RBB Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Common Share

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (the “Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as the “Company,” announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income totaled $10.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share
  • Return on average assets of 0.96%, compared to 0.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025
  • Net interest margin increased to 2.99%, from 2.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025
  • Loans held for investment growth of $11.7 million, or 1.4% annualized
  • Classified and criticized loans decreased $31.8 million, or 25.2%, to $94.4 million at December 31, 2025, compared to prior quarter end
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $852,000, or 1.6%, to $53.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to prior quarter end
  •  Book value and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $30.69 and $26.42 at December 31, 2025, up from $30.18 and $25.89 at September 30, 2025

Fiscal 2025 Highlights

  • Net income totaled $31.9 million, or $1.83 diluted earnings per share, increased 19.8% and 24.5%, respectively, compared to fiscal 2024
  • Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) totaled $52.5 million, a 15.3% increase compared to fiscal 2024
  • Loans held for investment growth of $261.1 million, or 8.6%
  • Classified and criticized loans decreased $71.3 million, or 43.0%, to $94.4 million at December 31, 2025, compared to year-end 2024
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $27.6 million, or 34.0%, to $53.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to year-end 2024
  • Returned $25.3 million to shareholders through quarterly dividends and common stock repurchases, while increasing book value and tangible book value per share (1) 7.1% and 7.8% compared to prior year end

The Company reported net income of $10.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $10.1 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $31.9 million, or $1.83 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $26.7 million, or $1.47 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 included income from an Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") of $5.2 million (pre-tax), which was included in other income, offset partially by professional and advisory costs associated with filing and determining eligibility for the ERC totaling $1.2 million (pre-tax).

“The fourth quarter was a strong finish to a year with solid loan growth, improving performance ratios, and normalizing credit,” said Johnny Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBB Bancorp. “2025 net interest income increased 13% year-over-year and drove return on assets, net interest margin, and earnings per share for the year.  I am grateful to the entire RBB team for the work they have done to return the Bank to its historical performance.  We continue to work on resolving our remaining non-performing assets and remain optimistic that credit will continue to improve in future quarters.”

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures included at the end of this press release.
   

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 

Net interest income was $29.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $29.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. The $231,000 increase was due to a $430,000 decrease in interest expense, offset by a $199,000 decrease in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was due mainly to a $496,000 decrease in interest on Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances as a result of lower average balances while the cost remained similar. The decrease in interest income was due to the combination of a $565,000 decrease in interest on cash and investment securities, offset by a $353,000 increase in loan interest income as average loans increased.

The net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 1 basis point to 2.99% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 2.98% for the third quarter of 2025. The NIM increase included an 8 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds combined with a 7 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets as shorter term market interest rates moved lower. With three rate cuts in the last four months of 2025, the average overnight Federal Funds Rate was 3.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 4.30% for the third quarter of 2025. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.78% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 5.85% for the third quarter of 2025 due mostly to the 5 basis point decrease of the yield on average loans to 6.07%. Average loans represented 84.0% of average interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to 83.3% in the third quarter of 2025.

The average total cost of funds decreased 8 basis points to 3.04% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 3.12% for the third quarter of 2025, due mostly to a 7 basis point decrease in the overall cost of deposits to 2.96% for the fourth quarter of 2025. The total cost of deposits decreased due to a 12 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits to 3.51%, offset by the impact of the mix of average total deposits. Average noninterest-bearing deposits represented 15.9% of average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 16.6% for the prior quarter. In addition, the overall funding mix for the fourth quarter of 2025 included higher average total deposits as maturing FHLB advances were replaced with retail and wholesale deposits. Average total deposits represented 92.7% of average total funding for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 91.0% for the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.90% at December 31, 2025.

Net interest income was $112.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $99.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The $12.9 million increase was due to an $8.5 million decrease in interest expense and a $4.5 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was due mainly to a $9.3 million increase in interest and fees on loans and a $2.8 million increase in interest on investment securities, offset by a $7.5 million decrease in interest on cash balances. The decrease in interest expense was due mainly to an $11.3 million decrease in interest on deposits, offset partially by a $3.0 million increase in interest on FHLB advances.

NIM was 2.95% for fiscal 2025, an increase of 25 basis points from 2.70% for fiscal 2024. The NIM expansion included a 38 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds, offset by an 8 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets. With three rate cuts in the last four months of 2025, the average overnight Fed funds rate was 4.21% for fiscal 2025 compared to 5.14% for fiscal 2024. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased 8 basis points to 5.80% for fiscal 2025 from 5.88% for fiscal 2024. Total net loan growth of $261.1 million during 2025 improved the earning-asset mix as average loans represented 83.8% of average interest-earning assets during 2025, up from 82.6% during 2024.

