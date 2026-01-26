NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Cash Dividend

NORWICH, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $55.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted common share, compared to $36.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $54.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025. Operating diluted earnings per share(1), a non-GAAP measure, was $1.05 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.05 for the third quarter of 2025.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $169.2 million, or $3.33 per diluted common share, compared to $140.6 million, or $2.97 per diluted common share, in the prior year.

The Company completed the acquisition of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (“Evans”) on May 2, 2025, adding 200 employees and 18 banking locations in Western New York, $1.67 billion in loans and $1.86 billion in deposits. In connection with the transaction, the Company issued 5.1 million shares of common stock, with a value of $221.8 million as of the closing date. The comparison to the fourth quarter of 2024 is significantly impacted by the Evans acquisition.

CEO Comments

“For the fourth quarter of 2025, we delivered another strong period of performance, generating operating earnings per share of $1.05 and reported return on average assets of 1.37%. We posted a solid return on average tangible common equity of 17.05% and achieved meaningful positive operating leverage,” said NBT President and CEO Scott Kingsley. “By virtually all measures, 2025 was a successful year with strong execution by team members across the company resulting in record net revenues. We achieved a seamless integration with our Evans merger in May, adding a significant presence in the Western Region of New York along with 200 talented professionals. We also raised our dividend to shareholders by 8.8%, marking our thirteenth consecutive year of dividend increases. We are grateful for the collaborative and diligent work of our team members that consistently strengthens our company and enhances the value we deliver to our customers, communities and shareholders.”



Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net Income Net income was $55.5 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.06

Operating net income was $55.4 million and operating diluted earnings per share was $1.05(1) Net Interest Income / NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $136.0 million, an increase of $0.8 million from the prior quarter (1)

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.65% (1) , a decrease of 1 basis point (“bp”) from the prior quarter

, a decrease of 1 basis point (“bp”) from the prior quarter Earning asset yields of 5.08% were down 10 bps from the prior quarter

Total cost of funds of 1.51% was down 9 bps from the prior quarter

Included in FTE net interest income was $7.4 million of acquisition-related net accretion Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $49.6 million, or 27% of total revenues, excluding net securities gains (losses) Loans and Credit Quality Period end loans increased $1.63 billion, or 16.3% from December 31, 2024

Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.16% annualized

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.45%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.19%

Provision for loan losses was $3.8 million Deposits Deposits increased $1.95 billion, or 16.9%, from December 31, 2024

Total cost of deposits was 1.44% for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 8 bps from the third quarter of 2025 Capital Stockholders’ equity was $1.90 billion as of December 31, 2025

Tangible book value per share (2) was $26.54 at December 31, 2025 an increase of 266 bps from December 31, 2024

was $26.54 at December 31, 2025 an increase of 266 bps from December 31, 2024 Tangible equity to assets of 8.95% (1)

CET1 ratio of 12.07%; Leverage ratio of 9.48%





Loans

Period end total loans were $11.60 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $9.97 billion at December 31, 2024.

Period end total loans increased $1.63 billion from December 31, 2024. Excluding the other consumer and residential solar portfolios, which are in a planned run-off status, and the loans acquired from Evans, period end loans increased $68.1 million, or 0.7%, from December 31, 2024.





Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $13.50 billion, compared to $11.55 billion at December 31, 2024 and $13.66 billion at September 30, 2025. Excluding the deposits acquired from Evans, deposits increased $88.4 million from December 31, 2024. Excluding deposits acquired from Evans, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts increased, partially offset by a decrease in time and savings deposits.

The loan to deposit ratio was 85.9% at December 31, 2025, compared to 86.3% at December 31, 2024 and 84.9% at September 30, 2025.





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $135.4 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 0.6%, from the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of $29.3 million, or 27.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income from the third quarter of 2025 was driven by the increase in the average balance of earning assets and a decrease in funding costs more than offsetting the decline in earning asset yields. Three Federal Reserve interest rate cuts from September to December affected both earning asset yields and funding costs during the quarter. The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from the improvement in net interest margin, the Evans acquisition and organic growth in interest-earning assets.

