insured and protected1 deposits were approximately $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2025 representing 68.4% of the Company's deposit portfolio.
  • Low interest and noninterest-bearing DDA deposits of $1.1 billion, or 36.3% of deposits, decreased $24.7 million, or 8.6% (annualized) from 3Q 2025, but increased $58.1 million, or 5.5% year-over-year.
    • The average rate on the low interest and noninterest-bearing deposits was 0.14% for 4Q 2025, which remained flat compared to 3Q 2025 and year-over-year.
  • The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio was 97.0% for 4Q 2025, compared to 95.6% for 3Q 2025, and 99.3% for 4Q 2024.
  • The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $230.1 million, or 6.4% of total assets, an effective duration of 2.5 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 60% of the overall investment portfolio at December 31, 2025. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio improved $1.0 million during the quarter to negative $5.8 million after-tax as of December 31, 2025, which represents 1.4% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.
  • Liquidity The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at December 31, 2025 totaled $817.9 million, compared to $858.4 from 3Q 2025. During 4Q 2025, available collateralized lines of credit totaled $731.6 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks totaled $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings totaled $9.3 million.
  • Capital Positions As of December 31, 2025, the Company reported a Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio of 12.98%, compared to 13.54% at September 30, 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company and the Bank maintained regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.
    • Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 304,288 shares at an average price of $28.12, for a total cost of $8.6 million. As of December 31, 2025, there was $3.3 million remaining to be repurchased under the current $15.0 million authorization repurchase program, which will expire on February 28, 2026.

[1] Protected deposits includes deposits that are indirectly protected under the product terms.

Financial Metrics

Net Interest Margin – NIM of 5.94% for 4Q 2025, decreased 42 bps compared to the prior quarter, and increased 7 bps year-over-year. Commercial Bank NIM(1) of 4.18% decreased 46 bps (but increased 21 bps when excluding PAA) compared to the prior quarter, and increased 19 bps year-over-year. Net PAA for 4Q 2025 was 3 bps for NIM and 3 bps for Commercial Bank NIM(1).

  • 3Q 2025 includes the previously mentioned $4.6 million Call of Brokered Time Deposits and $1.3 million Interest Income Adjustment. Excluding the Interest Income Adjustment and Call of Brokered Time Deposits in 3Q 2025, Commercial Bank NIM(1) declined to 4.18%, or 3 bps, in 4Q 2025.
  • The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.10% increased 17 bps compared to the prior quarter and decreased 7 bps year-over-year. During 3Q 2025 there was a 16 bps impact from the Interest Income Adjustment. Excluding this item, the average yield in 3Q 2025 would have been 8.09%, which results in a increase of 1 bps compared to 3Q 2025. The decrease quarter-over-quarter was primarily a result of changes in the overall rate environment. The average yield decreased 7 bps year-over-year primarily due to changes in the overall rate environment.
    • The Commercial Bank Loan Yield(1) of 6.95% for 4Q 2025 increased 21 bps compared to 3Q 2025, and decreased 3 bps year-over-year. Excluding the Interest Income Adjustment impact, the average yield in 3Q 2025 would have been 6.94%, which remained flat compared to 3Q 2025.
  • The total cost of deposits of 2.36% for 4Q 2025 increased 63 bps compared to the prior quarter and decreased 14 bps year-over-year. During 3Q 2025 there was a 63 bps impact from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits. Excluding this item, the cost of deposits for the quarter would have been 2.36%, and 4Q 2025 would have been consistent with 3Q 2025.
  • The total cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 87 bps quarter-over-quarter, and decreased 19 bps year-over-year, to 3.28% for 4Q 2025. Excluding the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, the 3Q 2025 cost of interest-bearing deposits would have been 3.28%, and 4Q 2025 would have been consistent with 3Q 2025. The decrease year-over-year was due to a shift in product mix as well as a change in the rate environment.
  • Net PAA of $0.2 million, or 3 bps of NIM and 3 bps of Commercial Bank NIM(1), during 4Q 2025, decreased $5.3 million from 3Q 2025 mainly due to the Call of Brokered Time Deposits. There was $0.7 million from net PAA during 4Q 2024.
  • NIM for 2025 was 6.10%, a year-over-year decrease of 15 bps from 6.22% for 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the acquisition of commercial loans from IFH, which diluted the impact from OpenSky™.
    • Commercial Bank NIM(1) for 2025 was 4.38%, a year-over-year increase of 45 bps from 3.93% for 2024 that was primarily driven by the acquisition of commercial loans from IFH and balance sheet growth from the Commercial Bank during 2025. Excluding the Call of Brokered Time Deposits and Interest Income Adjustment, Commercial Bank NIM(1) for 2025 would have been 4.27%, an increase of 34 bps year-over-year.

Fee Revenue Mix – The fee revenue mix was 19.9% of total revenue for 4Q 2025, compared to 17.5% during 3Q 2025, and 21.2% during 4Q 2024. The core fee revenue mix(1) was 19.9% for 4Q 2025, compared to 17.5% during 3Q 2025, and 24.7% during 4Q 2024.

Credit Metrics and Asset Quality – The ACL Coverage Ratio equaled 1.85% at December 31, 2025, a decrease of 3 bps from September 30, 2025, and remained flat year-over-year.

