First Merchants Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) (the "Corporation")

Achieved record fullyear results, including net income available to common stockholders of $224.1 million and diluted EPS of $3.88 for 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $56.6 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.99, compared to $56.3 million and $0.98 in the third quarter of 2025, and $63.9 million and $1.10 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders1 was $56.4 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share1 totaled $0.98, compared to $57.0 million and $0.99 in the third quarter of 2025, and $58.1 million and $1.00 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.70% and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio of 9.38%.
  • Repurchased 1,211,224 shares totaling $46.9 million year-to-date; repurchased 271,953 shares totaling $10.4 million during the fourth quarter.
  • Total loans grew $197.4 million, or 5.8% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $938.8 million, or 7.3%, during the last twelve months.
  • Total deposits increased $424.9 million, or 11.4% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $773.2 million, or 5.3%, during the last twelve months.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 38 basis points compared to 36 basis points on a linked quarter basis and 43 basis points as of the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • The efficiency ratio totaled 54.52% for the quarter.
  • Received regulatory approval of the acquisition of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. adding approximately $2.4 billion in assets and expanding the Corporation's presence into Southern Indiana and the Louisville MSA. Closing is expected on February 1, 2026.

"First Merchants delivered record double-digit earnings and high single-digit loan growth in 2025. Our capital, liquidity and credit positions remain very strong and position us for continued success," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer. "The pending completion of the First Savings Bank acquisition on February 1st will further enhance our state-wide Indiana presence. We value the continued trust of our clients, teammates and shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) reported fourth quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $56.6 million compared to $63.9 million during the same period in 2024. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.99 compared to $1.10 in the fourth quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Corporation completed the sale of five Illinois branches, including $7.4 million of loans and $267.4 million of deposits, generating a $20.0 million gain recorded in noninterest income. Excluding non-core income and expenses incurred in each period, adjusted earnings per common share1 for the fourth quarter 2025 totaled $0.98 compared to $1.00 in the prior year period.

Total assets of the Corporation equaled $19.0 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $13.8 billion.   During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $938.8 million, or 7.3%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $197.4 million, or 5.8% annualized.

Investments, totaling $3.4 billion, decreased $82.1 million, or 2.4%, during the last twelve months and were flat on a linked quarter basis. Investments declined during the quarter due to principal paydowns and maturities; however, the decline was offset by an increase in the securities portfolio valuation.

Total deposits equaled $15.3 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $773.2 million, or 5.3%, over the past twelve months. On a linked quarter basis, deposits increased $424.9 million, or 11.4% annualized.   The loan to deposit ratio decreased to 90.3% at period end from 91.6% in the prior quarter.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $195.6 million as of quarter-end, or 1.42% of total loans, an increase of $1.1 million from prior quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $6.0 million and provision for credit losses of $7.2 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaled $18.0 million and remained unchanged from the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.38% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 0.36% in the prior quarter, reflecting stable credit performance.

Net interest income, totaling $139.1 million for the quarter, increased $5.4 million, or 4.0%, compared to prior quarter and increased $4.7 million, or 3.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Positively impacting net interest income was an interest recovery of $3.3 million recorded during the current quarter from the successful resolution of a nonaccrual commercial real estate loan. Fully tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.29%, an increase of five basis points compared to prior quarter, and an increase of one basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income totaled $33.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $9.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. The linked quarter increase was driven by higher customer-related fees including wealth management and card payment fees, as well as higher gains on the sales of mortgage loans. The decrease from the fourth quarter of prior year was driven by a gain on the sale of five Illinois branches to Old Second National Bank on December 6, 2024. Customer-related fees increased $0.7 million over the fourth quarter of prior year.