The average total cost of funds decreased 38 basis points to 3.11% for fiscal 2025 from 3.49% for fiscal 2024, due mostly to a 50 basis point decrease in the overall cost of deposits to 3.04%, offset partially by a 94 basis point increase in the cost of average total borrowings to 3.94%, while the overall average funding mix remained relatively unchanged year over year. The cost of total deposits decreased due to a 64 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits to 3.64%, offset by the impact of the mix of average total deposits. Average noninterest-bearing deposits represented 16.6% of average total deposits for 2025 compared to 17.3% for 2024. 

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $600,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $625,000 for the third quarter of 2025. The fourth quarter 2025 provision for credit losses reflected a provision for loan losses of $620,000 and a negative provision for unfunded commitments of $20,000 due to a lower volume of unfunded commitments. The fourth quarter provision for loan losses was due mainly to charge-offs and loan growth during the quarter, partially offset by positive changes in the economic forecast, and credit quality metrics, including changes in loans 30-89 days past due, nonperforming loans, special mention and substandard loans during the period. Net charge-offs totaled $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, of which $1.4 million related to an $8.4 million substandard commercial real estate loan that was paid off through a short sale of the underlying collateral. Net charge-offs on an annualized basis represented 0.20% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 0.84% for the third quarter of 2025.

The provision for credit losses was $10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $9.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The 2025 provision for credit losses reflected a provision for loan losses of $10.6 million and a negative provision for unfunded commitments of $245,000 due to a lower volume of unfunded commitments. The 2025 provision for loan losses was due to 8.6% annual loan growth in 2025 and the resolution of certain nonperforming assets resulting in charge-offs during the year. The provision also took into consideration factors such as changes in the outlook for economic conditions and market interest rates, and changes in credit quality metrics. Net charge-offs totaled $14.4 million for fiscal 2025, compared to $3.9 million for fiscal 2024. Net charge-offs represented 0.45% of average loans for fiscal 2025 compared to 0.13% for fiscal 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million, a decrease of $486,000 from $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in noninterest income was mainly due to lower income from equity investments of $609,000, offset partially by higher gain on sale of loans of $197,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025. The sale of $22.0 million of mortgage loans and $2.9 million of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans resulted in gains of $457,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the sale of mortgage loans of $14.2 million and SBA loans of $1.9 million for gains of $260,000 for the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income for fiscal 2025 was $16.9 million, an increase of $1.5 million from $15.3 million for fiscal 2024. The increase was mostly due to 2025 including other income of $5.2 million for the receipt of ERC funds from the IRS. There were no such ERC amounts received or associated advisory costs recognized during 2024. This increase was offset in part by lower recoveries on a fully charged-off loan relationship of $2.5 million, lower gain on other real estate owned (“OREO”) of $1.0 million, and lower gain on sale of loans of $430,000. Recoveries on this fully charged-off loan relationship totaled $365,000 for 2025, down from $2.9 million for 2024. The sale of $58.1 million of mortgage loans and $10.8 million of SBA loans resulted in gains of $1.2 million for fiscal 2025 compared to the sale of mortgage loans of $47.7 million and SBA loans of $13.8 million for gains of $1.6 million for fiscal 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $19.0 million, an increase of $282,000 from $18.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to higher legal and professional expenses of $151,000 and higher salaries and employee benefits of $133,000. The efficiency ratio was 58.69% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 57.36% for the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense for fiscal 2025 was $76.7 million, an increase of $7.5 million from $69.2 million for fiscal 2024. The increase included higher salaries and employee benefits of $3.7 million, higher legal and professional expenses of $3.0 million, of which $1.2 million related to the ERC advisory costs, and higher data processing costs of $1.0 million. The increase in compensation costs was due to the impact of raises, higher incentives due to higher production, higher health insurance premiums, and executive management transition costs. The efficiency ratio was 59.36% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 60.30% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 20.2% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 23.5% for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was due mostly to a reduction in the multi-state blended tax rate and benefits from state tax planning.

The effective tax rate was 24.2% for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 25.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate for 2025 was due largely to a change in California tax law (Senate Bill 132), which changes the way banks and financial institutions apportion income for California tax purposes. This reduced the Company's blended state tax rate. In addition, other state tax planning favorably decreased the Company's tax rate in 2025.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2025, total assets were $4.2 billion, a $161,000 decrease compared to total assets at September 30, 2025, and a $215.8 million, or 5.4%, increase compared to total assets of $4.0 billion at December 31, 2024.