Nonperforming assets were $58.3 million or 1.62% of total assets at December 31, 2025, an increase of $6.0 million or 7 bps compared to September 30, 2025. The increase in nonperforming assets from 3Q 2025 was primarily driven by $3.9 million from OREO, or 5 bps, and $2.2 million from the acquired IFH portfolio, or 2 bps. Nonperforming assets increased $28.0 million or 67 bps year-over-year, mainly due to the $15.9 million increase during 3Q 2025 from two loan relationships acquired as part of the IFH transaction, described last quarter, $4.4 million from other changes in the acquired IFH portfolio, $3.9 million from OREO, and $3.8 million from the legacy Commercial Bank portfolio. At December 31, 2025, substandard loans totaled $58.5 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $56.8 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2025 and $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024. The $10.1 million year-over-year increase in substandard loans was primarily driven by the $15.9 million of loans described above. At December 31, 2025, special mention loans totaled $57.9 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $71.5 million, or 2.5% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2025, and $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024.

Efficiency Ratios – The efficiency ratio was 62.3% for 4Q 2025, compared to 60.8% for 3Q 2025 and 66.7% for 4Q 2024. The core efficiency ratio(1) was 62.3% for 4Q 2025, which decreased from 64.4% compared to the prior quarter, and increased from 59.3% for 4Q 2024.

[1] As used in this press release, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank Loan Yield, Core fee revenue mix and Core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other certain pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Financial Metrics (Continued)

Performance Ratios – ROA was 1.71% for 4Q 2025, compared to 1.77% for 3Q 2025, and 0.96% for 4Q 2024. Core ROA(9) for 4Q 2025 was 1.71%, compared to 1.43% for 3Q 2025, and 1.97% for 4Q 2024.

  • ROE was 15.23% for 4Q 2025, compared to 15.57% for 3Q 2025, and 8.50% for 4Q 2024. Core ROE(1) was 15.23% for 4Q 2025, compared to 12.56% for 3Q 2025, and 17.46% for 4Q 2024.
  • ROTCE(1) was 17.23% for 4Q 2025, compared to 17.49% for 3Q 2025, and 9.33% for 4Q 2024. Core ROTCE(1) for 4Q 2025 was 17.23%, compared to 14.15% for 3Q 2025, and 18.91% for 4Q 2024.

Book Value and Tangible Book Value – Book value per common share of $24.54 at December 31, 2025, increased $0.74 when compared to September 30, 2025, and increased $3.23 when compared to December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) increased $0.72, or 3.4% (not annualized), to $22.05 at December 31, 2025 when compared to September 30, 2025, and increased $2.96, or 15.5%, when compared to December 31, 2024. Tangible book value(1) was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments required as part of the IFH acquisition. Tangible book value per share(1) was equal to book value per share for periods prior to 4Q 2024.

[1] As used in this press release, Core ROA, Core ROE, ROTCE, Core ROTCE, and Tangible Book Value are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other certain pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Commercial Bank

Loan Growth – Portfolio loans(1) increased $129.6 million at December 31, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025, driven by $79.1 million from C&I, $25.7 million from residential real estate, and $15.3 million from construction real estate. Portfolio loans increased $327.8 million at December 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, driven by $143.7 million from C&I, $77.3 million from residential real estate, and $40.5 million from CRE. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.

Net Interest Income – Interest income of $52.0 million increased $3.0 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to 3Q 2025, due to growth in the Commercial Bank loan portfolio during the quarter. Excluding the $1.3 million Interest Income Adjustment in 3Q 2025, interest income grew by $1.6 million from 3Q 2025. Interest expense of $18.2 million increased $5.5 million, primarily due to 3Q 2025 including a $4.6 million benefit from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits. The remaining $0.9 million increase was due to $0.5 million from lower PAA and $0.4 million from short term borrowings during 4Q 2025.

Credit Metrics – Nonperforming assets increased 8 bps to 1.71% of total assets at December 31, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025. Total nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2025 were $54.4 million, an increase of $2.2 million or 4.0% compared to $52.2 million at September 30, 2025.

Classified and Criticized Loans At December 31, 2025, special mention loans totaled $57.9 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $71.5 million, or 2.5% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2025. At December 31, 2025, substandard loans totaled $58.5 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $56.8 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2025.

(1) Portfolio loans represents portfolio loans receivable excluding deferred origination fees, net.

OpenSky

Accounts – During 4Q 2025, credit card accounts of 585.5 thousand declined by 2.1 thousand, or 0.4% (not annualized) from September 30, 2025, and increased 32.9 thousand, or 6.0% year-over-year.

Loan and Deposit Balances – Secured and unsecured loan balances, net of reserves for interest and fees, of $142.4 million at December 31, 2025 increased by $5.9 million, or 4.3% (not annualized), compared to September 30, 2025 and $14.6 million, or 11.5%, year-over-year. Deposit balances of $163.2 million for 4Q 2025 decreased $3.7 million compared to 3Q 2025 and decreased $3.2 million, or 1.9% year-over-year. Gross unsecured loan balances of $61.4 million at December 31, 2025 increased $7.7 million, or 14.4% (not annualized), compared to $53.6 million at September 30, 2025, and increased $18.9 million year-over-year. Gross secured loan balances of $83.1 million at December 31, 2025 decreased $1.7 million, or 2.0% (not annualized), compared to $84.7 million at September 30, 2025, and decreased $4.2 million, or 4.8% (not annualized) year-over-year.

Net Interest Income Interest income of $16.4 million increased $0.7 million compared to 3Q 2025. Average OpenSky credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $133.9 million for 4Q 2025, increased $4.8 million, or 3.7% (not annualized), compared to 3Q 2025.