Noninterest expense totaled $99.5 million for the quarter, an increase of $3.0 million from the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of $3.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. The linked quarter increase was from higher health insurance, software and credit costs. Additionally, $0.5 million of acquisition-related costs were recorded in the current quarter. Offsetting these increases was a $0.7 million reduction of an FDIC special assessment accrual that was originally recorded in the first quarter of 2024 following the bank failures of 2023. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to higher salaries, employee benefits and data processing costs offset by the reduction of the FDIC special assessment accrual.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.41%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.70%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.38%. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong capital position.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)   
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)December 31,
  2025   2024 
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$84,158  $87,616 
Interest-bearing deposits 196,300   298,891 
Investment securities available for sale 1,407,102   1,386,475 
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,971,539   2,074,220 
Loans held for sale 20,079   18,663 
Loans 13,791,707   12,854,359 
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (195,597)  (192,757)
Net loans 13,596,110   12,661,602 
Premises and equipment 121,058   129,743 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,245   41,690 
Interest receivable 93,374   91,829 
Goodwill 712,002   712,002 
Other intangibles 13,800   19,828 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 308,438   304,906 
Other real estate owned 658   4,948 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 78,664   92,387 
Other assets 374,574   387,169 
TOTAL ASSETS$19,025,101  $18,311,969 
LIABILITIES   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$2,137,262  $2,325,579 
Interest-bearing 13,157,593   12,196,047 
Total Deposits 15,294,855   14,521,626 
Borrowings:   
Federal funds purchased 40,000   99,226 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 103,755   142,876 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 798,549   822,554 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 57,630   93,529 
Total Borrowings 999,934   1,158,185 
Interest payable 18,235   16,102 
Other liabilities 245,410   311,073 
Total Liabilities 16,558,434   16,006,986 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:   
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares   
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125   125 
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:   
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000   25,000 
Common Stock, $0.125 stated value:   
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares   
Issued and outstanding - 56,951,939 and 57,974,535 shares 7,119   7,247 
Additional paid-in capital 1,150,816   1,188,768 
Retained earnings 1,413,742   1,272,528 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (130,135)  (188,685)
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,466,667   2,304,983 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$19,025,101  $18,311,969 
        


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)December 31, December 31,
  2025  2024   2025   2024 
INTEREST INCOME       
Loans:       
Taxable$203,120 $197,536  $786,427  $803,652 
Tax-exempt 10,905  9,020   43,415   34,262 
Investment securities:       
Taxable 7,736  9,024   32,662   36,086 
Tax-exempt 12,459  12,754   49,952   53,487 
Deposits with financial institutions 2,187  5,350   8,127   16,992 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,037  958   4,209   3,527 
Total Interest Income 237,444  234,642   924,792   948,006 
INTEREST EXPENSE       
Deposits 88,670  89,835   344,279   386,127 
Federal funds purchased 218  26   2,219   481 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 405  680   2,464   3,057 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,047  8,171   35,763   29,886 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,040  1,560   4,054   7,341 
Total Interest Expense 98,380  100,272   388,779   426,892 
NET INTEREST INCOME 139,064  134,370   536,013   521,114 
Provision for credit losses 7,150  4,200   21,250   35,700 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 131,914  130,170   514,763   485,414 
NONINTEREST INCOME       
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,704  8,124   34,263   32,606 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 9,175  8,665   35,492   34,215 
Card payment fees 5,325  4,957   19,790   19,317 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,421  5,681   21,275   20,840 
Derivative hedge fees 1,053  1,594   3,385   3,082 
Other customer fees 315  316   1,545   1,547 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,854  2,188   7,613   8,464 
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   (11,592)  (8)  (20,757)
Gain on branch sale   19,983      19,983 
Other income 1,259  2,826   3,579   6,283 
Total Noninterest Income 33,106  42,742   126,934   125,580 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE       
Salaries and employee benefits 58,254  55,437   225,080   221,167 
Net occupancy 7,283  7,335   28,401   28,387 
Equipment 7,681  7,028   28,614   26,802 
Marketing 2,324  2,582   7,794   7,389 
Outside data processing fees 7,509  6,029   27,488   27,140 
Printing and office supplies 450  377   1,380   1,462 
Intangible asset amortization 1,498  1,771   6,028   7,271 
FDIC assessments 2,684  3,744   13,410   15,029 
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 775  227   1,525   2,076 
Professional and other outside services 3,774  3,777   14,494   14,586 
Other expenses 7,290  7,982   28,369   27,957 
Total Noninterest Expense 99,522  96,289   382,583   379,266 
Income Before Income Taxes 65,498  76,623   259,114   231,728 
Income tax expense 8,433  12,274   33,113   30,326 
NET INCOME 57,065  64,349   226,001   201,402 
Preferred stock dividends 469  469   1,875   1,875 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$56,596 $63,880  $224,126  $199,527 
        
