RBB Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Common Share

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (the “Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as the “Company,” announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income totaled $10.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share

Return on average assets of 0.96%, compared to 0.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025

Net interest margin increased to 2.99%, from 2.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025

Loans held for investment growth of $11.7 million, or 1.4% annualized

Classified and criticized loans decreased $31.8 million, or 25.2%, to $94.4 million at December 31, 2025, compared to prior quarter end

Nonperforming assets decreased $852,000, or 1.6%, to $53.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to prior quarter end

Book value and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $30.69 and $26.42 at December 31, 2025, up from $30.18 and $25.89 at September 30, 2025



Fiscal 2025 Highlights

Net income totaled $31.9 million, or $1.83 diluted earnings per share, increased 19.8% and 24.5%, respectively, compared to fiscal 2024

Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) totaled $52.5 million, a 15.3% increase compared to fiscal 2024

Loans held for investment growth of $261.1 million, or 8.6%

Classified and criticized loans decreased $71.3 million, or 43.0%, to $94.4 million at December 31, 2025, compared to year-end 2024

Nonperforming assets decreased $27.6 million, or 34.0%, to $53.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to year-end 2024

Returned $25.3 million to shareholders through quarterly dividends and common stock repurchases, while increasing book value and tangible book value per share (1) 7.1% and 7.8% compared to prior year end

The Company reported net income of $10.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $10.1 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $31.9 million, or $1.83 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $26.7 million, or $1.47 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 included income from an Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") of $5.2 million (pre-tax), which was included in other income, offset partially by professional and advisory costs associated with filing and determining eligibility for the ERC totaling $1.2 million (pre-tax).

“The fourth quarter was a strong finish to a year with solid loan growth, improving performance ratios, and normalizing credit,” said Johnny Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBB Bancorp. “2025 net interest income increased 13% year-over-year and drove return on assets, net interest margin, and earnings per share for the year. I am grateful to the entire RBB team for the work they have done to return the Bank to its historical performance. We continue to work on resolving our remaining non-performing assets and remain optimistic that credit will continue to improve in future quarters.”

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $29.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $29.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. The $231,000 increase was due to a $430,000 decrease in interest expense, offset by a $199,000 decrease in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was due mainly to a $496,000 decrease in interest on Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances as a result of lower average balances while the cost remained similar. The decrease in interest income was due to the combination of a $565,000 decrease in interest on cash and investment securities, offset by a $353,000 increase in loan interest income as average loans increased.

The net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 1 basis point to 2.99% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 2.98% for the third quarter of 2025. The NIM increase included an 8 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds combined with a 7 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets as shorter term market interest rates moved lower. With three rate cuts in the last four months of 2025, the average overnight Federal Funds Rate was 3.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 4.30% for the third quarter of 2025. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.78% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 5.85% for the third quarter of 2025 due mostly to the 5 basis point decrease of the yield on average loans to 6.07%. Average loans represented 84.0% of average interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to 83.3% in the third quarter of 2025.

The average total cost of funds decreased 8 basis points to 3.04% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 3.12% for the third quarter of 2025, due mostly to a 7 basis point decrease in the overall cost of deposits to 2.96% for the fourth quarter of 2025. The total cost of deposits decreased due to a 12 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits to 3.51%, offset by the impact of the mix of average total deposits. Average noninterest-bearing deposits represented 15.9% of average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 16.6% for the prior quarter. In addition, the overall funding mix for the fourth quarter of 2025 included higher average total deposits as maturing FHLB advances were replaced with retail and wholesale deposits. Average total deposits represented 92.7% of average total funding for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 91.0% for the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.90% at December 31, 2025.

Net interest income was $112.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $99.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The $12.9 million increase was due to an $8.5 million decrease in interest expense and a $4.5 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was due mainly to a $9.3 million increase in interest and fees on loans and a $2.8 million increase in interest on investment securities, offset by a $7.5 million decrease in interest on cash balances. The decrease in interest expense was due mainly to an $11.3 million decrease in interest on deposits, offset partially by a $3.0 million increase in interest on FHLB advances.

