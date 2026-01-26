Park National Corporation reports 2025 results and increase to quarterly cash dividend

NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per common share, payable on March 10, 2026, to common shareholders of record as of February 20, 2026.

“Our performance reflects the hard work and dedication our associates demonstrate in service to others,” said Park Chairman David Trautman. “With earnings and dividends at their highest levels, we’re delivering solid value for our fellow shareholders. We will build on this momentum by staying true to our purpose of helping everyone with whom we come in contact flourish.”

Park’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $42.6 million, a 10.4 percent increase from $38.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter 2025 net income per diluted common share was $2.63, compared to $2.37 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Park's net income for the full year of 2025 was $180.1 million, an 18.9 percent increase from $151.4 million for the full year of 2024. Net income per diluted common share for the full year of 2024 was $11.11 compared to $9.32 for the full year of 2024.

“Our loan and deposit growth demonstrate the strength of our relationships and the trust our customers place in us,” said Park CEO & President Matthew Miller. “Looking ahead to the expected closing of First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. on February 1, 2026, we’re energized by the opportunities the partnership will create. The upcoming close is possible because of the dedication of our Park colleagues and our new colleagues from First Citizens. We are grateful for every opportunity to serve our customers and communities.”

Park’s total loans increased 3.0 percent during 2025. Park's total deposits increased 1.2 percent during 2025, with an increase of 1.1 percent including off balance sheet deposits. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits contributed to Park's success in 2025.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.8 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2025). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Park Investments, Inc. and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
          
 2025
 2025
 2024
 Percent change 4Q '25 vs.
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)4th QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR 3Q '25 4Q '24
INCOME STATEMENT:         
Net interest income$112,926  $111,017  $103,445  1.7% 9.2%
Provision for credit losses 3,849   4,030   3,935  (4.5)% (2.2)%
Other income 31,375   30,574   31,064  2.6% 1.0%
Other expense 87,777   79,463   83,241  10.5% 5.4%
Income before income taxes$52,675  $58,098  $47,333  (9.3)% 11.3%
Income taxes 10,036   10,940   8,703  (8.3)% 15.3%
Net income$42,639  $47,158  $38,630  (9.6)% 10.4%
          
MARKET DATA:         
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$2.65  $2.93  $2.39  (9.6)% 10.9%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.63   2.92   2.37  (9.9)% 11.0%
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.07   1.07   1.06  % 0.9%
Special cash dividend declared per common share 1.25      0.50  N.M. 150.0%
Book value per common share at period end 84.14   82.87   76.98  1.5% 9.3%
Market price per common share at period end 152.18   162.53   171.43  (6.4)% (11.2)%
Market capitalization at period end 2,446,790   2,612,076   2,770,134  (6.3)% (11.7)%
          
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,076,308   16,071,347   16,156,827  % (0.5)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,183,706   16,173,271   16,283,701  0.1% (0.6)%
Common shares outstanding at period end 16,078,262   16,071,347   16,158,982  % (0.5)%
          
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)         
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.68%  1.83%  1.54% (8.2)% 9.1%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.61%  14.19%  12.32% (11.1)% 2.4%
Yield on loans 6.34%  6.34%  6.21% % 2.1%
Yield on investment securities 2.84%  3.04%  3.46% (6.6)% (17.9)%
Yield on money market instruments 3.94%  4.44%  4.75% (11.3)% (17.1)%
Yield on interest earning assets 5.91%  5.90%  5.82% 0.2% 1.5%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.61%  1.74%  1.90% (7.5)% (15.3)%
Cost of borrowings 1.31%  3.55%  3.86% (63.1)% (66.1)%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.61%  1.80%  1.99% (10.6)% (19.1)%
Net interest margin (g) 4.88%  4.72%  4.51% 3.4% 8.2%
Efficiency ratio (g) 60.54%  55.85%  61.60% 8.4% (1.7)%
          