PER SHARE DATA:       
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.99 $1.10  $3.90  $3.42 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.99 $1.10  $3.88  $3.41 
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders$0.36 $0.35  $1.43  $1.39 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$30.18 $26.78  $30.18  $26.78 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 57,442  58,247   57,726   58,533 
               


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS       
(Dollars In Thousands)Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
NET CHARGE-OFFS$6,021  $771  $18,410  $49,377 
        
AVERAGE BALANCES:       
Total Assets$19,039,989  $18,478,303  $18,633,952  $18,400,495 
Total Loans 13,717,822   12,757,676   13,320,678   12,634,324 
Total Earning Assets 17,648,233   17,089,198   17,264,588   17,054,267 
Total Deposits 15,294,518   14,788,294   14,816,114   14,816,564 
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,452,005   2,312,270   2,375,500   2,252,491 
        
FINANCIAL RATIOS:       
Return on Average Assets 1.20%  1.39%  1.21%  1.09%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.23   11.05   9.43   8.86 
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 13.57   16.75   14.08   13.71 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.69   92.48   92.65   92.68 
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.42   1.50   1.42   1.50 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.18   0.02   0.14   0.39 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.88   12.51   12.75   12.24 
Fully Taxable Equivalent (FTE) Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.52   5.63   5.50   5.69 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.23   2.35   2.25   2.50 
Net Interest Margin FTE 3.29   3.28   3.25   3.19 
Efficiency Ratio 54.52   48.48   54.54   53.55 
                


ASSET QUALITY         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Nonaccrual Loans$71,773  $65,740  $67,358  $81,922  $73,773 
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 658   1,270   177   4,966   4,948 
Nonperforming Assets (NPA) 72,431   67,010   67,535   86,888   78,721 
90+ Days Delinquent 2,042   1,925   4,443   4,280   5,902 
NPAs & 90+ Days Delinquent$74,473  $68,935  $71,978  $91,168  $84,623 
          
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans$195,597  $194,468  $195,316  $192,031  $192,757 
Quarterly Net Charge-offs 6,021   5,148   2,315   4,926   771 
NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.38%  0.36%  0.36%  0.47%  0.43%
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.39%  0.37%  0.39%  0.49%  0.46%
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.52%  0.49%  0.51%  0.67%  0.61%
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.42%  1.43%  1.47%  1.47%  1.50%
Quarterly Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.18%  0.15%  0.07%  0.15%  0.02%
                    


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)         
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$84,158  $88,079  $81,567  $86,113  $87,616 
Interest-bearing deposits 196,300   168,706   223,343   331,534   298,891 
Investment securities available for sale 1,407,102   1,386,903   1,358,130   1,378,489   1,386,475 
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,971,539   1,995,488   2,022,826   2,048,632   2,074,220 
Loans held for sale 20,079   23,190   28,783   23,004   18,663 
Loans 13,791,707   13,591,174   13,296,759   13,004,905   12,854,359 
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (195,597)  (194,468)  (195,316)  (192,031)  (192,757)
Net loans 13,596,110   13,396,706   13,101,443   12,812,874   12,661,602 
Premises and equipment 121,058   121,771   122,808   128,749   129,743 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,245   47,264   47,290   45,006   41,690 
Interest receivable 93,374   89,102   93,258   88,352   91,829 
Goodwill 712,002   712,002   712,002   712,002   712,002 
Other intangibles 13,800   15,298   16,797   18,302   19,828 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 308,438   306,583   305,695   304,918   304,906 
Other real estate owned 658   1,270   177   4,966   4,948 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 78,664   89,758   97,749   87,665   92,387 
Other assets 374,574   369,509   380,909   369,181   387,169 
TOTAL ASSETS$19,025,101  $18,811,629  $18,592,777  $18,439,787  $18,311,969 
LIABILITIES         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$2,137,262  $2,100,570  $2,197,416  $2,185,057  $2,325,579 
Interest-bearing 13,157,593   12,769,409   12,600,162   12,276,921   12,196,047 
Total Deposits 15,294,855   14,869,979   14,797,578   14,461,978   14,521,626 
Borrowings:         
Federal funds purchased 40,000   199,370   85,000   185,000   99,226 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 103,755   122,226   114,758   122,947   142,876 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 798,549   798,626   898,702   972,478   822,554 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 57,630   57,632   62,617   62,619   93,529 
Total Borrowings 999,934   1,177,854   1,161,077   1,343,044   1,158,185 
Interest payable 18,235   18,240   16,174   13,304   16,102 
Other liabilities 245,410   333,154   269,996   289,247   311,073 
Total Liabilities 16,558,434   16,399,227   16,244,825   16,107,573   16,006,986 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:         
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares         
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125   125   125   125   125 
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:         
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares         
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000   25,000   25,000   25,000   25,000 
Common Stock, $0.125 stated value:         
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares         
Issued and outstanding 7,119   7,149   7,159   7,226   7,247 
Additional paid-in capital 1,150,816   1,158,026   1,163,170   1,183,263   1,188,768 
Retained earnings 1,413,742   1,377,966   1,342,473   1,306,911   1,272,528 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (130,135)  (155,864)  (189,975)  (190,311)  (188,685)
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,466,667   2,412,402   2,347,952   2,332,214   2,304,983 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$19,025,101  $18,811,629  $18,592,777  $18,439,787  $18,311,969 
          