The NIM on an FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.65%, a decrease of 1 bp from the third quarter of 2025, as a decrease in earning asset yields were almost offset by a decrease in the cost of funds. In addition, the increase in the average balance of lower-yielding short-term interest-bearing accounts reduced NIM by 1 bp for the quarter. The NIM on an FTE basis increased 31 bps from the fourth quarter of 2024 due to higher yields on earning assets, including acquisition-related net accretion and a decrease in the cost of funds.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased 10 bps from the prior quarter to 5.08%. Loan yields for the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased 10 bps from the prior quarter to 5.70% due to the Federal Reserve interest rate cuts partially offset by loans originating at higher rates than portfolio yields. Earning asset yields increased 12 bps from the same quarter in the prior year due to new loan yields that were priced higher than portfolio yields and higher levels of acquisition-related net accretion. Average earning assets increased $124.9 million, or 0.9%, from the third quarter of 2025 and grew $2.07 billion, or 16.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 due primarily to the addition of $1.95 billion in interest-earning assets acquired from Evans and organic earning asset growth.

Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.44% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8 bps from the prior quarter primarily due to the decrease in the cost of time and money market deposits. Total cost of deposits decreased 16 bps from the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of funds for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 1.51%, a decrease of 9 bps from the prior quarter and a decrease of 20 bps from the fourth quarter of 2024.





Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Net charge-offs to total average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 16 bps compared to 15 bps in the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in both commercial and consumer net charge-offs.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.33% at December 31, 2025, unchanged from September 30, 2025 and down from 0.38% at December 31, 2024.

Provision expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $3.8 million, compared to $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in the provision for loan losses during the quarter was primarily due to a higher level of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The allowance for loan losses was $138.0 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2025, compared to $139.0 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2025 and compared to $116.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 is primarily driven by a modest improvement in the economic forecast. The increase in the allowance for loan losses from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the $20.7 million of allowance for acquired Evans loans.

The reserve for unfunded loan commitments was $5.8 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $5.9 million at September 30, 2025 and compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2024. The provision for unfunded loan commitments in the second quarter of 2025 included $0.5 million of acquisition-related provision for unfunded loan commitments.





Noninterest Income



Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $49.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, down $1.8 million, or 3.6%, from the seasonally high third quarter of 2025, and up $7.4 million, or 17.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Service charges on deposit accounts were comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the fourth quarter of 2024 due primarily to the Evans acquisition and new account growth.

Retirement plan administration fees were down $1.8 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million, or 9.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was expected due to higher seasonal activity-based fees in the third quarter. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by higher market values of assets under administration and the acquisition of a small third-party administrator in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Wealth management fees increased $0.9 million, or 8.3%, from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million, or 10.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects market performance, growth in new customer accounts and seasonal activity-based fees.

Insurance revenues decreased $1.3 million from the prior quarter, which typically has comparatively higher levels of policy renewals than in the fourth quarter.

Bank owned life insurance income increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to $1.0 million in additional gains recognized.

Other noninterest income increased $0.2 million from the prior quarter and $2.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by a $1.0 million gain on an equity investment. The third quarter included a $0.6 million gain related to the finalization of a third-party contractual arrangement. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by a $1.0 million gain on an equity investment and an increase in loan related fee income.





Noninterest Expense



Total noninterest expense was $111.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $111.1 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $100.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding acquisition expenses of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 1.5% compared to the previous quarter and was 11.9% higher than the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the Evans acquisition and continued investments in our infrastructure.

Salaries and benefits decreased 1.0% from the prior quarter with changes in incentive compensation and medical expenses. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by the impact of the Evans acquisition as NBT added 200 Evans employees in May, annual merit pay increases and higher medical expenses.

Technology and data services increased $0.6 million from the prior quarter and $1.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to the Evans acquisition, timing of planned activities and ongoing investment in enterprise technology initiatives.

Occupancy costs were consistent with the prior quarter with a slight increase for seasonal maintenance. The $1.5 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by additional expenses from the Evans acquisition and higher facilities costs related to new branch banking locations.

Professional fees and outside services were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to the Evans acquisition and the timing of various initiatives.

Amortization of intangible assets was consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets related to the Evans acquisition.