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:         
Tangible book value per common share (d)$74.06  $72.77  $66.89  1.8% 10.7%
Average interest earning assets 9,230,035   9,388,308   9,176,540  (1.7)% 0.6%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 56,524   62,128   51,268  (9.0)% 10.3%
          
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
          
       Percent change 4Q '25 vs.
(in thousands, except ratios)December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 3Q '25 4Q '24
BALANCE SHEET:         
Investment securities$802,142  $926,934  $1,100,861  (13.5)% (27.1)%
Loans 8,051,242   7,992,753   7,817,128  0.7% 3.0%
Allowance for credit losses 92,973   91,758   87,966  1.3% 5.7%
Goodwill and other intangible assets 161,990   162,237   163,032  (0.2)% (0.6)%
Other real estate owned (OREO) 729   638   938  14.3% (22.3)%
Total assets 9,805,013   9,862,068   9,805,350  (0.6)% %
Total deposits 8,243,713   8,329,924   8,143,526  (1.0)% 1.2%
Borrowings 81,711   78,126   280,083  4.6% (70.8)%
Total shareholders' equity 1,352,793   1,331,821   1,243,848  1.6% 8.8%
Tangible equity (d) 1,190,803   1,169,584   1,080,816  1.8% 10.2%
Total nonperforming loans 69,253   90,571   69,932  (23.5)% (1.0)%
Total nonperforming assets 69,982   91,209   70,870  (23.3)% (1.3)%
          
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:         
Loans as a % of period end total assets 82.11%  81.05%  79.72% 1.3% 3.0%
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.86%  1.13%  0.89% (23.9)% (3.4)%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.87%  1.14%  0.91% (23.7)% (4.4)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.15%  1.15%  1.13% % 1.8%
Net loan charge-offs$2,634  $2,057  $3,206  28.1% (17.8)%
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.13%  0.10%  0.16% 30.0% (18.8)%
          
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:         
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 13.80%  13.50%  12.69% 2.2% 8.7%
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 12.35%  12.06%  11.21% 2.4% 10.2%
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 13.32%  12.88%  12.47% 3.4% 6.8%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 16.77%  16.60%  16.08% 1.0% 4.3%
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 93.98%  92.68%  93.00% 1.4% 1.1%
          
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
     


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Year ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024    
      
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)2025
 2024
 Percent change '25 vs '24
INCOME STATEMENT:     
Net interest income$437,311  $398,019  9.9%
Provision for credit losses 11,488   14,543  (21.0)%
Other income 119,881   122,588  (2.2)%
Other expense 324,381   321,339  0.9%
Income before income taxes$221,323  $184,725  19.8%
Income taxes 41,250   33,305  23.9%
Net income$180,073  $151,420  18.9%
      
MARKET DATA:     
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$11.18  $9.38  19.2%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 11.11   9.32  19.2%
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 4.28   4.24  0.9%
Special cash dividend declared per common share 1.25   0.50  150.0%
      
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,109,237   16,143,708  (0.2)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,202,910   16,244,797  (0.3)%
      
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:     
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.78%  1.53% 16.3%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.80%  12.65% 9.1%
Yield on loans 6.33%  6.14% 3.1%
Yield on investment securities 3.10%  3.74% (17.1)%
Yield on money market instruments 4.29%  5.16% (16.9)%
Yield on interest earning assets 5.90%  5.78% 2.1%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.71%  1.97% (13.2)%
Cost of borrowings 3.57%  4.05% (11.9)%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.77%  2.08% (14.9)%
Net interest margin (g) 4.75%  4.41% 7.7%
Efficiency ratio (g) 57.94%  61.44% (5.7)%
      
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:     
Net loan charge-offs$6,481  $10,322  (37.2)%
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.08%  0.14% (42.9)%
      
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY     
Average shareholders' equity / Average Assets (b) 12.91%  12.09% 6.8%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 16.47%  15.69% 5.0%
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 93.64%  92.34% 1.4%
      
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:     
Average interest earning assets 9,270,563   9,085,850  2.0%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 232,811   199,268  16.8%
      
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
             
  Three Months Ended
 Twelve Month Ended
  December 31
 December 31
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
             