Fee Revenue – Total fee revenue of $4.8 million increased $0.3 million from the prior quarter primarily driven by other credit-card related fees associated with the legacy product.

Noninterest Expense – Total noninterest expense of $14.6 million increased $0.6 million compared to 3Q 2025, driven primarily by professional fees associated with the legacy and unsecured products.

OpenSkyCredit – Portfolio credit metrics continued to be consistent with modeled expectations during 4Q 2025. The provision for credit losses of $1.3 million decreased $1.5 million when compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a $2.0 million credit to the allowance for credit losses was made to reflect the debt sale. OpenSky's unsecured loan product is offered exclusively to current and former secured card customers. Unsecured loans have been offered by OpenSky since the fourth quarter of 2021 and have generally performed in accordance with management expectations over that time period.

Capital Bank Home Loans

Originations of loans held for sale totaled $107.3 million during 4Q 2025, with $83.0 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $2.1 million, representing a 2.58% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold. Originations of loans held for sale totaled $80.7 million during 3Q 2025, with $66.4 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.7 million, representing a 2.56% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.

Windsor Advantage

Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $5.0 million, including $1.0 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 4Q 2025. Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $5.3 million, including $1.1 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 3Q 2025. Windsor's total servicing portfolio was $3.1 billion at December 31, 2025, and $3.2 billion at September 30, 2025.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited      
              
 Quarter Ended 4Q25 vs 3Q25 4Q25 vs 4Q24
(in thousands, except per share data)December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change
Earnings Summary             
Interest income$68,634  $64,891  $61,707  $3,743  5.8% $6,927  11.2%
Interest expense 18,355   12,871   17,380   5,484  42.6%  975  5.6%
Net interest income 50,279   52,020   44,327   (1,741) (3.3)%  5,952  13.4%
Provision for credit losses 3,988   4,650   7,828   (662) (14.2)%  (3,840) (49.1)%
(Release of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (29)  217   122   (246) (113.4)%  (151) (123.8)%
Noninterest income 12,464   11,068   11,913   1,396  12.6%  551  4.6%
Noninterest expense 39,103   38,354   37,514   749  2.0%  1,589  4.2%
Income before income taxes 19,681   19,867   10,776   (186) (0.9)%  8,905  82.6%
Income tax expense 4,644   4,802   3,243   (158) (3.3)%  1,401  43.2%
Net income$15,037  $15,065  $7,533  $(28) (0.2)% $7,504  99.6%
              
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1)$23,640  $24,734  $18,726  $(1,094) (4.4)% $4,914  26.2%
Core PPNR(1)$23,640  $20,813  $23,961  $2,827  13.6% $(321) (1.3)%
              
Common Share Data             
Earnings per share - Basic$0.91  $0.91  $0.45  $  % $0.46  102.2%
Earnings per share - Diluted$0.91  $0.89  $0.45  $0.02  2.2% $0.46  102.2%
Core earnings per share - Diluted(1)$0.91  $0.72  $0.92  $0.19  26.4% $(0.01) (1.1)%
Weighted average common shares - Basic 16,493   16,586   16,595         
Weighted average common shares - Diluted 16,493   16,844   16,729         
              
Return Ratios             
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.71%  1.77%  0.96%        
Core return on average assets (annualized)(1) 1.71%  1.43%  1.97%        
Return on average equity (annualized) 15.23%  15.57%  8.50%        
Core return on average equity (annualized)(1) 15.23%  12.56%  17.46%        
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 17.23%  17.49%  9.33%        
Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 17.23%  14.15%  18.91%        

______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) 
         
  Year Ended    
  December 31,    
(in thousands, except per share data)  2025   2024  $ Change % Change
Earnings Summary        
Interest income $260,871  $213,301  $47,570  22.3%
Interest expense  64,879   58,555   6,324  10.8%
Net interest income  195,992   154,746   41,246  26.7%
Provision for credit losses  14,965   17,720   (2,755) (15.5)%
(Release of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  188   385   (197) (51.2)%
Noninterest income  49,187   31,410   17,777  56.6%
Noninterest expense  155,082   126,219   28,863  22.9%
Income before income taxes  74,944   41,832   33,112  79.2%
Income tax expense  17,774   10,860   6,914  63.7%
Net income $57,170  $30,972  $26,198  84.6%
         
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1) $90,097  $59,937  $30,160  50.3%
Core PPNR(1) $88,840  $66,487  $22,353  33.6%
         
Common Share Data        
Earnings per share - Basic $3.45  $2.12  $1.33  62.7%
Earnings per share - Diluted $3.41  $2.12  $1.29  60.8%
Core earnings per share - Diluted(1) $3.36  $2.74     
Weighted average common shares - Basic  16,582   14,584     
Weighted average common shares - Diluted  16,768   14,640     
         
Return Ratios        
Return on average assets  1.71%  1.21%    
Core return on average assets(1)  1.68%  1.57%    
Return on average equity  15.13%  10.78%    
Core return on average equity(1)  14.90%  13.94%    
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  17.10%  11.07%    
Core return on average tangible common equity(1)  16.84%  14.30%    