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)         
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
INTEREST INCOME         
Loans:         
Taxable$203,120  $200,406  $195,173  $187,728  $197,536 
Tax-exempt 10,905   11,173   10,805   10,532   9,020 
Investment securities:         
Taxable 7,736   8,288   8,266   8,372   9,024 
Tax-exempt 12,459   12,460   12,516   12,517   12,754 
Deposits with financial institutions 2,187   1,676   1,892   2,372   5,350 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,037   1,092   1,083   997   958 
Total Interest Income 237,444   235,095   229,735   222,518   234,642 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 88,670   90,821   84,241   80,547   89,835 
Federal funds purchased 218   224   965   812   26 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 405   654   663   742   680 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,047   8,638   9,714   9,364   8,171 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,040   1,093   1,138   783   1,560 
Total Interest Expense 98,380   101,430   96,721   92,248   100,272 
NET INTEREST INCOME 139,064   133,665   133,014   130,270   134,370 
Provision for credit losses 7,150   4,300   5,600   4,200   4,200 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 131,914   129,365   127,414   126,070   130,170 
NONINTEREST INCOME         
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,704   8,921   8,566   8,072   8,124 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 9,175   8,842   8,831   8,644   8,665 
Card payment fees 5,325   5,007   4,932   4,526   4,957 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,421   4,983   5,849   5,022   5,681 
Derivative hedge fees 1,053   1,097   831   404   1,594 
Other customer fees 315   414   401   415   316 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,854   1,667   1,913   2,179   2,188 
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities       (1)  (7)  (11,592)
Gain on branch sale             19,983 
Other income (loss) 1,259   1,546   (19)  793   2,826 
Total Noninterest Income 33,106   32,477   31,303   30,048   42,742 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE         
Salaries and employee benefits 58,254   57,317   54,527   54,982   55,437 
Net occupancy 7,283   7,057   6,845   7,216   7,335 
Equipment 7,681   6,998   6,927   7,008   7,028 
Marketing 2,324   2,120   1,997   1,353   2,582 
Outside data processing fees 7,509   6,943   7,107   5,929   6,029 
Printing and office supplies 450   311   272   347   377 
Intangible asset amortization 1,498   1,499   1,505   1,526   1,771 
FDIC assessments 2,684   3,526   3,552   3,648   3,744 
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 775   121   29   600   227 
Professional and other outside services 3,774   3,718   3,741   3,261   3,777 
Other expenses 7,290   6,951   7,096   7,032   7,982 
Total Noninterest Expense 99,522   96,561   93,598   92,902   96,289 
Income Before Income Taxes 65,498   65,281   65,119   63,216   76,623 
Income tax expense 8,433   8,516   8,287   7,877   12,274 
NET INCOME 57,065   56,765   56,832   55,339   64,349 
Preferred stock dividends 469   468   469   469   469 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$56,596  $56,297  $56,363  $54,870  $63,880 
          