NIM was 2.95% for fiscal 2025, an increase of 25 basis points from 2.70% for fiscal 2024. The NIM expansion included a 38 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds, offset by an 8 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets. With three rate cuts in the last four months of 2025, the average overnight Fed funds rate was 4.21% for fiscal 2025 compared to 5.14% for fiscal 2024. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased 8 basis points to 5.80% for fiscal 2025 from 5.88% for fiscal 2024. Total net loan growth of $261.1 million during 2025 improved the earning-asset mix as average loans represented 83.8% of average interest-earning assets during 2025, up from 82.6% during 2024.

The average total cost of funds decreased 38 basis points to 3.11% for fiscal 2025 from 3.49% for fiscal 2024, due mostly to a 50 basis point decrease in the overall cost of deposits to 3.04%, offset partially by a 94 basis point increase in the cost of average total borrowings to 3.94%, while the overall average funding mix remained relatively unchanged year over year. The cost of total deposits decreased due to a 64 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits to 3.64%, offset by the impact of the mix of average total deposits. Average noninterest-bearing deposits represented 16.6% of average total deposits for 2025 compared to 17.3% for 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $600,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $625,000 for the third quarter of 2025. The fourth quarter 2025 provision for credit losses reflected a provision for loan losses of $620,000 and a negative provision for unfunded commitments of $20,000 due to a lower volume of unfunded commitments. The fourth quarter provision for loan losses was due mainly to charge-offs and loan growth during the quarter, partially offset by positive changes in the economic forecast, and credit quality metrics, including changes in loans 30-89 days past due, nonperforming loans, special mention and substandard loans during the period. Net charge-offs totaled $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, of which $1.4 million related to an $8.4 million substandard commercial real estate loan that was paid off through a short sale of the underlying collateral. Net charge-offs on an annualized basis represented 0.20% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 0.84% for the third quarter of 2025.

The provision for credit losses was $10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $9.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The 2025 provision for credit losses reflected a provision for loan losses of $10.6 million and a negative provision for unfunded commitments of $245,000 due to a lower volume of unfunded commitments. The 2025 provision for loan losses was due to 8.6% annual loan growth in 2025 and the resolution of certain nonperforming assets resulting in charge-offs during the year. The provision also took into consideration factors such as changes in the outlook for economic conditions and market interest rates, and changes in credit quality metrics. Net charge-offs totaled $14.4 million for fiscal 2025, compared to $3.9 million for fiscal 2024. Net charge-offs represented 0.45% of average loans for fiscal 2025 compared to 0.13% for fiscal 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million, a decrease of $486,000 from $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in noninterest income was mainly due to lower income from equity investments of $609,000, offset partially by higher gain on sale of loans of $197,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025. The sale of $22.0 million of mortgage loans and $2.9 million of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans resulted in gains of $457,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the sale of mortgage loans of $14.2 million and SBA loans of $1.9 million for gains of $260,000 for the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income for fiscal 2025 was $16.9 million, an increase of $1.5 million from $15.3 million for fiscal 2024. The increase was mostly due to 2025 including other income of $5.2 million for the receipt of ERC funds from the IRS. There were no such ERC amounts received or associated advisory costs recognized during 2024. This increase was offset in part by lower recoveries on a fully charged-off loan relationship of $2.5 million, lower gain on other real estate owned (“OREO”) of $1.0 million, and lower gain on sale of loans of $430,000. Recoveries on this fully charged-off loan relationship totaled $365,000 for 2025, down from $2.9 million for 2024. The sale of $58.1 million of mortgage loans and $10.8 million of SBA loans resulted in gains of $1.2 million for fiscal 2025 compared to the sale of mortgage loans of $47.7 million and SBA loans of $13.8 million for gains of $1.6 million for fiscal 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $19.0 million, an increase of $282,000 from $18.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to higher legal and professional expenses of $151,000 and higher salaries and employee benefits of $133,000. The efficiency ratio was 58.69% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 57.36% for the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense for fiscal 2025 was $76.7 million, an increase of $7.5 million from $69.2 million for fiscal 2024. The increase included higher salaries and employee benefits of $3.7 million, higher legal and professional expenses of $3.0 million, of which $1.2 million related to the ERC advisory costs, and higher data processing costs of $1.0 million. The increase in compensation costs was due to the impact of raises, higher incentives due to higher production, higher health insurance premiums, and executive management transition costs. The efficiency ratio was 59.36% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 60.30% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 20.2% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 23.5% for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was due mostly to a reduction in the multi-state blended tax rate and benefits from state tax planning.