Loan and Securities Portfolio

Loans held for investment ("HFI") totaled $3.3 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $11.7 million, or 1.4% annualized, compared to September 30, 2025 and an increase of $261.1 million, or 8.6%, compared to December 31, 2024. Net loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2025 included $145.0 million in originations with an average yield of 6.38%, offset mostly by payoffs/paydowns of $149.3 million, loans sold of $26.4 million, and charge-offs of $1.6 million. Net loan growth for 2025 included $712.7 million in originations and advances on existing loans of $135.9 million, offset by payoffs/paydowns of $499.6 million, loan sales of $74.0 million, and charge-offs of $14.7 million. The loan to deposit ratio was 99.0% at December 31, 2025, compared to 98.1% at September 30, 2025 and 99.4% at December 31, 2024. 

As of December 31, 2025, available for sale securities ("AFS") totaled $407.2 million, a decrease of $3.4 million from September 30, 2025, primarily related to maturities and paydowns of $49.0 million, offset by purchases of $44.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. As of December 31, 2025, net unrealized pre-tax losses totaled $18.9 million, a $1.6 million decrease when compared to net unrealized pre-tax losses of $20.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $16.1 million, or 1.9% annualized, compared to September 30, 2025 and an increase of $266.6 million, or 8.6%, compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease in total deposits during the fourth quarter of 2025 was due to a $42.4 million decrease in wholesale deposits, offset by a $26.3 million increase in retail deposits. The increase in retail deposits included a shift to non-maturity deposits from traditional time deposits as interest-bearing non-maturity deposits increased $234.6 million, while retail time deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $184.4 million and $24.0 million, respectively. 

The increase in total deposits during 2025 was due to a $188.4 million increase in retail deposits and $78.2 million increase in wholesale deposits, in support of loan growth and lowering reliance on maturing FHLB advances. The 2025 retail deposit growth included a shift to non-maturity deposits from traditional time deposits as interest-bearing non-maturity deposits increased $293.3 million, while retail time deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $68.4 million and $36.5 million, respectively. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $526.5 million, or 15.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2025 compared to $550.5 million, or 16.4% of total deposits, at September 30, 2025, and $563.0 million, or 18.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $53.5 million, or 1.27% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, down from $54.3 million, or 1.29% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, and down from $81.0 million, or 2.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets included the same $8.8 million of OREO (included in “accrued interest and other assets”) at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and there was no OREO outstanding at December 31, 2024. 

Nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) totaled $44.6 million at December 31, 2025, down from $45.5 million at September 30, 2025 and down from $81.0 million at December 31, 2024. The $852,000 decrease in NPLs during the fourth quarter of 2025 was due to $1.1 million in payoffs and paydowns and $186,000 in net charge-offs, partially offset by additions of $408,000. The $36.4 million decrease in NPLs during 2025 was due to the Company's focus on resolving problem loans. The decrease in NPLs included $15.3 million in payoffs and paydowns, $7.0 million in loan sales, $6.0 million in upgrades and internal refinance, $5.3 million in net loans which migrated to and remain in OREO, $1.3 million in charge-offs of fully resolved loans, and $10.4 million in partial charge-offs for outstanding NPLs. These decreases were offset by additions to NPLs of $8.9 million. 

Substandard loans, also referred to as classified loans, totaled $75.2 million at December 31, 2025, down from $76.9 million at September 30, 2025 and $100.3 million at December 31, 2024. The $1.7 million decrease in substandard loans during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to payoffs and paydowns totaling $9.1 million, charge-offs of $1.6 million, and upgrades to pass-rated loans of $1.2 million, partially offset by downgrades to substandard totaling $10.1 million.

The $25.2 million decrease in substandard loans during fiscal 2025 was primarily due to payoffs and paydowns totaling $12.1 million, loans which migrated to OREO totaling $12.9 million, charge-offs of $11.7 million, loan sales of $7.6 million, and upgrades to pass-rated loans and internal refinances of $7.3 million, partially offset by downgrades to substandard loans totaling $26.4 million. Of the total substandard loans outstanding at December 31, 2025, there were $30.5 million, or 40% of such loans, on accrual status.