Interest income:            
Interest and fees on loans $127,443  $120,870  $500,282  $467,602 
Interest on debt securities:            
Taxable  4,267   8,641   23,734   41,718 
Tax-exempt  1,487   1,351   5,779   5,524 
Other interest income  3,695   2,751   14,745   8,121 
Total interest income  136,892   133,613   544,540   522,965 
             
Interest expense:            
Interest on deposits:            
Demand and savings deposits  18,431   19,802   76,421   82,789 
Time deposits  5,267   7,658   23,359   29,594 
Interest on borrowings  268   2,708   7,449   12,563 
Total interest expense  23,966   30,168   107,229   124,946 
             
Net interest income  112,926   103,445   437,311   398,019 
             
Provision for credit losses  3,849   3,935   11,488   14,543 
             
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  109,077   99,510   425,823   383,476 
             
Other income  31,375   31,064   119,881   122,588 
             
Other expense  87,777   83,241   324,381   321,339 
             
Income before income taxes  52,675   47,333   221,323   184,725 
             
Income taxes  10,036   8,703   41,250   33,305 
             
Net income $42,639  $38,630  $180,073  $151,420 
             
Per common share:            
Net income - basic $2.65  $2.39  $11.18  $9.38 
Net income - diluted $2.63  $2.37  $11.11  $9.32 
             
Weighted average common shares - basic  16,076,308   16,156,827   16,109,237   16,143,708 
Weighted average common shares - diluted  16,183,706   16,283,701   16,202,910   16,244,797 
             
Cash dividends declared:            
Quarterly dividend $1.07  $1.06  $4.28  $4.24 
Special dividend $1.25  $0.50  $1.25  $0.50 
                 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
    
(in thousands, except share data)December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
    
Assets   
    
Cash and due from banks$137,239  $122,363 
Money market instruments 96,274   38,203 
Investment securities 802,142   1,100,861 
Loans 8,051,242   7,817,128 
Allowance for credit losses (92,973)  (87,966)
Loans, net 7,958,269   7,729,162 
Bank premises and equipment, net 61,627   69,522 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 161,990   163,032 
Other real estate owned 729   938 
Other assets 586,743   581,269 
Total assets$9,805,013  $9,805,350 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
    
Deposits:   
Noninterest bearing$2,656,093  $2,612,708 
Interest bearing 5,587,620   5,530,818 
Total deposits 8,243,713   8,143,526 
Borrowings 81,711   280,083 
Other liabilities 126,796   137,893 
Total liabilities$8,452,220  $8,561,502 
    
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024)$  $ 
Common shares (No par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and 20,000,000 at December 31, 2024; 17,623,104 shares issued at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 465,032   463,706 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (12,739)  (46,175)
Retained earnings 1,067,823   977,599 
Treasury shares (1,544,842 shares at December 31, 2025 and 1,464,122 shares at December 31, 2024) (167,323)  (151,282)
Total shareholders' equity$1,352,793  $1,243,848 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$9,805,013  $9,805,350 



 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
(in thousands)2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
        
Assets       
        
Cash and due from banks$113,086  $122,949  $119,607  $129,070 
Money market instruments 371,626   230,591   343,612   157,292 
Investment securities 864,627   1,167,467   993,339   1,265,680 
Loans 7,998,159   7,757,229   7,924,342   7,627,419 
Allowance for credit losses (92,848)  (87,608)  (90,254)  (85,930)
Loans, net 7,905,311   7,669,621   7,834,088   7,541,489 
Bank premises and equipment, net 62,521   70,615   65,272   72,689 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,152   163,221   162,536   163,669 
Other real estate owned 671   1,079   570   1,192 
Other assets 589,466   582,785   588,792   570,183 
Total assets$10,069,460  $10,008,328  $10,107,816  $9,901,264 
        
