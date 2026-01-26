PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that Daniel Marks has been appointed vice president of contracts and pricing at its Ingalls Shipbuilding division. Marks succeeds Stephen Fitts, who has been appointed vice president of supply chain management at Ingalls and is succeeding Scott Weldon who retired at the end of December 2025 after 25 years of service to the company.

In this role, Marks will be responsible for contract administration, estimating and pricing, and export/import licensing and compliance for Ingalls. He will report to Keith Munn, Ingalls vice president of business management and chief financial officer.

“Daniel has played a pivotal role in several key business transactions over the course of his career, demonstrating his outstanding business acumen and unwavering commitment to advancing our company’s success,” Munn said. “His leadership and experience make him exceptionally well-suited for this critical role, and I am confident he will build upon the strong foundation established under Stephen’s leadership, ensuring we continue to deliver value to our Navy customer.”





An image accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-names-daniel-marks-vice-president-of-contracts-and-pricing-at-ingalls-shipbuilding/ .

Marks began his career at HII in 2007 as an analyst in cost estimating. Since then, he has held positions of increasing responsibility, including cost estimating manager, finance manager, LPD business manager and director of business management.

Daniel holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Millsaps College and a master’s in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@HII-co.com

(228) 355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c1e5586-7cab-4396-af18-dd0f2640cc8a