Other expenses increased $1.4 million from the prior quarter and $2.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by higher levels of marketing, travel, training and charitable contributions. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects the Evans acquisition including increased FDIC insurance expense, travel, training and charitable contributions.





Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 20.3%, which was down from 24.2% in the prior quarter and 20.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate from the prior quarter was primarily due to the finalization of the assessment of the deductibility of merger-related expenses and the associated impact on the full year effective tax rate.

The effective tax rate for the full year 2025 and 2024 were 22.9% and 21.6%, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate from the prior year was primarily due to the higher level of pre-tax income and the impact of certain nondeductible acquisition expenses related to the Evans acquisition.





Capital

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) was 8.95% at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share (2) was $26.54 at December 31, 2025, increased 103 bps from $25.51 at September 30, 2025 and increased 266 bps from $23.88 at December 31, 2024.

was 8.95% at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share was $26.54 at December 31, 2025, increased 103 bps from $25.51 at September 30, 2025 and increased 266 bps from $23.88 at December 31, 2024. Stockholders’ equity increased $370.1 million from December 31, 2024 driven by the Evans acquisition adding $221.8 million of capital, net income generation of $169.2 million and a $51.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflecting the change in the fair value of securities available for sale, partially offset by dividends declared of $72.6 million and the repurchase of common stock of $10.2 million.

As of December 31, 2025, CET1 capital ratio of 12.07%, leverage ratio of 9.48% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.24%.





Dividend

The Board of Directors approved a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.37 per share at a meeting held earlier today. The dividend represents a $0.03 per share, or 8.8%, increase over the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2025. This is the Company’s thirteenth consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The dividend will be paid on March 16, 2026 to stockholders of record as of March 2, 2026.





Stock Repurchase

On October 27, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized and approved an amendment to the Company’s previously announced stock repurchase program. Pursuant to the amended stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock with all repurchases under the stock repurchase program to be made by December 31, 2027.

The Company purchased 250,000 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2025, for a total of $10.2 million at an average price of $40.74 per share under its previously announced stock repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of December 31, 2025, there were 1,750,000 shares available for repurchase under this plan.





Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, January 27, 2026, to review the fourth quarter 2025 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at www.nbtbancorp.com/bn/presentations-events.html#events and will be archived for twelve months.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $16.00 billion at December 31, 2025. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 176 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service regional insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtbank.com/Insurance .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers, and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”) and international trade disputes (including threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by the U.S. and threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by foreign countries in retaliation); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (15) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (17) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (18) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (19) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (20) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.



Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2025 2024 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Profitability (reported) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 1.03 $ 0.44 $ 0.77 $ 0.76 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 52,524,388 52,642,688 50,787,474 47,477,391 47,505,760 Return on average assets(3) 1.37 % 1.35 % 0.59 % 1.08 % 1.04 % Return on average equity(3) 11.81 % 11.86 % 5.27 % 9.68 % 9.44 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 17.05 % 17.35 % 8.01 % 13.63 % 13.36 % Net interest margin(1)(3) 3.65 % 3.66 % 3.59 % 3.44 % 3.34 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Profitability (reported) Diluted earnings per share $ 3.33 $ 2.97 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 50,875,220 47,433,174 Return on average assets 1.11 % 1.04 % Return on average equity 9.75 % 9.57 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 14.14 % 13.75 % Net interest margin(1) 3.59 % 3.23 % 2025 2024 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Profitability (operating) Diluted earnings per share(1) $ 1.05 $ 1.05 $ 0.88 $ 0.80 $ 0.77 Return on average assets(1)(3) 1.37 % 1.37 % 1.19 % 1.11 % 1.06 % Return on average equity(1)(3) 11.79 % 12.05 % 10.52 % 9.95 % 9.60 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 17.02 % 17.61 % 15.25 % 13.99 % 13.57 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Profitability (operating) Diluted earnings per share(1) $ 3.82 $ 2.94 Return on average assets(1) 1.27 % 1.03 % Return on average equity(1) 11.21 % 9.51 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 16.15 % 13.66 % 2025 2024 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Balance sheet data Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 301,958 $ 394,485 $ 276,786 $ 37,385 $ 78,973 Securities available for sale 1,862,838 1,813,194 1,729,428 1,704,677 1,574,664 Securities held to maturity 762,756 771,474 809,664 836,833 842,921 Net loans 11,460,114 11,456,134 11,484,480 9,863,267 9,853,910 Total assets 15,995,121 16,112,584 16,014,781 13,864,251 13,786,666 Total deposits 13,499,193 13,660,918 13,515,232 11,708,511 11,546,761 Total borrowings 327,422 319,358 411,376 312,977 414,983 Total liabilities 14,098,905 14,259,438 14,209,615 12,298,476 12,260,525 Stockholders' equity 1,896,216 1,853,146 1,805,166 1,565,775 1,526,141 Capital Equity to assets 11.85 % 11.50 % 11.27 % 11.29 % 11.07 % Tangible equity ratio(1) 8.95 % 8.58 % 8.30 % 8.68 % 8.42 % Book value per share $ 36.32 $ 35.33 $ 34.46 $ 33.13 $ 32.34 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 26.54 $ 25.51 $ 24.57 $ 24.74 $ 23.88 Leverage ratio 9.48 % 9.34 % 9.55 % 10.39 % 10.24 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.07 % 11.80 % 11.37 % 12.12 % 11.93 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.07 % 11.80 % 11.37 % 13.02 % 12.83 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.24 % 13.97 % 14.48 % 15.24 % 15.03 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 41.52 $ 41.76 $ 41.55 $ 42.90 $ 47.76