The effective tax rate was 24.2% for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 25.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate for 2025 was due largely to a change in California tax law (Senate Bill 132), which changes the way banks and financial institutions apportion income for California tax purposes. This reduced the Company's blended state tax rate. In addition, other state tax planning favorably decreased the Company's tax rate in 2025.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2025, total assets were $4.2 billion, a $161,000 decrease compared to total assets at September 30, 2025, and a $215.8 million, or 5.4%, increase compared to total assets of $4.0 billion at December 31, 2024.

Loan and Securities Portfolio

Loans held for investment ("HFI") totaled $3.3 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $11.7 million, or 1.4% annualized, compared to September 30, 2025 and an increase of $261.1 million, or 8.6%, compared to December 31, 2024. Net loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2025 included $145.0 million in originations with an average yield of 6.38%, offset mostly by payoffs/paydowns of $149.3 million, loans sold of $26.4 million, and charge-offs of $1.6 million. Net loan growth for 2025 included $712.7 million in originations and advances on existing loans of $135.9 million, offset by payoffs/paydowns of $499.6 million, loan sales of $74.0 million, and charge-offs of $14.7 million. The loan to deposit ratio was 99.0% at December 31, 2025, compared to 98.1% at September 30, 2025 and 99.4% at December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, available for sale securities ("AFS") totaled $407.2 million, a decrease of $3.4 million from September 30, 2025, primarily related to maturities and paydowns of $49.0 million, offset by purchases of $44.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. As of December 31, 2025, net unrealized pre-tax losses totaled $18.9 million, a $1.6 million decrease when compared to net unrealized pre-tax losses of $20.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $16.1 million, or 1.9% annualized, compared to September 30, 2025 and an increase of $266.6 million, or 8.6%, compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease in total deposits during the fourth quarter of 2025 was due to a $42.4 million decrease in wholesale deposits, offset by a $26.3 million increase in retail deposits. The increase in retail deposits included a shift to non-maturity deposits from traditional time deposits as interest-bearing non-maturity deposits increased $234.6 million, while retail time deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $184.4 million and $24.0 million, respectively.

The increase in total deposits during 2025 was due to a $188.4 million increase in retail deposits and $78.2 million increase in wholesale deposits, in support of loan growth and lowering reliance on maturing FHLB advances. The 2025 retail deposit growth included a shift to non-maturity deposits from traditional time deposits as interest-bearing non-maturity deposits increased $293.3 million, while retail time deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $68.4 million and $36.5 million, respectively. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $526.5 million, or 15.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2025 compared to $550.5 million, or 16.4% of total deposits, at September 30, 2025, and $563.0 million, or 18.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $53.5 million, or 1.27% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, down from $54.3 million, or 1.29% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, and down from $81.0 million, or 2.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets included the same $8.8 million of OREO (included in “accrued interest and other assets”) at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and there was no OREO outstanding at December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) totaled $44.6 million at December 31, 2025, down from $45.5 million at September 30, 2025 and down from $81.0 million at December 31, 2024. The $852,000 decrease in NPLs during the fourth quarter of 2025 was due to $1.1 million in payoffs and paydowns and $186,000 in net charge-offs, partially offset by additions of $408,000. The $36.4 million decrease in NPLs during 2025 was due to the Company's focus on resolving problem loans. The decrease in NPLs included $15.3 million in payoffs and paydowns, $7.0 million in loan sales, $6.0 million in upgrades and internal refinance, $5.3 million in net loans which migrated to and remain in OREO, $1.3 million in charge-offs of fully resolved loans, and $10.4 million in partial charge-offs for outstanding NPLs. These decreases were offset by additions to NPLs of $8.9 million.

Substandard loans, also referred to as classified loans, totaled $75.2 million at December 31, 2025, down from $76.9 million at September 30, 2025 and $100.3 million at December 31, 2024. The $1.7 million decrease in substandard loans during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to payoffs and paydowns totaling $9.1 million, charge-offs of $1.6 million, and upgrades to pass-rated loans of $1.2 million, partially offset by downgrades to substandard totaling $10.1 million.