Special mention loans, also referred to as criticized loans, totaled $19.2 million, or 0.58% of total loans, at December 31, 2025, down from $49.3 million, or 1.49% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, and down from $65.3 million, or 2.14% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The $30.1 million decrease for the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to upgrades of $21.7 million to pass-rated loans, downgrades to substandard-rated loans of $9.1 million, and payoffs and paydowns of $3.4 million, partially offset by downgrades to special mention of $4.1 million. The $46.1 million decrease during fiscal 2025 was primarily due to upgrades of $45.9 million to pass-rated loans, downgrades to substandard-rated loans of $3.9 million, payoffs and paydowns of $7.9 million, and charge-offs of $1.3 million, partially offset by downgrades to special mention of $12.9 million. As of December 31, 2025, all special mention loans were paying current.

30-89 day delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming loans, totaled $8.8 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at December 31, 2025, up from $6.5 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, and down from $22.1 million, or 0.72% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The $2.3 million increase for the fourth quarter of 2025 was mainly due to $5.9 million in new delinquent loans, offset by $3.5 million in loans returning to current status. The $13.3 million decrease during 2025 was mainly due to $14.6 million in loans returning to current status, offset by $7.5 million in new delinquent loans. 

As of December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $44.4 million and was comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $43.9 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $484,000 (included in “accrued interest and other liabilities”). This compares to the allowance for credit losses of $45.4 million, comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $44.9 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $504,000 at September 30, 2025. The $1.0 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was due to net charge-offs of $1.6 million, offset by a $600,000 provision for credit losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans HFI totaled 1.32% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.36% at September 30, 2025. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans HFI was 98.3% at December 31, 2025, down from 98.7% at September 30, 2025. 

  For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025  For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 
(dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan losses  Reserve for unfunded loan commitments  Allowance for credit losses  Allowance for loan losses  Reserve for unfunded loan commitments  Allowance for credit losses 
Beginning balance $44,892  $504  $45,396  $47,729  $729  $48,458 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses  620   (20)  600   10,603   (245)  10,358 
Less loans charged-off  (1,628)     (1,628)  (14,712)     (14,712)
Recoveries on loans charged-off  4      4   268      268 
Ending balance $43,888  $484  $44,372  $43,888  $484  $44,372 
                         

Shareholders' Equity

At December 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was $523.4 million, a $9.1 million increase compared to September 30, 2025, and a $15.5 million increase compared to December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders' equity for the fourth quarter of 2025 was due mostly to net income of $10.2 million and lower net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $1.1 million, offset by common stock cash dividends paid of $2.8 million. 

The increase in shareholders' equity during 2025 was due to net income of $31.9 million, lower net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $6.9 million, and equity compensation activity of $1.9 million, offset by common stock repurchases totaling $14.0 million and common stock cash dividends paid of $11.3 million. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $30.69 and $26.42 at December 31, 2025, up from $30.18 and $25.89 at September 30, 2025 and up from $28.66 and $24.51 at December 31, 2024, respectively.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 13, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 30, 2026.

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures included at the end of this press release.
   

Corporate Overview 

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of $4.2 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominately to the Asian-centric communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company’s current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effectiveness of the Companys internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; the potential for additional material weaknesses in the Companys internal controls over financial reporting or other potential control deficiencies of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market, ineffective management of the United States (U.S.) federal budget or debt or turbulence or uncertainly in domestic or foreign financial markets; the strength of the U.S. economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments; federal government shutdowns and uncertainty regarding the federal government’s debt limit; possible additional provisions for credit losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to, including potential supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; failure to comply with debt covenants; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; the effects of having concentrations in our loan portfolio, including commercial real estate and the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; severe weather, natural disasters, earthquakes, fires, including direct and indirect costs and impacts on clients; or other adverse external events could harm our business; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, including the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Middle East, and increasing tensions between China and Taiwan, which could impact business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; tariffs, trade policies, and related tensions, which could impact our clients, specific industry sectors, and/or broader economic conditions and financial market; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where the Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; our ability to adapt our systems to the expanding use of technology in banking; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; the impact of regulatory enforcement actions, if any; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system and increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation, including any amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; the impact of changes in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance assessment rate and the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessments; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; fluctuations in the Company’s stock price; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; our ability to raise additional capital, if needed, and the potential resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company’s public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