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
        
Deposits:       
Noninterest bearing$2,673,397  $2,593,128  $2,629,132  $2,564,009 
Interest bearing 5,837,476   5,747,671   5,833,360   5,696,185 
Total deposits 8,510,873   8,340,799   8,462,492   8,260,194 
Borrowings 81,180   279,149   208,420   309,996 
Other liabilities 136,008   140,700   131,679   133,954 
Total liabilities$8,728,061  $8,760,648  $8,802,591  $8,704,144 
        
Shareholders' Equity:       
Preferred shares$  $  $  $ 
Common shares 463,633   462,146   462,444   461,433 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (20,861)  (41,229)  (31,191)  (60,619)
Retained earnings 1,066,169   978,267   1,035,307   949,160 
Treasury shares (167,542)  (151,504)  (161,335)  (152,854)
Total shareholders' equity$1,341,399  $1,247,680  $1,305,225  $1,197,120 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$10,069,460  $10,008,328  $10,107,816  $9,901,264 
        


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
               
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
(in thousands, except per share data)4th QTR
 3rd QTR
 2nd QTR
 1st QTR
 4th QTR
               
Interest income:              
Interest and fees on loans$127,443  $126,648  $125,543  $120,648  $120,870 
Interest on debt securities:              
Taxable 4,267   5,644   6,693   7,130   8,641 
Tax-exempt 1,487   1,520   1,503   1,269   1,351 
Other interest income 3,695   5,140   2,757   3,153   2,751 
Total interest income 136,892   138,952   136,496   132,200   133,613 
               
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits:              
Demand and savings deposits 18,431   20,499   19,055   18,436   19,802 
Time deposits 5,267   5,501   5,821   6,770   7,658 
Interest on borrowings 268   1,935   2,629   2,617   2,708 
Total interest expense 23,966   27,935   27,505   27,823   30,168 
               
Net interest income 112,926   111,017   108,991   104,377   103,445 
               
Provision for credit losses 3,849   4,030   2,853   756   3,935 
               
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,077   106,987   106,138   103,621   99,510 
               
Other income 31,375   30,574   32,186   25,746   31,064 
               
Other expense 87,777   79,463   78,977   78,164   83,241 
               
Income before income taxes 52,675   58,098   59,347   51,203   47,333 
               
Income taxes 10,036   10,940   11,228   9,046   8,703 
               
Net income$42,639  $47,158  $48,119  $42,157  $38,630 
               
Per common share:              
Net income - basic$2.65  $2.93  $2.98  $2.61  $2.39 
Net income - diluted$2.63  $2.92  $2.97  $2.60  $2.37 
                    


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
           
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
(in thousands)4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
 1st QTR 4th QTR
           
Other income:          
Income from fiduciary activities$11,839  $11,315  $11,622  $10,994  $11,122 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,552   2,578   2,514   2,407   2,319 
Other service income 4,099   3,716   3,731   2,936   3,277 
Debit card fee income 6,493   6,604   6,607   6,089   6,511 
Bank owned life insurance income 1,777   1,559   1,762   1,512   1,519 
ATM fees 333   371   367   335   415 
Pension settlement gain             365 
Loss on sale of debt securities, net (2,250)           (128)
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 3,595   (549)  2,480   (862)  1,852 
Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,344   2,344   2,344   2,344   2,651 
Miscellaneous 593   2,636   759   (9)  1,161 
Total other income$31,375  $30,574  $32,186  $25,746  $31,064 
           
Other expense:          
Salaries$39,315  $38,644  $38,560  $36,216  $37,254 
Employee benefits 10,846   9,892   9,108   10,516   10,129 
Occupancy expense 3,349   3,242   3,269   3,519   2,929 
Furniture and equipment expense 2,007   2,219   2,234   2,301   2,375 
Data processing fees 12,188   11,531   11,021   10,529   10,450 
Professional fees and services 9,275   7,475   7,395   7,307   10,465 
Marketing 1,744   1,507   1,295   1,528   1,949 
Insurance 1,534   1,468   1,667   1,686   1,600 
Communication 1,137   1,239   941   1,202   1,104 
State tax expense 1,181   1,182   1,350   1,186   1,145 
Amortization of intangible assets 247   248   273   274   288 
Foundation contributions 1,000             
Miscellaneous 3,954   816   1,864   1,900   3,553 
Total other expense$87,777  $79,463  $78,977  $78,164  $83,241 