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Asset quality Nonaccrual loans $ 44,592 $ 46,450 $ 43,181 $ 44,829 $ 45,819 90 days past due and still accruing 7,131 6,966 3,211 2,862 5,798 Total nonperforming loans 51,723 53,416 46,392 47,691 51,617 Other real estate owned 402 267 345 308 182 Total nonperforming assets 52,125 53,683 46,737 47,999 51,799 Allowance for loan losses 138,000 139,000 140,200 117,000 116,000 Asset quality ratios Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.17 % 1.16 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.40 % 0.48 % 0.52 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.38 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 266.81 % 260.22 % 302.21 % 245.33 % 224.73 % Past due loans to total loans(4) 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.32 % 0.34 % Net charge-offs to average loans(3) 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.09 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 2025 2024 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Loan net charge-offs by line of business Commercial $ 1,232 $ 1,047 $ 97 $ 2,109 $ 2,542 Residential mortgage and home equity (15 ) 18 (27 ) (25 ) (25 ) Indirect auto 877 679 749 1,155 675 Residential solar and other consumer 2,671 2,556 1,542 3,315 2,517 Total loan net charge-offs $ 4,765 $ 4,300 $ 2,361 $ 6,554 $ 5,709 2025 2024 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment Commercial & industrial 0.76 % 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.76 % 0.73 % Commercial real estate 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.02 % 0.95 % Residential mortgage 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 1.00 % Auto 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.81 % Residential solar and other consumer 4.09 % 3.62 % 3.64 % 3.61 % 3.64 % Total 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 2025 2024 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Loans by line of business Commercial & industrial $ 1,671,974 $ 1,644,218 $ 1,692,335 $ 1,436,990 $ 1,426,482 Commercial real estate 4,798,957 4,830,761 4,800,494 3,890,115 3,876,698 Residential mortgage 2,537,593 2,528,565 2,530,344 2,127,588 2,142,249 Home equity 448,113 435,584 423,355 331,400 334,268 Indirect auto 1,340,524 1,327,689 1,319,401 1,309,084 1,273,253 Residential solar and other consumer 800,953 828,317 858,751 885,090 916,960 Total loans $ 11,598,114 $ 11,595,134 $ 11,624,680 $ 9,980,267 $ 9,969,910