                
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks $27,086  $24,251  $27,338  $25,315  $27,747 
Interest-earning deposits with financial institutions  185,231   210,679   164,514   213,508   229,998 
Cash and cash equivalents  212,317   234,930   191,852   238,823   257,745 
Interest-earning time deposits with financial institutions  600   600   600   600   600 
Investment securities available for sale  407,204   410,631   413,142   378,188   420,190 
Investment securities held to maturity  4,184   4,185   4,186   5,188   5,191 
Loans held for sale  2,067   756      655   11,250 
Loans held for investment  3,314,301   3,302,577   3,234,695   3,143,063   3,053,230 
Allowance for loan losses  (43,888)  (44,892)  (51,014)  (51,932)  (47,729)
Net loans held for investment  3,270,413   3,257,685   3,183,681   3,091,131   3,005,501 
Premises and equipment, net  23,540   23,851   23,945   24,308   24,601 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock  15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000 
Cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance  61,972   61,538   61,111   60,699   60,296 
Goodwill  71,498   71,498   71,498   71,498   71,498 
Servicing assets  6,041   6,252   6,482   6,766   6,985 
Core deposit intangibles  1,338   1,495   1,667   1,839   2,011 
Right-of-use assets  23,026   24,305   25,554   26,779   28,048 
Accrued interest and other assets  109,094   95,729   91,322   87,926   83,561 
Total assets $4,208,294  $4,208,455  $4,090,040  $4,009,400  $3,992,477 
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $526,538  $550,488  $543,885  $528,205  $563,012 
Savings, NOW and money market accounts  956,299   721,697   691,679   721,216   663,034 
Time deposits, $250,000 and under  974,670   1,119,258   1,010,674   1,000,106   1,007,452 
Time deposits, greater than $250,000  892,891   975,054   941,993   893,101   850,291 
Total deposits  3,350,398   3,366,497   3,188,231   3,142,628   3,083,789 
FHLB advances  130,000   130,000   180,000   160,000   200,000 
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs  119,911   119,815   119,720   119,624   119,529 
Subordinated debentures  15,375   15,320   15,265   15,211   15,156 
Lease liabilities - operating leases  24,800   26,066   27,294   28,483   29,705 
Accrued interest and other liabilities  44,400   36,422   41,877   33,148   36,421 
Total liabilities  3,684,884   3,694,120   3,572,387   3,499,094   3,484,600 
Shareholders' equity:                    
Common stock  250,694   250,362   259,863   260,284   259,957 
Additional paid-in capital  3,941   3,734   3,579   3,360   3,645 
Retained earnings  282,024   274,608   270,152   263,885   264,460 
Non-controlling interest  72   72   72   72   72 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net  (13,321)  (14,441)  (16,013)  (17,295)  (20,257)
Total shareholders' equity  523,410   514,335   517,653   510,306   507,877 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $4,208,294  $4,208,455  $4,090,040  $4,009,400  $3,992,477 


       
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 
       
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $50,447  $50,094  $46,374  $193,849  $184,567 
Interest on interest-earning deposits  2,027   2,140   3,641   7,931   15,422 
Interest on investment securities  4,140   4,592   3,962   17,081   14,331 
Dividend income on FHLB stock  331   327   330   1,312   1,314 
Interest on federal funds sold and other  248   239   248   953   1,027 
Total interest and dividend income  57,193   57,392   54,555   221,126   216,661 
Interest expense:                    
Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts  5,316   4,674   4,671   19,025   19,295 
Interest on time deposits  19,588   20,152   21,361   78,074   89,086 
Interest on long-term debt and subordinated debentures  1,623   1,635   1,660   6,524   6,699 
Interest on FHLB advances  1,158   1,654   886   5,221   2,217 
Total interest expense  27,685   28,115   28,578   108,844   117,297 
Net interest income before provision for credit losses  29,508   29,277   25,977   112,282   99,364 
Provision for credit losses  600   625   6,000   10,358   9,857 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  28,908   28,652   19,977   101,924   89,507 
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges and fees  1,011   1,099   988   4,187   4,115 
Gain on sale of loans  457   260   376   1,156   1,586 
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization  556   564   492   2,249   2,265 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  435   427   407   1,676   1,577 
Gain on OREO              1,016 
Other income  348   943   466   7,605   4,776 
Total noninterest income  2,807   3,293   2,729   16,873   15,335 
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits  10,733   10,600   9,927   43,056   39,395 
Occupancy and equipment expenses  2,435   2,425   2,403   9,644   9,803 
Data processing  1,750   1,805   1,499   6,870   5,857 
Legal and professional  1,601   1,450   1,355   7,470   4,453 
Office expenses  477   444   399   1,734   1,455 
Marketing and business promotion  202   252   251   863   864 
Insurance and regulatory assessments  753   732   677   2,924   3,298 
Core deposit premium  156   172   182   672   784 
Other expenses  858   803   956   3,430   3,254 
Total noninterest expense  18,965   18,683   17,649   76,663   69,163 
Income before income taxes  12,750   13,262   5,057   42,134   35,679 
Income tax expense  2,573   3,114   672   10,186   9,014 
Net income $10,177  $10,148  $4,385  $31,948  $26,665 
                     