 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information
          
 Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)2025
 2024
 2023
 2022
 2021
          
Allowance for credit losses:         
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period$87,966  $83,745  $85,379  $83,197  $85,675 
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021       383      6,090 
Charge-offs 16,624   18,334   10,863   9,133   5,093 
Recoveries 10,143   8,012   5,942   6,758   8,441 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 6,481   10,322   4,921   2,375   (3,348)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 11,488   14,543   2,904   4,557   (11,916)
Allowance for credit losses, end of period$92,973  $87,966  $83,745  $85,379  $83,197 
          
General reserve trends:         
Allowance for credit losses, end of period$92,973  $87,966  $83,745  $85,379  $83,197 
Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans              
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - accrual             42 
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual 739   1,299   4,983   3,566   1,574 
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans$92,234  $86,667  $78,762  $81,813  $81,581 
          
Total loans$8,051,242  $7,817,128  $7,476,221  $7,141,891  $6,871,122 
Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 1,990   2,174   2,835   4,653   7,149 
Individually evaluated loans - accrual (k) 18,365   15,290      11,477   17,517 
Individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual 46,924   53,149   45,215   66,864   56,985 
Collectively evaluated loans$7,983,963  $7,746,515  $7,428,171  $7,058,897  $6,789,471 
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.08%  0.14%  0.07%  0.03% (0.05)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.15%  1.13%  1.12%  1.20%  1.21%
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.16%  1.12%  1.06%  1.16%  1.20%
          
Nonperforming assets:         
Nonaccrual loans$66,515  $68,178  $60,259  $79,696  $72,722 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k)N.A. N.A. N.A.  20,134   28,323 
Loans past due 90 days or more 2,738   1,754   859   1,281   1,607 
Total nonperforming loans$69,253  $69,932  $61,118  $101,111  $102,652 
Other real estate owned 729   938   983   1,354   775 
Other nonperforming assets             2,750 
Total nonperforming assets$69,982  $70,870  $62,101  $102,465  $106,177 
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.83%  0.87%  0.81%  1.12%  1.06%
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.86%  0.89%  0.82%  1.42%  1.49%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.87%  0.91%  0.83%  1.43%  1.55%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.71%  0.72%  0.63%  1.04%  1.11%
          
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
          


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information (continued)
               
 Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)2025
 2024
 2023
 2022
 2021
               
New nonaccrual loan information:              
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period$68,178  $60,259  $79,696  $72,722  $117,368 
New nonaccrual loans 87,482   65,535   48,280   64,918   38,478 
Resolved nonaccrual loans 89,145   57,616   67,717   57,944   83,124 
Nonaccrual loans, end of period$66,515  $68,178  $60,259  $79,696  $72,722 
               
Individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial loan portfolio information (period end):
Unpaid principal balance$51,664  $58,158  $47,564  $68,639  $57,609 
Prior charge-offs 4,740   5,009   2,349   1,775   624 
Remaining principal balance 46,924   53,149   45,215   66,864   56,985 
Specific reserves 739   1,299   4,983   3,566   1,574 
Book value, after specific reserves$46,185  $51,850  $40,232  $63,298  $55,411 
               
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
 THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data)December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Net interest income$112,926  $111,017  $103,445  $437,311  $398,019 
less purchase accounting accretion related to New Dominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 161   164   250   668   1,154 
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships    5   38   2,030   54 
Net interest income - adjusted$112,765  $110,848  $103,157  $434,613  $396,811 
          
Provision for credit losses$3,849  $4,030  $3,935  $11,488  $14,543 
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (1)  (3)     (1,818)  (1,304)
Provision for credit losses - adjusted$3,850  $4,033  $3,935  $13,306  $15,847 
          