The $25.2 million decrease in substandard loans during fiscal 2025 was primarily due to payoffs and paydowns totaling $12.1 million, loans which migrated to OREO totaling $12.9 million, charge-offs of $11.7 million, loan sales of $7.6 million, and upgrades to pass-rated loans and internal refinances of $7.3 million, partially offset by downgrades to substandard loans totaling $26.4 million. Of the total substandard loans outstanding at December 31, 2025, there were $30.5 million, or 40% of such loans, on accrual status.

Special mention loans, also referred to as criticized loans, totaled $19.2 million, or 0.58% of total loans, at December 31, 2025, down from $49.3 million, or 1.49% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, and down from $65.3 million, or 2.14% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The $30.1 million decrease for the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to upgrades of $21.7 million to pass-rated loans, downgrades to substandard-rated loans of $9.1 million, and payoffs and paydowns of $3.4 million, partially offset by downgrades to special mention of $4.1 million. The $46.1 million decrease during fiscal 2025 was primarily due to upgrades of $45.9 million to pass-rated loans, downgrades to substandard-rated loans of $3.9 million, payoffs and paydowns of $7.9 million, and charge-offs of $1.3 million, partially offset by downgrades to special mention of $12.9 million. As of December 31, 2025, all special mention loans were paying current.

30-89 day delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming loans, totaled $8.8 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at December 31, 2025, up from $6.5 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, and down from $22.1 million, or 0.72% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The $2.3 million increase for the fourth quarter of 2025 was mainly due to $5.9 million in new delinquent loans, offset by $3.5 million in loans returning to current status. The $13.3 million decrease during 2025 was mainly due to $14.6 million in loans returning to current status, offset by $7.5 million in new delinquent loans.

As of December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $44.4 million and was comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $43.9 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $484,000 (included in “accrued interest and other liabilities”). This compares to the allowance for credit losses of $45.4 million, comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $44.9 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $504,000 at September 30, 2025. The $1.0 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was due to net charge-offs of $1.6 million, offset by a $600,000 provision for credit losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans HFI totaled 1.32% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.36% at September 30, 2025. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans HFI was 98.3% at December 31, 2025, down from 98.7% at September 30, 2025.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan losses Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Allowance for credit losses Allowance for loan losses Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Allowance for credit losses Beginning balance $ 44,892 $ 504 $ 45,396 $ 47,729 $ 729 $ 48,458 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 620 (20 ) 600 10,603 (245 ) 10,358 Less loans charged-off (1,628 ) — (1,628 ) (14,712 ) — (14,712 ) Recoveries on loans charged-off 4 — 4 268 — 268 Ending balance $ 43,888 $ 484 $ 44,372 $ 43,888 $ 484 $ 44,372

Shareholders' Equity

At December 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was $523.4 million, a $9.1 million increase compared to September 30, 2025, and a $15.5 million increase compared to December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders' equity for the fourth quarter of 2025 was due mostly to net income of $10.2 million and lower net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $1.1 million, offset by common stock cash dividends paid of $2.8 million.

The increase in shareholders' equity during 2025 was due to net income of $31.9 million, lower net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $6.9 million, and equity compensation activity of $1.9 million, offset by common stock repurchases totaling $14.0 million and common stock cash dividends paid of $11.3 million. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $30.69 and $26.42 at December 31, 2025, up from $30.18 and $25.89 at September 30, 2025 and up from $28.66 and $24.51 at December 31, 2024, respectively.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 13, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 30, 2026.