Net income per share                    
Basic $0.60  $0.59  $0.25  $1.83  $1.47 
Diluted $0.59  $0.59  $0.25  $1.83  $1.47 
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.16  $0.16  $0.16  $0.64  $0.64 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                    
Basic  17,049,834   17,225,702   17,704,992   17,435,027   18,121,764 
Diluted  17,140,478   17,301,627   17,796,840   17,500,330   18,183,319 


    
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)
    
  For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)
 Average  Interest  Yield /  Average  Interest  Yield /  Average  Interest  Yield / 
 Balance  & Fees  Rate  Balance  & Fees  Rate  Balance  & Fees  Rate 
Interest-earning assets                                    
Cash and cash equivalents (1) $209,899  $2,275   4.30% $202,317  $2,380   4.67% $308,455  $3,890   5.02%
FHLB Stock  15,000   331   8.75%  15,000   327   8.65%  15,000   330   8.75%
Securities                                    
Available for sale (2)  399,805   4,127   4.10%  429,936   4,578   4.22%  361,253   3,939   4.34%
Held to maturity (2)  4,184   38   3.60%  4,186   38   3.60%  5,194   48   3.68%
Total loans (3)  3,295,603   50,447   6.07%  3,245,193   50,095   6.12%  3,059,786   46,374   6.03%
Total interest-earning assets  3,924,491  $57,218   5.78%  3,896,632  $57,418   5.85%  3,749,688  $54,581   5.79%
Total noninterest-earning assets  264,604           255,052           244,609         
Total average assets $4,189,095          $4,151,684          $3,994,297         
                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities                                    
NOW $78,039   456   2.32% $69,800  $406   2.31% $53,879  $254   1.88%
Money market  525,828   3,987   3.01%  491,561   3,861   3.12%  463,850   3,735   3.20%
Saving deposits  191,841   873   1.81%  138,344   407   1.17%  162,351   682   1.67%
Time deposits, $250,000 and under  1,044,315   9,927   3.77%  1,050,682   10,312   3.89%  1,034,946   11,583   4.45%
Time deposits, greater than $250,000  972,354   9,661   3.94%  960,094   9,840   4.07%  835,583   9,778   4.66%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,812,377   24,904   3.51%  2,710,481   24,826   3.63%  2,550,609   26,032   4.06%
FHLB advances  130,000   1,158   3.53%  185,217   1,654   3.54%  200,000   886   1.76%
Long-term debt  119,848   1,295   4.29%  119,752   1,295   4.29%  119,466   1,295   4.31%
Subordinated debentures  15,339   328   8.48%  15,284   340   8.83%  15,121   365   9.60%
Total borrowings  265,187   2,781   4.16%  320,253   3,289   4.07%  334,587   2,546   3.03%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,077,564   27,685   3.57%  3,030,734   28,115   3.68%  2,885,196   28,578   3.94%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits  531,017           541,083           539,900         
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  61,320           66,993           56,993         
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  592,337           608,076           596,893         
Shareholders' equity  519,194           512,874           512,208         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,189,095          $4,151,684          $3,994,297         
Net interest income / interest rate spreads     $29,533   2.21%     $29,303   2.17%     $26,003   1.85%
Net interest margin          2.99%          2.98%          2.76%
                                     
Total cost of deposits $3,343,394  $24,904   2.96% $3,251,564  $24,826   3.03% $3,090,509  $26,032   3.35%
Total cost of funds $3,608,581  $27,685   3.04% $3,571,817  $28,115   3.12% $3,425,096  $28,578   3.32%


_____________________

(1) Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
(3) Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.


    
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)
    
  For the Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024 
(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)
 Average  Interest  Yield /  Average  Interest  Yield / 
 Balance  & Fees  Rate  Balance  & Fees  Rate 
Interest-earning assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents (1) $192,642  $8,885   4.61% $297,331  $16,449   5.53%
FHLB Stock  15,000   1,312   8.75%  15,000   1,314   8.76%
Securities                        
Available for sale (2)  404,929   17,006   4.20%  324,644   14,242   4.39%
Held to maturity (2)  4,643   172   3.70%  5,200   188   3.62%
Total loans (3)  3,198,619   193,849   6.06%  3,041,337   184,567   6.07%
Total interest-earning assets  3,815,833  $221,224   5.80%  3,683,512  $216,760   5.88%
Total noninterest-earning assets  258,550           243,258         
Total average assets $4,074,383          $3,926,770         
                         
