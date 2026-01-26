California Water Service Group Celebrates a Century of Building “Trust on Tap”

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) turns 100 years old this year, and it will commemorate the milestone with a year-long celebration of its legacy that is the foundation for future success.

“Throughout our history, we have shown resilience, ingenuity, and commitment, overcoming challenges time and time again to provide our customers a safe, reliable water supply,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki. “We are a purpose-driven company, and it is our commitment to service that will take us into the next 100 years.”

Founded in 1926 by three World War I veterans, the Company that initially served four California communities now serves more than 2.1 million people in hundreds of communities in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. It is the third largest publicly traded water utility in the United States and the largest regulated public water utility west of the Mississippi River.

“It is an honor of a lifetime to celebrate what many companies never achieve—our centennial anniversary,” Kropelnicki said.