______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)    
            
 Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
 December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2024 % Change  2025  2025  2025
Balance Sheet Highlights           
Assets$3,606,207 $3,206,911 12.5% $3,389,442 $3,388,662 $3,349,805
Investment securities available-for-sale 230,083  223,630 2.9%  232,640  228,923  213,452
Mortgage loans held for sale 25,828  17,063 51.4%  14,146  15,933  30,005
Portfolio loans receivable (2) 2,959,457  2,630,163 12.5%  2,821,983  2,739,808  2,678,406
Allowance for credit losses 54,660  48,652 12.3%  53,045  47,447  48,454
Goodwill 25,969  21,126 22.9%  25,969  22,478  24,085
Intangible assets 13,246  14,072 (5.9)%  13,457  13,668  13,861
Core deposit intangibles 1,525  1,745 (12.6)%  1,576  1,627  1,695
Deposits 3,092,979  2,761,939 12.0%  2,912,053  2,940,738  2,891,333
FHLB borrowings 50,000  22,000 127.3%  22,000  22,000  22,000
Other borrowed funds 2,062  12,062 (82.9)%  12,062  12,062  12,062
Total stockholders' equity 401,978  355,139 13.2%  394,770  380,035  369,577
Tangible common equity (1) 361,238  318,196 13.5%  353,768  342,262  329,936
            
Common shares outstanding 16,381  16,663 (1.7)%  16,589  16,582  16,657
Book value per share$24.54 $21.31 15.2% $23.80 $22.92 $22.19
Tangible book value per share (1)$22.05 $19.10 15.4% $21.33 $20.64 $19.81
Dividends per share$0.12 $0.10 20.0% $0.12 $0.10 $0.10

______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)    
 Three Months EndedYear Ended
(in thousands)December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Interest income             
Loans, including fees$64,933  $60,838  $60,810  $58,691 $58,602  $245,272 $202,915 
Investment securities available-for-sale 1,728   1,805   1,582   1,861  1,539   6,976  5,441 
Federal funds sold and other 1,973   2,248   2,194   2,208  1,566   8,623  4,945 
Total interest income 68,634   64,891   64,586   62,760  61,707   260,871  213,301 
              
Interest expense             
Deposits 17,805   12,732   16,722   16,512  16,385   63,771  56,170 
Borrowed funds 550   139   218   201  995   1,108  2,385 
Total interest expense 18,355   12,871   16,940   16,713  17,380   64,879  58,555 
              
Net interest income 50,279   52,020   47,646   46,047  44,327   195,992  154,746 
Provision for credit losses 3,988   4,650   4,081   2,246  7,828   14,965  17,720 
(Release of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (29)  217        122   188  385 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,320   47,153   43,565   43,801  36,377   180,839  136,641 
Noninterest income             
Service charges on deposits 371   425   262   258  241   1,316  883 
Credit card fees 4,837   4,509   4,298   3,722  3,733   17,366  15,999 
Mortgage banking revenue 1,960   1,927   1,754   1,831  1,821   7,472  7,146 
Government lending revenue    14   3,112   1,096  2,301   4,222  2,301 
Government loan servicing revenue 4,036   4,265   3,644   3,568  3,993   15,513  3,993 
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed) 295   368   (590)  472  1,013   545  1,013 
Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down            (2,620)    (2,620)
Other income 965   (440)  626   1,602  1,431   2,753  2,695 
Total noninterest income 12,464   11,068   13,106   12,549  11,913   49,187  31,410 
Noninterest expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 17,914   17,728   18,460   18,067  16,513   72,169  56,037 
Occupancy and equipment 2,638   2,849   2,995   2,910  2,976   11,392  8,244 
Professional fees 4,294   2,131   2,422   2,112  2,150   10,959  7,846 
Data processing 7,502   7,654   7,520   7,112  7,210   29,788  27,689 
Advertising 1,398   1,714   1,371   1,779  1,032   6,262  6,359 
Loan processing 1,152   1,114   979   743  969   3,988  2,431 
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net          1     1  2 
Merger-related expenses    697   1,398   1,266  2,615   3,361  3,930 
Operational and other card fraud related losses 750   923   933   903  993   3,509  3,714 
Regulatory assessment expenses 858   740   884   889  554   3,371  1,937 
Other operating 2,597   2,804   2,610   2,271  2,502   10,282  8,030 
Total noninterest expenses 39,103   38,354   39,572   38,053  37,514   155,082  126,219 
Income before income taxes 19,681   19,867   17,099   18,297  10,776   74,944  41,832 
Income tax expense 4,644   4,802   3,963   4,365  3,243   17,774  10,860 
Net income$15,037  $15,065  $13,136  $13,932 $7,533  $57,170 $30,972 


Consolidated Balance Sheets         
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
(in thousands, except share data)December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$30,894  $25,724  $26,843  $27,836  $25,433 
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 224,611   163,078   247,704   266,092   179,841 
Federal funds sold 60   59   59   59   58 
Total cash and cash equivalents 255,565   188,861   274,606   293,987   205,332 
Investment securities available-for-sale 230,083   232,640   228,923   213,452   223,630 
Restricted investments 8,397   7,057   7,043   7,031   4,479 
Loans held for sale 25,828   14,146   15,933   30,005   17,063 
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 2,959,457   2,821,983   2,739,808   2,678,406   2,630,163 
Less allowance for credit losses (54,660)  (53,045)  (47,447)  (48,454)  (48,652)
Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 2,904,797   2,768,938   2,692,361   2,629,952   2,581,511 
Premises and equipment, net 15,072   15,304   14,863   15,085   15,525 
Accrued interest receivable 16,695   19,011   15,149   19,458   16,664 
Goodwill 25,969   25,969   22,478   24,085   21,126 
Intangible assets 13,246   13,457   13,668   13,861   14,072 
Core deposit intangibles 1,525   1,576   1,627   1,695   1,745 
Loan servicing assets 1,816   2,070   2,221   2,244   5,511 
Deferred tax asset 14,992   14,885   15,667   15,902   16,670 
Bank owned life insurance 45,488   45,105   44,721   44,335   43,956 
Other assets 46,734   40,423   39,402   38,713   39,627 
Total assets$3,606,207  $3,389,442  $3,388,662  $3,349,805  $3,206,911 
          
