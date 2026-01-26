The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.66 per share. The dividend is payable on Friday, March 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Friday, February 20, 2026.
About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.4 billion in sales, the Company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.