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 185,158 $ 205,083 Short-term interest-bearing accounts 301,958 78,973 Equity securities, at fair value 48,760 42,372 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,862,838 1,574,664 Securities held to maturity (fair value $702,577 and $749,945, respectively) 762,756 842,921 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 44,575 33,957 Loans held for sale 1,108 9,744 Loans 11,598,114 9,969,910 Less allowance for loan losses 138,000 116,000 Net loans $ 11,460,114 $ 9,853,910 Premises and equipment, net 99,277 80,840 Goodwill 453,278 362,663 Intangible assets, net 57,656 36,360 Bank owned life insurance 317,733 272,657 Other assets 399,910 392,522 Total assets $ 15,995,121 $ 13,786,666 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,800,209 $ 3,446,068 Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market 8,206,539 6,658,188 Time 1,492,445 1,442,505 Total deposits $ 13,499,193 $ 11,546,761 Short-term borrowings 148,069 162,942 Long-term debt 43,176 29,644 Subordinated debt, net 24,509 121,201 Junior subordinated debt 111,668 101,196 Other liabilities 272,290 298,781 Total liabilities $ 14,098,905 $ 12,260,525 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,896,216 $ 1,526,141 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,995,121 $ 13,786,666







NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 166,046 $ 141,103 $ 632,311 $ 552,846 Securities available for sale 13,081 8,773 47,015 31,274 Securities held to maturity 4,398 4,931 18,777 20,466 Other 5,019 2,930 12,889 7,084 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 188,544 $ 157,737 $ 710,992 $ 611,670 Interest expense Deposits $ 49,426 $ 46,815 $ 192,334 $ 186,948 Short-term borrowings 915 918 3,643 8,669 Long-term debt 451 293 1,463 1,166 Subordinated debt 505 1,816 4,875 7,232 Junior subordinated debt 1,807 1,790 7,131 7,533 Total interest expense $ 53,104 $ 51,632 $ 209,446 $ 211,548 Net interest income $ 135,440 $ 106,105 $ 501,546 $ 400,122 Provision for loan losses $ 3,765 $ 2,209 $ 19,232 $ 19,607 Provision for loan losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - 13,022 - Total provision for loan losses $ 3,765 $ 2,209 $ 32,254 $ 19,607 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 131,675 $ 103,896 $ 469,292 $ 380,515 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 5,146 $ 4,411 $ 19,067 $ 17,087 Card services income 6,205 5,652 23,988 22,331 Retirement plan administration fees 14,104 12,924 61,585 56,587 Wealth management 12,028 10,842 44,755 41,641 Insurance services 3,917 3,883 18,035 17,032 Bank owned life insurance income 3,576 2,271 12,393 8,325 Net securities gains 142 222 148 2,789 Other 4,586 2,221 15,522 11,032 Total noninterest income $ 49,704 $ 42,426 $ 195,493 $ 176,824 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 65,993 $ 61,749 $ 257,478 $ 232,487 Technology and data services 11,803 10,220 44,025 39,139 Occupancy 9,267 7,786 36,385 31,309 Professional fees and outside services 5,826 4,843 21,740 19,132 Amortization of intangible assets 3,362 2,080 11,944 8,443 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (100 ) (125 ) 1,375 (705 ) Acquisition expenses - 988 19,526 1,531 Other 15,537 13,234 52,868 46,545 Total noninterest expense $ 111,688 $ 100,775 $ 445,341 $ 377,881 Income before income tax expense $ 69,691 $ 45,547 $ 219,444 $ 179,458 Income tax expense 14,182 9,542 50,209 38,817 Net income $ 55,509 $ 36,005 $ 169,235 $ 140,641 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.06 $ 0.76 $ 3.34 $ 2.98 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 0.76 $ 3.33 $ 2.97