Interest-bearing liabilities                        
NOW $69,003   1,551   2.25% $56,158  $1,105   1.97%
Money market  491,048   15,247   3.10%  436,925   15,231   3.49%
Saving deposits  156,728   2,227   1.42%  162,243   2,959   1.82%
Time deposits, $250,000 and under  1,020,451   40,053   3.93%  1,074,291   50,059   4.66%
Time deposits, greater than $250,000  930,325   38,021   4.09%  803,187   39,027   4.86%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,667,555   97,099   3.64%  2,532,804   108,381   4.28%
FHLB advances  162,767   5,221   3.21%  162,705   2,217   1.36%
Long-term debt  119,706   5,182   4.33%  119,324   5,182   4.34%
Subordinated debentures  15,257   1,342   8.80%  15,039   1,517   10.09%
Total borrowings  297,730   11,745   3.94%  297,068   8,916   3.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,965,285   108,844   3.67%  2,829,872   117,297   4.14%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits  529,651           531,458         
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  64,927           53,970         
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  594,578           585,428         
Shareholders' equity  514,520           511,470         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,074,383          $3,926,770         
Net interest income / interest rate spreads     $112,380   2.13%     $99,463   1.74%
Net interest margin          2.95%          2.70%
                         
Total cost of deposits $3,197,206  $97,099   3.04% $3,064,262  $108,381   3.54%
Total cost of funds $3,494,936  $108,844   3.11% $3,361,330  $117,297   3.49%


_____________________

(1)
 Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
(3) Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.


       
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
       
  At or for the Three Months Ended  At or for the Year Ended December 31, 
  December 31, September 30, December 31,        
  2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Per share data (common stock)                    
Book value $30.69  $30.18  $28.66  $30.69  $28.66 
Tangible book value (1) $26.42  $25.89  $24.51  $26.42  $24.51 
Performance ratios                    
Return on average assets, annualized  0.96%  0.97%  0.44%  0.78%  0.68%
Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized  7.78%  7.85%  3.41%  6.21%  5.21%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (1)  9.05%  9.16%  3.98%  7.24%  6.09%
Noninterest income to average assets, annualized  0.27%  0.31%  0.27%  0.41%  0.39%
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized  1.80%  1.79%  1.76%  1.88%  1.76%
Yield on average earning assets  5.78%  5.85%  5.79%  5.80%  5.88%
Yield on average loans  6.07%  6.12%  6.03%  6.06%  6.07%
Cost of average total deposits (2)  2.96%  3.03%  3.35%  3.04%  3.54%
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits  3.51%  3.63%  4.06%  3.64%  4.28%
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities  3.57%  3.68%  3.94%  3.67%  4.14%
Net interest spread  2.21%  2.17%  1.85%  2.13%  1.74%
Net interest margin  2.99%  2.98%  2.76%  2.95%  2.70%
Efficiency ratio (3)  58.69%  57.36%  61.48%  59.36%  60.30%
Common stock dividend payout ratio  26.67%  27.12%  64.00%  34.97%  43.54%


_____________________

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Non–GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.
(2) Total deposits include noninterest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits.
(3) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.


    
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    
  At or for the quarter ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
  2025  2025  2024 
Credit Quality Data:            
Special mention loans $19,237  $49,349  $65,329 
Special mention loans to total loans HFI  0.58%  1.49%  2.14%
Substandard loans HFI $75,175  $76,880  $89,141 
Substandard loans HFS $  $  $11,195 
Substandard loans HFI to total loans HFI  2.27%  2.33%  2.92%
Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans $8,789  $6,533  $22,086 
Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans, to total loans  0.27%  0.20%  0.72%
             
Nonperforming loans HFI $44,632  $45,484  $69,843 
Nonperforming loans HFS        11,195 
OREO  8,830   8,830    
Nonperforming assets $53,462  $54,314  $81,038 
Nonperforming loans to total loans HFI  1.35%  1.38%  2.29%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.27%  1.29%  2.03%
             
Allowance for loan losses $43,888  $44,892  $47,729 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans HFI  1.32%  1.36%  1.56%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans HFI  98.33%  98.70%  68.34%
Net charge-offs $1,624  $6,872  $2,006 
Net charge-offs to average loans  0.20%  0.84%  0.26%
             
Capital ratios (1)            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)  10.90%  10.67%  11.08%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  11.60%  11.50%  11.92%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets  17.49%  17.28%  17.94%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  18.06%  17.85%  18.52%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  23.83%  23.64%  24.49%

_____________________

(1) December 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary.
(2) Non-GAAP measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.