Liabilities         
Deposits         
Noninterest-bearing$852,520  $857,543  $836,979  $812,224  $810,928 
Interest-bearing 2,240,459   2,054,510   2,103,759   2,079,109   1,951,011 
Total deposits 3,092,979   2,912,053   2,940,738   2,891,333   2,761,939 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000   22,000   22,000   22,000   22,000 
Other borrowed funds 2,062   12,062   12,062   12,062   12,062 
Accrued interest payable 8,745   8,045   8,158   9,995   9,393 
Other liabilities 50,443   40,512   25,669   44,838   46,378 
Total liabilities 3,204,229   2,994,672   3,008,627   2,980,228   2,851,772 
          
Stockholders' equity         
Common stock 164   166   166   167   167 
Additional paid-in capital 120,913   127,359   126,888   128,692   128,598 
Retained earnings 286,661   274,041   261,093   249,925   237,843 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,760)  (6,796)  (8,112)  (9,207)  (11,469)
Total stockholders' equity 401,978   394,770   380,035   369,577   355,139 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,606,207  $3,389,442  $3,388,662  $3,349,805  $3,206,911 

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025		 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (in thousands)
Assets                 
Interest earning assets:                 
Interest-bearing deposits$196,281 $1,868 3.78% $194,858 $2,139 4.36% $140,206 $1,446 4.10%
Federal funds sold 60  1 6.61   59  1 5.79   58    
Investment securities available-for-sale 238,295  1,728 2.88   241,086  1,805 2.97   236,951  1,539 2.58 
Restricted investments 6,725  104 6.14   7,052  108 6.06   7,292  120 6.55 
Loans held for sale 17,118  263 6.10   13,783  228 6.57   25,614  193 3.00 
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 2,902,033  64,670 8.84   2,789,815  60,610 8.62   2,592,960  58,409 8.96 
Total interest earning assets 3,360,512  68,634 8.10   3,246,653  64,891 7.93   3,003,081  61,707 8.17 
Noninterest earning assets 138,028      131,643      117,026    
Total assets$3,498,540     $3,378,296     $3,120,107    
                  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand accounts$269,342  366 0.54  $282,873  388 0.54  $257,446  424 0.66 
Savings 12,033  11 0.36   12,887  15 0.47   13,497  20 0.59 
Money market accounts 1,061,293  9,124 3.41   985,106  8,650 3.48   763,526  7,131 3.72 
Time deposits 812,186  8,304 4.06   815,302  3,679 1.79   847,618  8,810 4.13 
Borrowed funds 46,497  550 4.69   34,062  139 1.62   97,116  995 4.08 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,201,351  18,355 3.31   2,130,230  12,871 2.40   1,979,203  17,380 3.49 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 67,509      43,245      58,460    
Noninterest-bearing deposits 837,930      820,899      729,907    
Stockholders’ equity 391,750      383,922      352,537    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,498,540     $3,378,296     $3,120,107    
                  
Net interest spread    4.79%     5.53%     4.68%
Net interest income  $50,279     $52,020     $44,327  
Net interest margin(4)    5.94%     6.36%     5.87%

_______________

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)   For the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 6.95%, 6.74% and 6.98%, respectively.
(4)   For the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.18%, 4.64% and 3.99%, respectively.

 Year Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (in thousands)
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits$194,080 $8,211 4.23% $98,319 $4,569 4.65%
Federal funds sold 59  2 3.39   57  3 5.26 
Investment securities available-for-sale 236,346  6,976 2.95   228,909  5,441 2.38 
Restricted investments 6,648  410 6.17   5,563  373 6.71 
Loans held for sale 12,576  892 7.09   12,121  569 4.69 
Portfolio loans receivable(1)(2) 2,765,758  244,380 8.84   2,142,638  202,346 9.44 
Total interest earning assets 3,215,467  260,871 8.11   2,487,607  213,301 8.57 
Noninterest earning assets 133,207      66,442    
Total assets$3,348,674     $2,554,049    
            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing demand accounts$269,224 $1,513 0.56% $221,437 $1,003 0.45%
Savings 12,789  60 0.47   6,732  27 0.40 
Money market accounts 960,882  33,195 3.45   704,002  28,741 4.08 
Time deposits 825,847  29,003 3.51   561,369  26,399 4.70 
Borrowed funds 37,196  1,108 2.98   63,686  2,385 3.74 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,105,938  64,879 3.08   1,557,226  58,555 3.76 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 53,197      34,043    
Noninterest-bearing deposits 811,798      675,360    
Stockholders’ equity 377,741      287,420    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,348,674     $2,554,049    
            
Net interest spread    5.03%     4.81%
Net interest income  $195,992     $154,746  
Net interest margin(3)    6.10%     6.22%

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, collectively. Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 6.99% and 7.03%, respectively.
(3)   For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, collectively. Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.38% and 3.93%, respectively.

