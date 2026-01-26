Valette Wines Partners with Regal Wine Company for California Distribution

HEALDSBURG, CA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valette Wines is partnering with Regal Wine Company for exclusive California distribution. The partnership brings together two family-owned companies that share a commitment to quality, authenticity, and the stories behind the wines they represent.

Valette Wines started in 2016, but its roots go much deeper. Chef-Vintner Dustin Valette grew up playing in his uncle's Alexander Valley vineyards, picking grapes and developing a curiosity about winemaking that stayed with him through years of building wine programs and creating pairings in acclaimed restaurants. When he decided to make wine, he took the same approach he takes with food: work with the best people in their field.

"Great hospitality brings people together, whether that's around a dinner table or over a glass of wine," said Dustin Valette. "When we started making wine, we knew we wanted to work with the best winemakers in their specific varietals. Partnering with Regal feels like the natural next step because they understand what it means to be a family business rooted in our community."

Regal Wine Company will manage Valette Wines portfolio in California with exclusive representation covering statewide availability in both on-and off-premise channels. The portfolio features collaborations with Jesse Katz (Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc), Bob Cabral (Pinot Noir), David Ramey and Tom Rochioli (Chardonnay), and Michael Browne (Pinot Noir). Together, these winemakers bring over a century of combined expertise, which helped Valette Wines achieve back-to-back 100-point scores for the 2021 and 2022 Skellenger Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignons.

"We've had the privilege of knowing Chef and Restaurateur Dustin Valette and his family for years through their award-winning restaurants and contributions to Healdsburg's wine and culinary scene," said Matt Conneely, SVP and General Manager of Regal Wine Company. "As multi-generational, family-owned businesses both rooted in Sonoma County, we share the same values around quality, authenticity, and community, which makes this partnership a natural fit for our portfolio."

Regal Wine Company was founded in 1993 by Jess Jackson and Barbara Banke of Jackson Family Wines. Based in Sonoma County with over 200 employees, Regal represents more than 360 producers worldwide and focuses on family-owned, artisanal brands that emphasize authenticity and a sense of place.

The partnership comes as Valette Wines continues to grow beyond its restaurant-exclusive origins. The wines remain available at Valette restaurant and The Matheson in Healdsburg, with Regal Wine Company providing statewide representation beginning January 12, 2026.

The Valette family story in Healdsburg spans four generations. Dustin's great-grandfather, Honoré Valette, emigrated from France in the early 1900s and built bakeries in downtown Healdsburg. Today, both Valette restaurant and The Matheson operate in buildings that once housed those bakeries. The restaurants have earned Michelin recognition and Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence.

About Valette Wines

Founded by Chef-Vintner Dustin Valette, Valette Wines represents the intersection of culinary artistry and world-class winemaking. With a deep respect for terroir and a relentless pursuit of quality, Valette crafts wines that are both expressive and timeless. The portfolio showcases the talents of winemakers Michael Browne, Bob Cabral, Jesse Katz, David Ramey, and Tom Rochioli. For more information, visit valettewines.com.

About Regal Wine Company

Founded in 1993 by Jess Jackson and Barbara Banke of Jackson Family Wines, Regal Wine Company is a leading California-based distributor known for its commitment to premium, family-owned, and artisanal wine and spirits brands. Headquartered in Sonoma County, Regal serves the entire state with a team of more than 200 professionals and a portfolio rooted in quality, storytelling, and service. For more information, visit www.regalwineco.com