          
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
          
Loan Portfolio Detail As of December 31, 2025  As of September 30, 2025  As of December 31, 2024 
(dollars in thousands) $  %   $  %   $  %  
Loans:                       
Single-family residential mortgages $1,655,382  50.0% $1,650,989   50.0% $1,494,022   48.9%
Commercial real estate (1)  1,303,019  39.3%  1,286,603   39.0%  1,201,420   39.3%
Construction and land development  155,464  4.7%  159,152   4.8%  173,290   5.7%
Commercial and industrial  140,061  4.2%  146,667   4.4%  129,585   4.2%
SBA  55,978  1.7%  54,033   1.6%  47,263   1.5%
Other loans  4,397  0.1%  5,133   0.2%  7,650   0.4%
Total loans held for investment $3,314,301  100.0% $3,302,577   100.0% $3,053,230   100.0%
Allowance for loan losses  (43,888)     (44,892)      (47,729)    
Total loans held for investment, net $3,270,413     $3,257,685      $3,005,501     

_____________________

(1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.


Deposits As of December 31, 2025 As of September 30, 2025  As of December 31, 2024 
(dollars in thousands) $ % $  %  $  % 
Deposits:                     
Noninterest-bearing demand $526,538 15.7% $550,488   16.4% $563,012   18.3%
Savings, NOW and money market accounts  956,299 28.6%  721,697   21.4%  663,034   21.5%
Time deposits, $250,000 and under  790,225 23.6%  872,463   25.9%  882,438   28.6%
Time deposits, greater than $250,000  851,637 25.4%  953,785   28.3%  827,854   26.8%
Wholesale deposits (1)  225,699 6.7%  268,064   8.0%  147,451   4.8%
Total deposits $3,350,398 100.0% $3,366,497   100.0% $3,083,789   100.0%

_____________________

(1) Includes brokered deposits, collateralized deposits from the State of California, and deposits acquired through internet listing services.
   

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. Management measures tangible book value per share to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as additional tools for further understanding our performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of as of the dates indicated.

            
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Tangible common equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $523,410  $514,335  $507,877 
Adjustments            
Goodwill  (71,498)  (71,498)  (71,498)
Core deposit intangible  (1,338)  (1,495)  (2,011)
Tangible common equity $450,574  $441,342  $434,368 
Tangible assets:            
Total assets-GAAP $4,208,294  $4,208,455  $3,992,477 
Adjustments            
Goodwill  (71,498)  (71,498)  (71,498)
Core deposit intangible  (1,338)  (1,495)  (2,011)
Tangible assets $4,135,458  $4,135,462  $3,918,968 
Common shares outstanding  17,057,397   17,043,897   17,720,416 
Common equity to assets ratio  12.44%  12.22%  12.72%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio  10.90%  10.67%  11.08%
Book value per share $30.69  $30.18  $28.66 
Tangible book value per share $26.42  $25.89  $24.51 
             

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Management measures return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding our performance. Tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) and is reviewed by banking and financial institution regulators when assessing a financial institution’s capital adequacy. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles ROATCE to its most comparable GAAP measure:

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended December 31, 
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  2025  2024 
Net income available to common shareholders $10,177  $10,148  $4,385  $31,948  $26,665 
                     
Average shareholders' equity $519,194  $512,874  $512,208  $514,520  $511,470 
Adjustments:                    
Average goodwill  (71,498)  (71,498)  (71,498)  (71,498)  (71,498)
Average core deposit intangible  (1,440)  (1,608)  (2,129)  (1,693)  (2,425)
Adjusted average tangible common equity $446,256  $439,768  $438,581  $441,329  $437,547 
Return on average common equity, annualized  7.78%  7.85%  3.41%  6.21%  5.21%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized  9.05%  9.16%  3.98%  7.24%  6.09%
                     

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

Management believes that pre-tax pre-provision (“PTPP”) income is a useful measure for investors to evaluate core operating performance, excluding the volatility of credit provision expenses. PTPP income is calculated by subtracting noninterest expense from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, as shown in the following table.

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended December 31, 
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  2025  2024 
Net interest income before provision for credit losses $29,508  $29,277  $25,977  $112,282  $99,364 
Add: Noninterest income  2,807   3,293   2,729   16,873   15,335 
Less: Noninterest expense  (18,965)  (18,683)  (17,649)  (76,663)  (69,163)
Pre-tax pre-provision income $13,350  $13,887  $11,057  $52,492  $45,536 