The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, OpenSky (the Company’s credit card division), Windsor Advantage and Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division).

Prior to March 31, 2025, the Company disclosed Corporate as a reportable segment. The Company has determined that what was previously deemed the Corporate reportable segment consists of other business activities that are associated with the Commercial Bank and are reflected in the tabular disclosures that follow. It should be noted that such restructuring of the tabular disclosure did not result in any changes to the Company's revenue and expense allocation methodology. The Company restructured prior period tabular disclosures to achieve appropriate comparability.

The following schedules reported internally for performance assessment by the chief operating decision maker presents financial information for each reportable segment for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024.

Segments           
For the three months ended December 31, 2025     
(in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky Windsor Advantage CBHL Consolidated 
Interest income $51,994  $16,377 $  $263  $68,634  
Interest expense  18,230        125   18,355  
Net interest income  33,764   16,377     138   50,279  
Provision for credit losses  2,715   1,273        3,988  
Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments  (29)          (29) 
Net interest income after provision  31,078   15,104     138   46,320  
Noninterest income           
Service charges on deposits  371           371  
Credit card fees     4,837        4,837  
Mortgage banking revenue  433        1,527   1,960  
Government lending revenue               
Government loan servicing revenue(1)  (952)    4,988      4,036  
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)  295           295  
Other income  698   10     257   965  
Total noninterest income  845   4,847  4,988   1,784   12,464  
Noninterest expenses           
Salaries and employee benefits  11,071   3,038  2,425   1,380   17,914  
Occupancy and equipment  1,773   688  40   137   2,638  
Professional fees  3,047   947  53   247   4,294  
Data processing  1,026   6,687  (165)  (46)  7,502  
Advertising  608   634  (3)  159   1,398  
Loan processing  101   475  163   413   1,152  
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net               
Merger-related expenses               
Operational and other card fraud related losses  13   737        750  
Regulatory assessment expenses  230   388  143   97   858  
Other operating  639   966  763   229   2,597  
Total noninterest expenses  18,508   14,560  3,419   2,616   39,103  
Net income (loss) before taxes $13,415  $5,391 $1,569  $(694) $19,681  
            
Total assets $3,407,326  $140,914 $25,993  $31,974  $3,606,207  

________________________

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $5.0 million, including $1.0 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Segments           
For the three months ended September 30, 2025     
(in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky Windsor Advantage CBHL Consolidated 
Interest income(2) $49,035  $15,628  $  $228  $64,891  
Interest expense(3)  12,768         103   12,871  
Net interest income  36,267   15,628      125   52,020  
Provision for credit losses  1,852   2,798         4,650  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  217            217  
Net interest income after provision  34,198   12,830      125   47,153  
Noninterest income           
Service charges on deposits  425            425  
Credit card fees     4,509         4,509  
Mortgage banking revenue  315         1,612   1,927  
Government lending revenue  14            14  
Government loan servicing revenue(1)  (1,074)     5,339      4,265  
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)  368            368  
Other (loss) income  (557)  (33)     150   (440) 
Total noninterest income  (509)  4,476   5,339   1,762   11,068  
Noninterest expenses           
Salaries and employee benefits  10,559   3,271   2,455   1,443   17,728  
Occupancy and equipment  1,635   632   416   166   2,849  
Professional fees  1,079   571   198   283   2,131  
Data processing  350   7,154   97   53   7,654  
Advertising  694   833   76   111   1,714  
Loan processing  740   15   67   292   1,114  
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net                
Merger-related expenses  697            697  
Operational and other card fraud related losses     923         923  
Regulatory assessment expenses  788   (30)  (11)  (7)  740  
Other operating  1,493   587   614   110   2,804  
Total noninterest expenses  18,035   13,956   3,912   2,451   38,354  
Net income (loss) before taxes $15,654  $3,350  $1,427  $(564) $19,867  
            
Total assets $3,213,222  $134,422  $21,743  $20,055  $3,389,442  

________________________

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $5.3 million, including $1.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor™, for the three months ended September 30, 2025
(2) Interest income of $52.0 million for the Commercial Bank includes the $1.3 million Interest Income Adjustment.
(3) Interest expense of $12.8 million for the Commercial Bank includes the $4.6 million Call of Brokered Time Deposits.

Segments           
For the three months ended December 31, 2024     
(in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky Windsor Advantage CBHL Consolidated 
Interest income $46,061  $15,454 $ $192  $61,707  
Interest expense  17,249       131   17,380  
Net interest income  28,812   15,454    61   44,327  
Provision for credit losses  6,651   1,177       7,828  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  122          122  
Net interest income after provision  22,039   14,277    61   36,377  
Noninterest income           
Service charges on deposits  241          241  
Credit card fees     3,733       3,733  
Mortgage banking revenue  284       1,537   1,821  
Government lending revenue  2,301          2,301  
Government loan servicing revenue(1)  (543)    4,536     3,993  
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed  1,013          1,013  
Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down  (2,620)         (2,620) 
Other income  1,252   10  30  139   1,431  
Total noninterest income  1,928   3,743  4,566  1,676   11,913  
Noninterest expense           
Salaries and employee benefits  10,383   2,985  1,662  1,483   16,513  
Occupancy and equipment  1,655   617  537  167   2,976  
Professional fees  914   845  123  268   2,150  
Data processing  639   6,495  32  44   7,210  
Advertising  767   79  106  80   1,032  
Loan processing  754   14  3  198   969  
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net              
Merger-related expenses  2,615          2,615  
Operational and other card fraud related losses  24   969       993  
Regulatory assessment expenses  525   21  1  6   553  
Other operating  1,596   570  206  131   2,503  
Total noninterest expenses  19,872   12,595  2,670  2,377   37,514  
Net income (loss) before taxes $4,095  $5,425 $1,896 $(640) $10,776  
            