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures included at the end of this press release.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of $4.2 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominately to the Asian-centric communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 27,086 $ 24,251 $ 27,338 $ 25,315 $ 27,747 Interest-earning deposits with financial institutions 185,231 210,679 164,514 213,508 229,998 Cash and cash equivalents 212,317 234,930 191,852 238,823 257,745 Interest-earning time deposits with financial institutions 600 600 600 600 600 Investment securities available for sale 407,204 410,631 413,142 378,188 420,190 Investment securities held to maturity 4,184 4,185 4,186 5,188 5,191 Loans held for sale 2,067 756 — 655 11,250 Loans held for investment 3,314,301 3,302,577 3,234,695 3,143,063 3,053,230 Allowance for loan losses (43,888 ) (44,892 ) (51,014 ) (51,932 ) (47,729 ) Net loans held for investment 3,270,413 3,257,685 3,183,681 3,091,131 3,005,501 Premises and equipment, net 23,540 23,851 23,945 24,308 24,601 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 61,972 61,538 61,111 60,699 60,296 Goodwill 71,498 71,498 71,498 71,498 71,498 Servicing assets 6,041 6,252 6,482 6,766 6,985 Core deposit intangibles 1,338 1,495 1,667 1,839 2,011 Right-of-use assets 23,026 24,305 25,554 26,779 28,048 Accrued interest and other assets 109,094 95,729 91,322 87,926 83,561 Total assets $ 4,208,294 $ 4,208,455 $ 4,090,040 $ 4,009,400 $ 3,992,477 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 526,538 $ 550,488 $ 543,885 $ 528,205 $ 563,012 Savings, NOW and money market accounts 956,299 721,697 691,679 721,216 663,034 Time deposits, $250,000 and under 974,670 1,119,258 1,010,674 1,000,106 1,007,452 Time deposits, greater than $250,000 892,891 975,054 941,993 893,101 850,291 Total deposits 3,350,398 3,366,497 3,188,231 3,142,628 3,083,789 FHLB advances 130,000 130,000 180,000 160,000 200,000 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 119,911 119,815 119,720 119,624 119,529 Subordinated debentures 15,375 15,320 15,265 15,211 15,156 Lease liabilities - operating leases 24,800 26,066 27,294 28,483 29,705 Accrued interest and other liabilities 44,400 36,422 41,877 33,148 36,421 Total liabilities 3,684,884 3,694,120 3,572,387 3,499,094 3,484,600 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 250,694 250,362 259,863 260,284 259,957 Additional paid-in capital 3,941 3,734 3,579 3,360 3,645 Retained earnings 282,024 274,608 270,152 263,885 264,460 Non-controlling interest 72 72 72 72 72 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (13,321 ) (14,441 ) (16,013 ) (17,295 ) (20,257 ) Total shareholders' equity 523,410 514,335 517,653 510,306 507,877 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,208,294 $ 4,208,455 $ 4,090,040 $ 4,009,400 $ 3,992,477





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 50,447 $ 50,094 $ 46,374 $ 193,849 $ 184,567 Interest on interest-earning deposits 2,027 2,140 3,641 7,931 15,422 Interest on investment securities 4,140 4,592 3,962 17,081 14,331 Dividend income on FHLB stock 331 327 330 1,312 1,314 Interest on federal funds sold and other 248 239 248 953 1,027 Total interest and dividend income 57,193 57,392 54,555 221,126 216,661 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 5,316 4,674 4,671 19,025 19,295 Interest on time deposits 19,588 20,152 21,361 78,074 89,086 Interest on long-term debt and subordinated debentures 1,623 1,635 1,660 6,524 6,699 Interest on FHLB advances 1,158 1,654 886 5,221 2,217 Total interest expense 27,685 28,115 28,578 108,844 117,297 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 29,508 29,277 25,977 112,282 99,364 Provision for credit losses 600 625 6,000 10,358 9,857 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,908 28,652 19,977 101,924 89,507 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 1,011 1,099 988 4,187 4,115 Gain on sale of loans 457 260 376 1,156 1,586 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 556 564 492 2,249 2,265 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 435 427 407 1,676 1,577 Gain on OREO — — — — 1,016 Other income 348 943 466 7,605 4,776 Total noninterest income 2,807 3,293 2,729 16,873 15,335 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,733 10,600 9,927 43,056 39,395 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,435 2,425 2,403 9,644 9,803 Data processing 1,750 1,805 1,499 6,870 5,857 Legal and professional 1,601 1,450 1,355 7,470 4,453 Office expenses 477 444 399 1,734 1,455 Marketing and business promotion 202 252 251 863 864 Insurance and regulatory assessments 753 732 677 2,924 3,298 Core deposit premium 156 172 182 672 784 Other expenses 858 803 956 3,430 3,254 Total noninterest expense 18,965 18,683 17,649 76,663 69,163 Income before income taxes 12,750 13,262 5,057 42,134 35,679 Income tax expense 2,573 3,114 672 10,186 9,014 Net income $ 10,177 $ 10,148 $ 4,385 $ 31,948 $ 26,665 Net income per share Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.59 $ 0.25 $ 1.83 $ 1.47 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.59 $ 0.25 $ 1.83 $ 1.47 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 17,049,834 17,225,702 17,704,992 17,435,027 18,121,764 Diluted 17,140,478 17,301,627 17,796,840 17,500,330 18,183,319