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) 2025 2024 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 166,046 $ 169,301 $ 158,912 $ 138,052 $ 141,103 Securities available for sale 13,081 12,063 11,609 10,262 8,773 Securities held to maturity 4,398 4,595 4,870 4,914 4,931 Other 5,019 4,508 2,186 1,176 2,930 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 188,544 $ 190,467 $ 177,577 $ 154,404 $ 157,737 Interest expense Deposits $ 49,426 $ 52,101 $ 48,219 $ 42,588 $ 46,815 Short-term borrowings 915 816 1,046 866 918 Long-term debt 451 450 296 266 293 Subordinated debt 505 547 2,001 1,822 1,816 Junior subordinated debt 1,807 1,890 1,795 1,639 1,790 Total interest expense $ 53,104 $ 55,804 $ 53,357 $ 47,181 $ 51,632 Net interest income $ 135,440 $ 134,663 $ 124,220 $ 107,223 $ 106,105 Provision for loan losses $ 3,765 $ 3,100 $ 4,813 $ 7,554 $ 2,209 Provision for loan losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - 13,022 - - Total provision for loan losses $ 3,765 $ 3,100 $ 17,835 $ 7,554 $ 2,209 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 131,675 $ 131,563 $ 106,385 $ 99,669 $ 103,896 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 5,146 $ 5,100 $ 4,578 $ 4,243 $ 4,411 Card services income 6,205 6,389 6,077 5,317 5,652 Retirement plan administration fees 14,104 15,913 15,710 15,858 12,924 Wealth management 12,028 11,103 10,678 10,946 10,842 Insurance services 3,917 5,260 4,097 4,761 3,883 Bank owned life insurance income 3,576 3,240 2,180 3,397 2,271 Net securities gains (losses) 142 (2 ) 112 (104 ) 222 Other 4,586 4,402 3,500 3,034 2,221 Total noninterest income $ 49,704 $ 51,405 $ 46,932 $ 47,452 $ 42,426 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 65,993 $ 66,636 $ 64,155 $ 60,694 $ 61,749 Technology and data services 11,803 11,180 10,804 10,238 10,220 Occupancy 9,267 9,053 9,038 9,027 7,786 Professional fees and outside services 5,826 5,941 5,021 4,952 4,843 Amortization of intangible assets 3,362 3,429 3,042 2,111 2,080 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (100 ) (317 ) 1,702 90 (125 ) Acquisition expenses - 1,125 17,180 1,221 988 Other 15,537 14,096 11,668 11,567 13,234 Total noninterest expense $ 111,688 $ 111,143 $ 122,610 $ 99,900 $ 100,775 Income before income tax expense $ 69,691 $ 71,825 $ 30,707 $ 47,221 $ 45,547 Income tax expense 14,182 17,354 8,197 10,476 9,542 Net income $ 55,509 $ 54,471 $ 22,510 $ 36,745 $ 36,005 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.06 $ 1.04 $ 0.45 $ 0.78 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.03 $ 0.44 $ 0.77 $ 0.76







NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Quarterly Balance Sheets

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Q4 - 2025 Q3 - 2025 Q2 - 2025 Q1 - 2025 Q4 - 2024 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 450,719 3.93 % $ 338,919 4.60 % $ 146,640 4.61 % $ 63,198 4.51 % $ 184,988 5.27 % Securities taxable(1) 2,513,465 2.55 % 2,464,271 2.46 % 2,486,349 2.40 % 2,402,772 2.30 % 2,317,034 2.10 % Securities tax-exempt(1)(5) 194,638 3.48 % 196,728 3.48 % 221,328 3.65 % 220,210 3.60 % 211,493 3.46 % FRB and FHLB stock 44,632 4.95 % 42,790 5.37 % 39,176 5.12 % 33,469 5.73 % 33,261 5.75 % Loans(1)(6) 11,564,950 5.70 % 11,600,816 5.80 % 11,064,920 5.77 % 9,981,487 5.62 % 9,957,879 5.65 % Total interest-earning assets $ 14,768,404 5.08 % $ 14,643,524 5.18 % $ 13,958,413 5.12 % $ 12,701,136 4.95 % $ 12,704,655 4.96 % Other assets 1,317,791 1,344,775 1,242,690 1,088,069 1,093,419 Total assets $ 16,086,195 $ 15,988,299 $ 15,201,103 $ 13,789,205 $ 13,798,074 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposits $ 4,222,137 2.78 % $ 4,077,741 3.01 % $ 3,808,024 3.00 % $ 3,496,552 3.04 % $ 3,504,937 3.27 % Interest-bearing checking deposits 2,094,105 1.14 % 2,059,009 1.10 % 1,902,392 0.98 % 1,682,265 0.84 % 1,664,960 0.91 % Savings deposits 1,919,032 0.42 % 1,947,627 0.43 % 1,852,027 0.35 % 1,571,673 0.05 % 1,561,703 0.05 % Time deposits 1,533,062 3.05 % 1,633,647 3.26 % 1,600,908 3.37 % 1,450,846 3.55 % 1,446,798 3.85 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 9,768,336 2.01 % $ 9,718,024 2.13 % $ 9,163,351 2.11 % $ 8,201,336 2.11 % $ 8,178,398 2.28 % Federal funds purchased - - - - 14,231 4.51 % 2,278 4.45 % - - Repurchase agreements 137,832 2.63 % 123,573 2.62 % 89,957 2.52 % 107,496 2.87 % 116,408 3.13 % Short-term borrowings - - 11 4.61 % 27,845 4.62 % 7,033 4.61 % 174 4.57 % Long-term debt 44,216 4.05 % 44,802 3.98 % 30,705 3.87 % 27,674 3.90 % 29,657 3.93 % Subordinated debt, net 24,338 8.23 % 27,085 8.01 % 134,684 5.96 % 121,331 6.09 % 120,967 5.97 % Junior subordinated debt 111,654 6.42 % 111,629 6.72 % 107,948 6.67 % 101,196 6.57 % 101,196 7.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,086,376 2.09 % $ 10,025,124 2.21 % $ 9,568,721 2.24 % $ 8,568,344 2.23 % $ 8,546,800 2.40 % Demand deposits 3,848,626 3,849,288 3,634,517 3,385,080 3,438,194 Other liabilities 287,158 292,294 285,357 296,983 295,292 Stockholders' equity 1,864,035 1,821,593 1,712,508 1,538,798 1,517,788 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,086,195 $ 15,988,299 $ 15,201,103 $ 13,789,205 $ 13,798,074 Interest rate spread 2.99 % 2.97 % 2.88 % 2.72 % 2.56 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.65 % 3.66 % 3.59 % 3.44 % 3.34 % Total cost of deposits $ 13,616,962 1.44 % $ 13,567,312 1.52 % $ 12,797,868 1.51 % $ 11,586,416 1.49 % $ 11,616,592 1.60 % Total cost of funds 13,935,002 1.51 % 13,874,412 1.60 % 13,203,238 1.62 % 11,953,424 1.60 % 11,984,994 1.71 %





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 251,174 $ 10,779 4.29 % $ 86,213 $ 4,412 5.12 % Securities taxable(1) 2,467,011 59,944 2.43 % 2,285,725 45,588 1.99 % Securities tax-exempt(1)(5) 208,125 7,403 3.56 % 221,273 7,788 3.52 % FRB and FHLB stock 40,055 2,110 5.27 % 37,789 2,672 7.07 % Loans(1)(6) 11,058,882 633,222 5.73 % 9,818,064 553,784 5.64 % Total interest-earning assets $ 14,025,247 $ 713,458 5.09 % $ 12,449,064 $ 614,244 4.93 % Other assets 1,249,225 1,071,455 Total assets $ 15,274,472 $ 13,520,519 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposits $ 3,903,585 $ 115,197 2.95 % $ 3,308,433 $ 116,982 3.54 % Interest-bearing checking deposits 1,935,912 19,840 1.02 % 1,617,456 13,442 0.83 % Savings deposits 1,823,884 5,942 0.33 % 1,580,517 734 0.05 % Time deposits 1,555,058 51,355 3.30 % 1,408,410 55,790 3.96 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 9,218,439 $ 192,334 2.09 % $ 7,914,816 $ 186,948 2.36 % Federal funds purchased 4,110 185 4.50 % 13,016 721 5.54 % Repurchase agreements 114,822 3,057 2.66 % 95,879 2,255 2.35 % Short-term borrowings 8,679 401 4.62 % 103,963 5,693 5.48 % Long-term debt 36,916 1,463 3.96 % 29,715 1,166 3.92 % Subordinated debt, net 76,458 4,875 6.38 % 120,420 7,232 6.01 % Junior subordinated debt 108,145 7,131 6.59 % 101,196 7,533 7.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 9,567,569 $ 209,446 2.19 % $ 8,379,005 $ 211,548 2.52 % Demand deposits 3,681,113 3,377,352 Other liabilities 290,426 295,301 Stockholders' equity 1,735,364 1,468,861 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,274,472 $ 13,520,519 Net interest income (FTE)(1) $ 504,012 $ 402,696 Interest rate spread 2.90 % 2.41 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.59 % 3.23 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 2,466 $ 2,574 Net interest income $ 501,546 $ 400,122 Total cost of deposits $ 12,899,552 $ 192,334 1.49 % $ 11,292,168 $ 186,948 1.66 % Total cost of funds 13,248,682 209,446 1.58 % 11,756,357 211,548 1.80 %





