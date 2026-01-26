LXP Industrial Trust Announces Final 2025 Dividend Allocation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced its final 2025 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. The Common Share amounts below are not adjusted to reflect the 1-for-5 reverse stock split completed on November 10, 2025. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B. A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 can be found in the investor’s section on LXP’s website at https://ir.lxp.com/stock-info/Tax-Documents/Form-8937/default.aspx.
|Common Shares
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Total
Distributions
Per Share
|Total Ordinary
Dividends
|Qualified
Dividends(1)
|Total Capital
Gain
Distribution(2)
|Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(3)
|Nondividend
Distributions(4)
|Section 199A
Dividends(1)
|12/31/2024
|01/15/2025
|$0.135000
|$0.059490
|$0.000000
|$0.058780
|$0.022750
|$0.016730
|$0.059490
|03/31/2025
|04/15/2025
|$0.135000
|$0.059490
|$0.000000
|$0.058780
|$0.022750
|$0.016730
|$0.059490
|06/30/2025
|07/15/2025
|$0.135000
|$0.059490
|$0.000000
|$0.058780
|$0.022750
|$0.016730
|$0.059490
|09/30/2025
|10/15/2025
|$0.135000
|$0.059490
|$0.000000
|$0.058780
|$0.022750
|$0.016730
|$0.059490
|Form 1099 - Div Box
|1a
|1b
|2a
|2b
|3
|5
|Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Total
Distributions
Per Share
|Total Ordinary
Dividends
|Qualified
Dividends (1)
|Total Capital
Gain
Distributions (2)
|Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(3)
|Nondividend
Distributions (4)
|Section 199A
Dividends(1)
|01/31/2025
|02/14/2025
|$0.812500
|$0.408710
|$0.000000
|$0.403790
|$0.156290
|$0
|$0.408710
|04/30/2025
|05/15/2025
|$0.812500
|$0.408710
|$0.000000
|$0.403790
|$0.156290
|$0
|$0.408710
|07/31/2025
|08/15/2025
|$0.812500
|$0.408710
|$0.000000
|$0.403790
|$0.156290
|$0
|$0.408710
|10/31/2025
|11/17/2025
|$0.812500
|$0.408710
|$0.000000
|$0.403790
|$0.156290
|$0
|$0.408710
|Form 1099 - Div Box
|1a
|1b
|2a
|2b
|3
|5
____________________________________________________________________________________
|(1)
|Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
|(2)
|These amounts are also reported as Section 897 capital gain attributable to dispositions of U.S. Real Property Interests (Box 2f). In addition, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, 100% of the distributions reported as Total Capital Gain Distributions (Box 2a) are from sales of assets that generated Section 1231 gains. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”
|(3)
|Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount reported in Box 2a.
|(4)
|Return of Capital.
ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in 12 target markets across the Sunbelt and lower Midwest. LXP seeks to expand its warehouse and distribution portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.