PER SHARE DATA:         
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.99  $0.98  $0.98  $0.95  $1.10 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.99  $0.98  $0.98  $0.94  $1.10 
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders$0.36  $0.36  $0.36  $0.35  $0.35 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$30.18  $29.08  $27.90  $27.34  $26.78 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 57,442   57,448   57,773   58,242   58,247 
FINANCIAL RATIOS:         
Return on Average Assets 1.20%  1.22%  1.23%  1.21%  1.39%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.23   9.51   9.63   9.38   11.05 
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 13.57   14.21   14.49   14.12   16.75 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.69   92.73   92.71   92.47   92.48 
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.42   1.43   1.47   1.47   1.50 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.18   0.15   0.07   0.15   0.02 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.88   12.71   12.64   12.76   12.51 
Fully Taxable Equivalent (FTE) Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.52   5.58   5.50   5.39   5.63 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.23   2.34   2.25   2.17   2.35 
Net Interest Margin FTE 3.29   3.24   3.25   3.22   3.28 
Efficiency Ratio 54.52   55.09   53.99   54.54   48.48 
                    


LOANS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Commercial and industrial loans$4,478,282  $4,604,895  $4,440,924  $4,306,597  $4,114,292 
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 283,125   275,817   265,172   243,864   256,312 
Real estate loans:         
Construction 804,775   789,021   836,033   793,175   792,144 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,338,666   2,304,889   2,171,092   2,177,869   2,274,016 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,237,100   1,232,117   1,226,797   1,214,739   1,157,944 
Residential 2,420,310   2,412,783   2,397,094   2,389,852   2,374,729 
Home equity 710,980   687,021   673,961   650,499   659,811 
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 155,436   138,703   141,045   140,954   166,028 
Public finance and other commercial loans 1,363,033   1,145,928   1,144,641   1,087,356   1,059,083 
Loans 13,791,707   13,591,174   13,296,759   13,004,905   12,854,359 
Allowance for credit losses - loans (195,597)  (194,468)  (195,316)  (192,031)  (192,757)
NET LOANS$13,596,110  $13,396,706  $13,101,443  $12,812,874  $12,661,602 
                    


DEPOSITS              
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Demand deposits$7,770,473  $7,645,698  $7,798,695  $7,786,554  $7,980,061 
Savings deposits 5,481,785   5,164,707   4,984,659   4,791,874   4,522,758 
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less 603,690   627,828   617,857   625,203   692,068 
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 915,293   910,337   891,139   896,143   1,043,068 
Brokered certificates of deposits(1) 523,614   521,409   505,228   362,204   283,671 
TOTAL DEPOSITS$15,294,855  $14,869,979  $14,797,578  $14,461,978  $14,521,626 
                    

(1) Total brokered deposits of $1.5 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $523.6 million at December 31, 2025.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS      
(Dollars In Thousands)           
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
 Average Balance Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
ASSETS           
Interest-bearing deposits$313,018 $2,187 2.79% $522,868 $5,350 4.09%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,251  1,037 8.78   41,703  958 9.19 
Investment Securities:(1)           
Taxable 1,535,025  7,736 2.02   1,677,554  9,024 2.15 
Tax-exempt(2) 2,035,117  15,771 3.10   2,089,397  16,144 3.09 
Total Investment Securities 3,570,142  23,507 2.63   3,766,951  25,168 2.67 
Loans held for sale 32,272  494 6.12   36,219  550 6.07 
Loans:(3)           
Commercial 9,417,302  160,949 6.84   8,753,723  156,414 7.15 
Real estate mortgage 2,236,769  26,019 4.65   2,177,351  24,401 4.48 
HELOC and installment 870,199  15,658 7.20   841,537  16,171 7.69 
Tax-exempt(2) 1,161,280  13,778 4.75   948,846  11,418 4.81 
Total Loans 13,717,822  216,898 6.32   12,757,676  208,954 6.55 
Total Earning Assets 17,648,233  243,629 5.52%  17,089,198  240,430 5.63%
Total Non-Earning Assets 1,391,756      1,389,105    
TOTAL ASSETS$19,039,989     $18,478,303    
LIABILITIES           
Interest-Bearing Deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$5,652,753 $34,573 2.45% $5,564,228 $37,049 2.66%
Money market deposits 4,144,256  31,813 3.07   3,189,334  25,463 3.19 
Savings deposits 1,261,173  2,399 0.76   1,362,705  3,102 0.91 
Certificates and other time deposits 2,077,545  19,885 3.83   2,313,284  24,221 4.19 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,135,727  88,670 2.70   12,429,551  89,835 2.89 
Borrowings 973,364  9,710 3.99   1,049,677  10,437 3.98 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 14,109,091  98,380 2.79   13,479,228  100,272 2.98 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,158,791      2,358,743    
Other liabilities 320,102      328,062    
Total Liabilities 16,587,984      16,166,033    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,452,005      2,312,270    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$19,039,989     $18,478,303    
Net Interest Income (FTE)  $145,249     $140,158  
Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4)    2.73%     2.65%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    5.52%     5.63%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    2.23%     2.35%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5)    3.29%     3.28%
            