Total assets $3,033,792  $125,913 $25,515 $21,691  $3,206,911  

________________________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.5 million, including $0.5 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Segments           
For the year ended December 31, 2025     
(in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky Windsor Advantage CBHL Consolidated 
Interest income(3) $199,122  $60,943 $ $806  $260,871 
Interest expense(4)  64,503       376   64,879 
Net interest income  134,619   60,943    430   195,992 
Provision for credit losses  6,172   8,793       14,965 
Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments  188          188 
Net interest income after provision  128,259   52,150    430   180,839 
Noninterest income           
Service charges on deposits  1,316          1,316 
Credit card fees     17,366       17,366 
Mortgage banking revenue  1,476       5,996   7,472 
Government lending revenue  4,222          4,222 
Government loan servicing revenue(1)  (4,116)    19,629     15,513 
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)(2)  545          545 
Other income  1,913   13    827   2,753 
Total noninterest income  5,356   17,379  19,629  6,823   49,187 
Noninterest expenses           
Salaries and employee benefits  43,346   13,057  9,795  5,971   72,169 
Occupancy and equipment  6,888   2,381  1,535  588   11,392 
Professional fees  6,849   2,661  442  1,007   10,959 
Data processing  2,270   27,320  118  80   29,788 
Advertising  2,815   2,811  212  424   6,262 
Loan processing  1,968   533  291  1,196   3,988 
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net  1          1 
Merger-related expenses  3,361          3,361 
Operational and other card fraud related losses  144   3,365       3,509 
Regulatory assessment expenses  2,743   388  143  97   3,371 
Other operating  5,357   2,407  1,985  533   10,282 
Total noninterest expenses  75,742   54,923  14,521  9,896   155,082 
Net income (loss) before taxes $57,873  $14,606 $5,108 $(2,643) $74,944 
            
Total assets $3,407,326  $140,914 $25,993 $31,974  $3,606,207 

________________________

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $19.6 million, including $4.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the year ended December 31, 2025.
(2) Loan servicing rights of $0.5 million for the Commercial Bank includes a $1.7 million fair value adjustment associated with the loan servicing portfolio.
(3)Interest income of $199.1 million for the Commercial Bank includes the $1.3 million Interest Income Adjustment.
(4) Interest expense of $64.5 million for the Commercial Bank includes the $4.6 million Call of Brokered Time Deposits.

Segments           
For the year ended December 31, 2024     
(in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky Windsor Advantage CBHL Consolidated 
Interest income $150,948  $61,785 $ $568  $213,301  
Interest expense  58,192       363   58,555  
Net interest income  92,756   61,785    205   154,746  
Provision for credit losses  10,391   7,329       17,720  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  385          385  
Net interest income after provision  81,980   54,456    205   136,641  
Noninterest income           
Service charges on deposits  883          883  
Credit card fees     15,999       15,999  
Mortgage banking revenue  1,072       6,074   7,146  
Government lending revenue  2,301          2,301  
Government loan servicing revenue(1)  (543)    4,536     3,993  
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)  1,013          1,013  
Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down  (2,620)         (2,620) 
Other income  1,932   123  30  610   2,695  
Total noninterest income  4,038   16,122  4,566  6,684   31,410  
Noninterest expenses           
Salaries and employee benefits  36,229   12,156  1,662  5,990   56,037  
Occupancy and equipment  5,085   2,035  537  587   8,244  
Professional fees  3,575   3,183  123  965   7,846  
Data processing  1,496   25,991  32  170   27,689  
Advertising  1,982   3,944  106  327   6,359  
Loan processing  1,517   59  3  852   2,431  
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net  2          2  
Merger-related expenses  3,930          3,930  
Operational and other card fraud related losses  37   3,677       3,714  
Regulatory assessment expenses  1,909   21  1  6   1,937  
Other operating  5,165   2,179  206  480   8,030  
Total noninterest expenses  60,927   53,245  2,670  9,377   126,219  
Net income (loss) before taxes $25,091  $17,333 $1,896 $(2,488) $41,832  
            
Total assets $3,033,792  $125,913 $25,515 $21,691  $3,206,911  

________________________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.5 million, including $0.5 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
  Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2025		 September 30, 2025 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Earnings:          
Net income $15,037  $15,065  $13,136  $13,932  $7,533 
Earnings per common share, diluted  0.91   0.89   0.78   0.82   0.45 
Net interest margin  5.94%  6.36%  6.04%  6.05%  5.87%
Commercial Bank net interest margin(2)  4.18%  4.64%  4.38%  4.32%  3.99%
Return on average assets(1)  1.71%  1.77%  1.60%  1.75%  0.96%
Return on average equity(1)  15.23%  15.57%  14.17%  15.56%  8.50%
Efficiency ratio  62.32%  60.79%  65.14%  64.94%  66.70%
           