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 209,899 $ 2,275 4.30 % $ 202,317 $ 2,380 4.67 % $ 308,455 $ 3,890 5.02 % FHLB Stock 15,000 331 8.75 % 15,000 327 8.65 % 15,000 330 8.75 % Securities Available for sale (2) 399,805 4,127 4.10 % 429,936 4,578 4.22 % 361,253 3,939 4.34 % Held to maturity (2) 4,184 38 3.60 % 4,186 38 3.60 % 5,194 48 3.68 % Total loans (3) 3,295,603 50,447 6.07 % 3,245,193 50,095 6.12 % 3,059,786 46,374 6.03 % Total interest-earning assets 3,924,491 $ 57,218 5.78 % 3,896,632 $ 57,418 5.85 % 3,749,688 $ 54,581 5.79 % Total noninterest-earning assets 264,604 255,052 244,609 Total average assets $ 4,189,095 $ 4,151,684 $ 3,994,297 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW $ 78,039 456 2.32 % $ 69,800 $ 406 2.31 % $ 53,879 $ 254 1.88 % Money market 525,828 3,987 3.01 % 491,561 3,861 3.12 % 463,850 3,735 3.20 % Saving deposits 191,841 873 1.81 % 138,344 407 1.17 % 162,351 682 1.67 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 1,044,315 9,927 3.77 % 1,050,682 10,312 3.89 % 1,034,946 11,583 4.45 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 972,354 9,661 3.94 % 960,094 9,840 4.07 % 835,583 9,778 4.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,812,377 24,904 3.51 % 2,710,481 24,826 3.63 % 2,550,609 26,032 4.06 % FHLB advances 130,000 1,158 3.53 % 185,217 1,654 3.54 % 200,000 886 1.76 % Long-term debt 119,848 1,295 4.29 % 119,752 1,295 4.29 % 119,466 1,295 4.31 % Subordinated debentures 15,339 328 8.48 % 15,284 340 8.83 % 15,121 365 9.60 % Total borrowings 265,187 2,781 4.16 % 320,253 3,289 4.07 % 334,587 2,546 3.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,077,564 27,685 3.57 % 3,030,734 28,115 3.68 % 2,885,196 28,578 3.94 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 531,017 541,083 539,900 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 61,320 66,993 56,993 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 592,337 608,076 596,893 Shareholders' equity 519,194 512,874 512,208 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,189,095 $ 4,151,684 $ 3,994,297 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 29,533 2.21 % $ 29,303 2.17 % $ 26,003 1.85 % Net interest margin 2.99 % 2.98 % 2.76 % Total cost of deposits $ 3,343,394 $ 24,904 2.96 % $ 3,251,564 $ 24,826 3.03 % $ 3,090,509 $ 26,032 3.35 % Total cost of funds $ 3,608,581 $ 27,685 3.04 % $ 3,571,817 $ 28,115 3.12 % $ 3,425,096 $ 28,578 3.32 %