(1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2025 and 2024. These totals equal $6.2 million and $5.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
 


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS      
(Dollars In Thousands)           
 Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
 Average Balance Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
ASSETS           
Interest-bearing deposits$272,164 $8,127 2.99% $418,163 $16,992 4.06%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 46,289  4,209 9.09   41,736  3,527 8.45 
Investment Securities:(1)           
Taxable 1,585,375  32,662 2.06   1,759,578  36,086 2.05 
Tax-exempt(2) 2,040,082  63,230 3.10   2,200,466  67,705 3.08 
Total Investment Securities 3,625,457  95,892 2.64   3,960,044  103,791 2.62 
Loans held for sale 26,199  1,603 6.12   29,650  1,792 6.04 
Loans:(3)           
Commercial 9,091,847  621,298 6.83   8,687,638  641,393 7.38 
Real estate mortgage 2,211,726  101,203 4.58   2,158,743  94,890 4.40 
HELOC and installment 846,430  62,323 7.36   830,079  65,577 7.90 
Tax-exempt(2) 1,144,476  54,857 4.79   928,214  43,370 4.67 
Total Loans 13,320,678  841,284 6.32   12,634,324  847,022 6.70 
Total Earning Assets 17,264,588  949,512 5.50%  17,054,267  971,332 5.69%
Total Non-Earning Assets 1,369,364      1,346,228    
TOTAL ASSETS$18,633,952     $18,400,495    
LIABILITIES           
Interest-Bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$5,580,592 $141,945 2.54% $5,506,492 $157,984 2.87%
Money market deposits 3,762,100  118,188 3.14   3,061,461  106,026 3.46 
Savings deposits 1,278,138  9,962 0.78   1,463,707  14,587 1.00 
Certificates and other time deposits 2,016,857  74,184 3.68   2,413,900  107,530 4.45 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,637,687  344,279 2.72   12,445,560  386,127 3.10 
Borrowings 1,138,760  44,500 3.91   1,005,017  40,765 4.06 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,776,447  388,779 2.82   13,450,577  426,892 3.17 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,178,427      2,371,004    
Other liabilities 303,578      326,423    
Total Liabilities 16,258,452      16,148,004    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,375,500      2,252,491    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$18,633,952     $18,400,495    
Net Interest Income (FTE)  $560,733     $544,440  
Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4)    2.68%     2.52%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    5.50%     5.69%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    2.25%     2.50%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5)    3.25%     3.19%
            
(1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2025 and 2024. These totals equal $24.7 million and $23.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
 


ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2025   2025  2025  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP$56,596  $56,297  $56,363 $54,870  $63,880  $224,126  $199,527 
Adjustments:             
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities       1  7   11,592   8   20,757 
Gain on branch sale            (19,983)     (19,983)
Acquisition-related expenses 524   276           800    
Non-core expenses(1)(2)(3)(4) (743)  633        762   (110)  4,243 
Tax on adjustments 53   (220)    (2)  1,851   (169)  (1,229)
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP$56,430  $56,986  $56,364 $54,875  $58,102  $224,655  $203,315 
              
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 57,442   57,448   57,773  58,242   58,247   57,726   58,533 
              
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP$0.99  $0.98  $0.98 $0.94  $1.10  $3.88  $3.41 
Adjustments:             
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities            0.20      0.35 
Gain on branch sale            (0.34)     (0.34)
Acquisition-related expenses               0.01    
Non-core expenses(1)(2)(3)(4) (0.01)  0.01        0.01      0.07 
Tax on adjustments            0.03      (0.02)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP$0.98  $0.99  $0.98 $0.94  $1.00  $3.89  $3.47 
              