Balance Sheet:          
Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees $2,959,457  $2,821,983  $2,739,808  $2,678,406  $2,630,163 
Total deposits  3,092,979   2,912,053   2,940,738   2,891,333   2,761,939 
Total assets  3,606,207   3,389,442   3,388,662   3,349,805   3,206,911 
Total stockholders' equity  401,978   394,770   380,035   369,577   355,139 
Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees  2,902,033   2,789,815   2,733,865   2,634,110   2,592,960 
Total average deposits  2,992,784   2,917,067   2,841,153   2,768,284   2,611,994 
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)  95.68%  96.91%  93.17%  92.64%  95.23%
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)  96.97%  95.64%  96.22%  95.15%  99.27%
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.62%  1.54%  1.07%  1.28%  0.94%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  1.84%  1.85%  1.32%  1.60%  1.15%
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)  0.32%  0.35%  0.75%  0.38%  0.37%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.85%  1.88%  1.73%  1.81%  1.85%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  100.44%  101.53%  131.19%  112.86%  160.88%
           
Bank Capital Ratios:          
Total risk based capital ratio  12.60%  12.95%  13.13%  12.93%  12.79%
Tier-1 risk based capital ratio  11.34%  11.69%  11.87%  11.67%  11.54%
Leverage ratio  9.24%  9.34%  9.39%  9.27%  9.17%
Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio  11.34%  11.69%  11.87%  11.67%  11.54%
Tangible common equity  8.75%  9.06%  8.84%  8.66%  9.31%
Holding Company Capital Ratios:          
Total risk based capital ratio  14.31%  15.25%  15.30%  14.97%  15.48%
Tier-1 risk based capital ratio  13.05%  13.62%  13.66%  13.32%  13.83%
Leverage ratio  10.72%  10.98%  10.90%  10.68%  11.07%
Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio  12.98%  13.54%  13.58%  13.24%  13.74%
Tangible common equity  10.08%  10.60%  10.22%  9.94%  11.07%

_______________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
  Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2025		 September 30, 2025 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Composition of Loans:          
Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied $533,141  $509,878  $495,341  $484,399  $471,329 
Commercial real estate, owner-occupied  418,701   442,827   436,421   420,643   440,026 
Residential real estate  765,808   740,060   710,730   693,597   688,552 
Construction real estate  359,566   344,290   343,189   343,280   321,252 
Commercial and industrial  698,289   619,148   593,279   594,331   554,550 
Lender finance  41,421   31,883   32,494   23,165   28,574 
Business equity lines of credit  3,818   2,931   2,853   3,468   3,090 
Credit card, net of reserve(3)  142,397   136,483   131,029   118,709   127,766 
Other consumer loans  1,930   2,010   2,727   2,200   2,089 
Portfolio loans receivable $2,965,071  $2,829,510  $2,748,063  $2,683,792  $2,637,228 
Deferred origination fees, net  (5,614)  (7,527)  (8,255)  (5,386)  (7,065)
Portfolio loans receivable, net $2,959,457  $2,821,983  $2,739,808  $2,678,406  $2,630,163 
           
Composition of Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $852,520  $857,543  $836,979  $812,224  $810,928 
Interest-bearing demand  257,233   275,767   319,431   296,455   238,881 
Savings  11,679   12,835   12,879   12,819   13,488 
Money markets  1,105,183   989,159   960,237   912,418   816,708 
Customer time deposits  489,687   539,207   541,079   549,630   548,901 
Brokered time deposits  376,677   237,542   270,133   307,787   333,033 
Total deposits $3,092,979  $2,912,053  $2,940,738  $2,891,333  $2,761,939 
           
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:          
Origination of loans held for sale $107,283  $80,651  $80,334  $65,815  $89,998 
Mortgage loans sold  82,998   66,409   59,663   54,144   77,399 
Gain on sale of loans  2,145   1,698   1,597   1,664   1,897 
Purchase volume as a % of originations  72.77%  92.32%  91.61%  90.73%  90.42%
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4)  2.58%  2.56%  2.68%  3.07%  2.45%
Mortgage commissions $899  $656  $501  $545  $620 
           
OpenSky Portfolio Metrics:          
Open customer accounts  585,492   587,641   585,372   563,718   552,566 
Secured credit card loans, gross $83,065  $84,737  $86,400  $81,252  $87,226 
Unsecured credit card loans, gross  61,378   53,633   46,352   38,987   42,430 
Noninterest secured credit card deposits  163,184   166,874   168,936   168,796   166,355 

_______________

(3)   Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.
(4)   Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.

Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Core Earnings MetricsQuarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
          
Net Income$15,037  $15,065  $13,136  $13,932  $7,533 
Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, Net of Tax    (3,489)         
Add: Merger-Related Expenses, Net of Tax    575   1,070   964   2,151 
Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down             2,620 
Add: IFH ACL Provision, Net of Tax             3,169 
Core Net Income$15,037  $12,151  $14,206  $14,896  $15,473 
          
Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted 16,493   16,844   16,802   16,925   16,729 
Earnings per Share - Diluted$0.91  $0.89  $0.78  $0.82  $0.45 
Core Earnings per Share - Diluted$0.91  $0.72  $0.85  $0.88  $0.92 
          
Average Assets$3,498,540  $3,378,296  $3,292,533  $3,221,964  $3,120,107 
Return on Average Assets(1) 1.71%  1.77%  1.60%  1.75%  0.96%
Core Return on Average Assets(1) 1.71%  1.43%  1.73%  1.87%  1.97%
          
Average Equity$391,750  $383,922  $371,795  $363,115  $352,537 
Return on Average Equity(1) 15.23%  15.57%  14.17%  15.56%  8.50%
Core Return on Average Equity(1)