_____________________

(1) Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 192,642 $ 8,885 4.61 % $ 297,331 $ 16,449 5.53 % FHLB Stock 15,000 1,312 8.75 % 15,000 1,314 8.76 % Securities Available for sale (2) 404,929 17,006 4.20 % 324,644 14,242 4.39 % Held to maturity (2) 4,643 172 3.70 % 5,200 188 3.62 % Total loans (3) 3,198,619 193,849 6.06 % 3,041,337 184,567 6.07 % Total interest-earning assets 3,815,833 $ 221,224 5.80 % 3,683,512 $ 216,760 5.88 % Total noninterest-earning assets 258,550 243,258 Total average assets $ 4,074,383 $ 3,926,770 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW $ 69,003 1,551 2.25 % $ 56,158 $ 1,105 1.97 % Money market 491,048 15,247 3.10 % 436,925 15,231 3.49 % Saving deposits 156,728 2,227 1.42 % 162,243 2,959 1.82 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 1,020,451 40,053 3.93 % 1,074,291 50,059 4.66 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 930,325 38,021 4.09 % 803,187 39,027 4.86 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,667,555 97,099 3.64 % 2,532,804 108,381 4.28 % FHLB advances 162,767 5,221 3.21 % 162,705 2,217 1.36 % Long-term debt 119,706 5,182 4.33 % 119,324 5,182 4.34 % Subordinated debentures 15,257 1,342 8.80 % 15,039 1,517 10.09 % Total borrowings 297,730 11,745 3.94 % 297,068 8,916 3.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,965,285 108,844 3.67 % 2,829,872 117,297 4.14 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 529,651 531,458 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 64,927 53,970 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 594,578 585,428 Shareholders' equity 514,520 511,470 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,074,383 $ 3,926,770 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 112,380 2.13 % $ 99,463 1.74 % Net interest margin 2.95 % 2.70 % Total cost of deposits $ 3,197,206 $ 97,099 3.04 % $ 3,064,262 $ 108,381 3.54 % Total cost of funds $ 3,494,936 $ 108,844 3.11 % $ 3,361,330 $ 117,297 3.49 %





_____________________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

At or for the Three Months Ended At or for the Year Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Per share data (common stock) Book value $ 30.69 $ 30.18 $ 28.66 $ 30.69 $ 28.66 Tangible book value (1) $ 26.42 $ 25.89 $ 24.51 $ 26.42 $ 24.51 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 0.96 % 0.97 % 0.44 % 0.78 % 0.68 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 7.78 % 7.85 % 3.41 % 6.21 % 5.21 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (1) 9.05 % 9.16 % 3.98 % 7.24 % 6.09 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.27 % 0.41 % 0.39 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.80 % 1.79 % 1.76 % 1.88 % 1.76 % Yield on average earning assets 5.78 % 5.85 % 5.79 % 5.80 % 5.88 % Yield on average loans 6.07 % 6.12 % 6.03 % 6.06 % 6.07 % Cost of average total deposits (2) 2.96 % 3.03 % 3.35 % 3.04 % 3.54 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 3.51 % 3.63 % 4.06 % 3.64 % 4.28 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.57 % 3.68 % 3.94 % 3.67 % 4.14 % Net interest spread 2.21 % 2.17 % 1.85 % 2.13 % 1.74 % Net interest margin 2.99 % 2.98 % 2.76 % 2.95 % 2.70 % Efficiency ratio (3) 58.69 % 57.36 % 61.48 % 59.36 % 60.30 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 26.67 % 27.12 % 64.00 % 34.97 % 43.54 %





_____________________

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Non–GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release. (2) Total deposits include noninterest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits. (3) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

At or for the quarter ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 Credit Quality Data: Special mention loans $ 19,237 $ 49,349 $ 65,329 Special mention loans to total loans HFI 0.58 % 1.49 % 2.14 % Substandard loans HFI $ 75,175 $ 76,880 $ 89,141 Substandard loans HFS $ — $ — $ 11,195 Substandard loans HFI to total loans HFI 2.27 % 2.33 % 2.92 % Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans $ 8,789 $ 6,533 $ 22,086 Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans, to total loans 0.27 % 0.20 % 0.72 % Nonperforming loans HFI $ 44,632 $ 45,484 $ 69,843 Nonperforming loans HFS — — 11,195 OREO 8,830 8,830 — Nonperforming assets $ 53,462 $ 54,314 $ 81,038 Nonperforming loans to total loans HFI 1.35 % 1.38 % 2.29 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.27 % 1.29 % 2.03 % Allowance for loan losses $ 43,888 $ 44,892 $ 47,729 Allowance for loan losses to total loans HFI 1.32 % 1.36 % 1.56 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans HFI 98.33 % 98.70 % 68.34 % Net charge-offs $ 1,624 $ 6,872 $ 2,006 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.20 % 0.84 % 0.26 % Capital ratios (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 10.90 % 10.67 % 11.08 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.60 % 11.50 % 11.92 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 17.49 % 17.28 % 17.94 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 18.06 % 17.85 % 18.52 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 23.83 % 23.64 % 24.49 %