Other income$31,375  $30,574  $31,064  $119,881  $122,588 
less loss on sale of debt securities, net (2,250)     (128)  (2,250)  (526)
less pension settlement gain       365      6,148 
less impact of strategic initiatives (38)  778   117   (156)  775 
less Vision related OREO valuation adjustments, net          (229)  115 
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 3   325   299   331   312 
Other income - adjusted$33,660  $29,471  $30,411  $122,185  $115,764 
          
Other expense$87,777  $79,463  $83,241  $324,381  $321,339 
less core deposit intangible amortization related to New Dominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 247   248   288   1,042   1,215 
less Foundation contribution 1,000         1,000   2,000 
less merger related expenses related to First Citizens acquisition 1,556         1,556    
less restructuring costs 989         989    
less building demolition costs       44      458 
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 175      215   690   215 
Other expense - adjusted$83,810  $79,215  $82,694  $319,104  $317,451 
          
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)$1,279  $(216) $(83) $644  $(1,144)
          
Net income - reported$42,639  $47,158  $38,630  $180,073  $151,420 
Net income - adjusted (h)$47,450  $46,347  $38,319  $182,494  $147,116 
          
Diluted earnings per common share$2.63  $2.92  $2.37  $11.11  $9.32 
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)$2.93  $2.87  $2.35  $11.26  $9.06 
          
          
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.68%  1.83%  1.54%  1.78%  1.53%
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.87%  1.80%  1.52%  1.81%  1.49%
          
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.71%  1.86%  1.56%  1.81%  1.56%
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.90%  1.83%  1.55%  1.83%  1.51%
          
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.61%  14.19%  12.32%  13.80%  12.65%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 14.03%  13.95%  12.22%  13.98%  12.29%
          
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 14.35%  16.19%  14.17%  15.76%  14.65%
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 15.96%  15.91%  14.06%  15.97%  14.24%
          
Efficiency ratio (g) 60.54%  55.85%  61.60%  57.94%  61.44%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 56.97%  56.18%  61.63%  57.04%  61.64%
          
Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.88%  4.72%  4.51%  4.75%  4.41%
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.88%  4.71%  4.50%  4.72%  4.39%
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
    


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations (continued)
               
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
               
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
 December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
 December 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,341,399  $1,318,277  $1,247,680  $1,305,225  $1,197,120 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 162,152   162,400   163,221   162,536   163,669 
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY$1,179,247  $1,155,877  $1,084,459  $1,142,689  $1,033,451 
               
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
               
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:

 December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
      
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,352,793  $1,331,821  $1,243,848       
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 161,990   162,237   163,032       
TANGIBLE EQUITY$1,190,803  $1,169,584  $1,080,816       
               
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
               
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS

 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
 December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
 December 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
AVERAGE ASSETS$10,069,460  $10,236,065  $10,008,328  $10,107,816  $9,901,264 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 162,152   162,400   163,221   162,536   163,669 
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS$9,907,308  $10,073,665  $9,845,107  $9,945,280  $9,737,595 
               
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
               
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:

 December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
      
TOTAL ASSETS$9,805,013  $9,862,068  $9,805,350       
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 161,990   162,237   163,032       
TANGIBLE ASSETS$9,643,023  $9,699,831  $9,642,318       
               
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
               
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
 December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
 December 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
Interest income$136,892  $138,952  $133,613  $544,540  $522,965 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 687   685   617   2,654   2,432 
Fully taxable equivalent interest income$137,579  $139,637  $134,230  $547,194  $525,397 
Interest expense 23,966   27,935   30,168   107,229   124,946 
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income$113,613  $111,702  $104,062  $439,965  $400,451 
               
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
               


 
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
 December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
 December 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
Net income$42,639  $47,158  $38,630  $180,073  $151,420 
Plus: Income taxes 10,036   10,940   8,703   41,250   33,305 
Plus: Provision for credit losses 3,849   4,030   3,935   11,488   14,543 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income$56,524  $62,128  $51,268  $232,811  $199,268 
               
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, accruing individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.
 


 

            









    

        