(1) The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2025 2024 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Operating net income Net income $ 55,509 $ 54,471 $ 22,510 $ 36,745 $ 36,005 Acquisition expenses - 1,125 17,180 1,221 988 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses - - 13,022 - - Acquisition-related reserve for unfunded loan commitments - - 532 - - Securities (gains) losses (142 ) 2 (112 ) 104 (222 ) Adjustments to net income $ (142 ) $ 1,127 $ 30,622 $ 1,325 $ 766 Adjustments to net income (net of tax) $ (113 ) $ 851 $ 22,413 $ 1,020 $ 604 Operating net income $ 55,396 $ 55,322 $ 44,923 $ 37,765 $ 36,609 Operating diluted earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 1.05 $ 0.88 $ 0.80 $ 0.77 12 Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Operating net income Net income $ 169,235 $ 140,641 Acquisition expenses 19,526 1,531 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 13,022 - Acquisition-related reserve for unfunded loan commitments 532 - Securities (gains) (148 ) (2,789 ) Adjustments to net income $ 32,932 $ (1,258 ) Adjustments to net income (net of tax) $ 25,295 $ (984 ) Operating net income $ 194,530 $ 139,657 Operating diluted earnings per share $ 3.82 $ 2.94 2025 2024 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q FTE adjustment Net interest income $ 135,440 $ 134,663 $ 124,220 $ 107,223 $ 106,105 Add: FTE adjustment 581 594 655 636 619 Net interest income (FTE) $ 136,021 $ 135,257 $ 124,875 $ 107,859 $ 106,724 Average earning assets $ 14,768,404 $ 14,643,524 $ 13,958,413 $ 12,701,136 $ 12,704,655 Net interest margin (FTE)(3) 3.65 % 3.66 % 3.59 % 3.44 % 3.34 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 FTE adjustment Net interest income $ 501,546 $ 400,122 Add: FTE adjustment 2,466 2,574 Net interest income (FTE) $ 504,012 $ 402,696 Average earning assets $ 14,025,247 $ 12,449,064 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.59 % 3.23 % Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.





(1) The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (continued) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Tangible equity to tangible assets Total equity $ 1,896,216 $ 1,853,146 $ 1,805,166 $ 1,565,775 $ 1,526,141 Intangible assets 510,934 515,090 518,519 396,912 399,023 Total assets $ 15,995,121 $ 16,112,584 $ 16,014,781 $ 13,864,251 $ 13,786,666 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.95 % 8.58 % 8.30 % 8.68 % 8.42 % 2025 2024 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Return on average tangible common equity Net income $ 55,509 $ 54,471 $ 22,510 $ 36,745 $ 36,005 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 2,522 2,572 2,282 1,583 1,560 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 58,031 $ 57,043 $ 24,792 $ 38,328 $ 37,565 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,864,035 $ 1,821,593 $ 1,712,508 $ 1,538,798 $ 1,517,788 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 513,728 517,271 471,159 398,233 399,139 Average tangible common equity $ 1,350,307 $ 1,304,322 $ 1,241,349 $ 1,140,565 $ 1,118,649 Return on average tangible common equity(3) 17.05 % 17.35 % 8.01 % 13.63 % 13.36 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Return on average tangible common equity Net income $ 169,235 $ 140,641 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 8,958 6,332 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 178,193 $ 146,973 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,735,364 $ 1,468,861 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 475,530 399,989 Average tangible common equity $ 1,259,834 $ 1,068,872 Return on average tangible common equity 14.14 % 13.75 % (2) Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. (3) Annualized. (4) Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status. (5) Securities are shown at average amortized cost. (6) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.





Contact: Scott A. Kingsley, President and CEO Annette L. Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO NBT Bancorp Inc. 52 South Broad Street Norwich, NY 13815 607-337-6589

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.