_____________________

(1) December 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

Loan Portfolio Detail As of December 31, 2025 As of September 30, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % Loans: Single-family residential mortgages $ 1,655,382 50.0 % $ 1,650,989 50.0 % $ 1,494,022 48.9 % Commercial real estate (1) 1,303,019 39.3 % 1,286,603 39.0 % 1,201,420 39.3 % Construction and land development 155,464 4.7 % 159,152 4.8 % 173,290 5.7 % Commercial and industrial 140,061 4.2 % 146,667 4.4 % 129,585 4.2 % SBA 55,978 1.7 % 54,033 1.6 % 47,263 1.5 % Other loans 4,397 0.1 % 5,133 0.2 % 7,650 0.4 % Total loans held for investment $ 3,314,301 100.0 % $ 3,302,577 100.0 % $ 3,053,230 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (43,888 ) (44,892 ) (47,729 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,270,413 $ 3,257,685 $ 3,005,501

_____________________

(1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.





Deposits As of December 31, 2025 As of September 30, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 526,538 15.7 % $ 550,488 16.4 % $ 563,012 18.3 % Savings, NOW and money market accounts 956,299 28.6 % 721,697 21.4 % 663,034 21.5 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 790,225 23.6 % 872,463 25.9 % 882,438 28.6 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 851,637 25.4 % 953,785 28.3 % 827,854 26.8 % Wholesale deposits (1) 225,699 6.7 % 268,064 8.0 % 147,451 4.8 % Total deposits $ 3,350,398 100.0 % $ 3,366,497 100.0 % $ 3,083,789 100.0 %

_____________________

(1) Includes brokered deposits, collateralized deposits from the State of California, and deposits acquired through internet listing services.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. Management measures tangible book value per share to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as additional tools for further understanding our performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of as of the dates indicated.

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 523,410 $ 514,335 $ 507,877 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Core deposit intangible (1,338 ) (1,495 ) (2,011 ) Tangible common equity $ 450,574 $ 441,342 $ 434,368 Tangible assets: Total assets-GAAP $ 4,208,294 $ 4,208,455 $ 3,992,477 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Core deposit intangible (1,338 ) (1,495 ) (2,011 ) Tangible assets $ 4,135,458 $ 4,135,462 $ 3,918,968 Common shares outstanding 17,057,397 17,043,897 17,720,416 Common equity to assets ratio 12.44 % 12.22 % 12.72 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 10.90 % 10.67 % 11.08 % Book value per share $ 30.69 $ 30.18 $ 28.66 Tangible book value per share $ 26.42 $ 25.89 $ 24.51

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Management measures return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding our performance. Tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) and is reviewed by banking and financial institution regulators when assessing a financial institution’s capital adequacy. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles ROATCE to its most comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 2025 2024 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,177 $ 10,148 $ 4,385 $ 31,948 $ 26,665 Average shareholders' equity $ 519,194 $ 512,874 $ 512,208 $ 514,520 $ 511,470 Adjustments: Average goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Average core deposit intangible (1,440 ) (1,608 ) (2,129 ) (1,693 ) (2,425 ) Adjusted average tangible common equity $ 446,256 $ 439,768 $ 438,581 $ 441,329 $ 437,547 Return on average common equity, annualized 7.78 % 7.85 % 3.41 % 6.21 % 5.21 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 9.05 % 9.16 % 3.98 % 7.24 % 6.09 %

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

Management believes that pre-tax pre-provision (“PTPP”) income is a useful measure for investors to evaluate core operating performance, excluding the volatility of credit provision expenses. PTPP income is calculated by subtracting noninterest expense from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, as shown in the following table.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 2025 2024 Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 29,508 $ 29,277 $ 25,977 $ 112,282 $ 99,364 Add: Noninterest income 2,807 3,293 2,729 16,873 15,335 Less: Noninterest expense (18,965 ) (18,683 ) (17,649 ) (76,663 ) (69,163 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 13,350 $ 13,887 $ 11,057 $ 52,492 $ 45,536