(1) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 included a $0.7 million reduction in the FDIC special assessment
(2) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs
(3) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale
(4) Non-core expenses in the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs, $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment, and $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) - NON-GAAP        
(Dollars in Thousands)        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$139,064  $133,665  $133,014  $130,270  $134,370  $536,013  $521,114 
Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment 6,185   6,209   6,199   6,127   5,788   24,720   23,326 
Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)$145,249  $139,874  $139,213  $136,397  $140,158  $560,733  $544,440 
              
Average Earning Assets (GAAP)$17,648,233  $17,282,901  $17,158,984  $16,960,475  $17,089,198  $17,264,588  $17,054,267 
Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 3.15%  3.09%  3.10%  3.07%  3.15%  3.10%  3.06%
FTE Adjustment 0.14%  0.15%  0.15%  0.15%  0.13%  0.15%  0.13%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 3.29%  3.24%  3.25%  3.22%  3.28%  3.25%  3.19%
                            


RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands)Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)$2,452,005  $2,367,971  $2,340,010  $2,340,874  $2,312,270  $2,375,500  $2,252,491 
Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)
Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (723,466)  (724,619)  (725,813)  (726,917)  (728,218)  (725,193)  (730,295)
Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP)$1,703,414  $1,618,227  $1,589,072  $1,588,832  $1,558,927  $1,625,182  $1,497,071 
              
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)$56,596  $56,297  $56,363  $54,870  $63,880  $224,126  $199,527 
Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 1,183   1,185   1,188   1,206   1,399   4,762   5,744 
Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP)$57,779  $57,482  $57,551  $56,076  $65,279  $228,888  $205,271 
              
Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) 13.57%  14.21%  14.49%  14.12%  16.75%  14.08%  13.71%
                            


EFFICIENCY RATIO - NON-GAAP             
(Dollars In Thousands)Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Noninterest Expense (GAAP)$99,522  $96,561  $93,598  $92,902  $96,289  $382,583  $379,266 
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization (1,498)  (1,499)  (1,505)  (1,526)  (1,771)  (6,028)  (7,271)
Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses (775)  (121)  (29)  (600)  (227)  (1,525)  (2,076)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense (Non-GAAP)$97,249  $94,941  $92,064  $90,776  $94,291  $375,030  $369,919 
              
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$139,064  $133,665  $133,014  $130,270  $134,370  $536,013  $521,114 
Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 6,185   6,209   6,199   6,127   5,788   24,720   23,326 
Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)$145,249  $139,874  $139,213  $136,397  $140,158  $560,733  $544,440 
              
Noninterest Income (GAAP)$33,106  $32,477  $31,303  $30,048  $42,742  $126,934  $125,580 
Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses       1   7   11,592   8   20,757 
Adjusted Noninterest Income (Non-GAAP)$33,106  $32,477  $31,304  $30,055  $54,334  $126,942  $146,337 
Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP)$178,355  $172,351  $170,517  $166,452  $194,492  $687,675  $690,777 
Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 54.52%  55.09%  53.99%  54.54%  48.48%  54.54%  53.55%
              
Adjusted Noninterest Expense (Non-GAAP)$97,249  $94,941  $92,064  $90,776  $94,291  $375,030  $369,919 
Less: Acquisition-related Expenses (524)  (276)           (800)   
Less: Non-core Expenses(1)(2)(3)(4) 743   (633)        (762)  110   (4,243)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (Non-GAAP)$97,468  $94,032  $92,064  $90,776  $93,529  $374,340  $365,676 
              
Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP)$178,355  $172,351  $170,517  $166,452  $194,492  $687,675  $690,777 
Less: Gain on Branch Sale             (19,983)     (19,983)
Adjusted Revenue Excluding Gain on Branch Sale (Non-GAAP)$178,355  $172,351  $170,517  $166,452  $174,509  $687,675  $670,794 
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 54.65%  54.56%  53.99%  54.54%  53.60%  54.44%  54.51%
                            

(1) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 included a $0.7 million reduction in the FDIC special assessment
(2) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs
(3) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale
(4) Non-core expenses in the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs, $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment, and $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale

