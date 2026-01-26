The Dumpster Co. Brings Big Trucks and Big Smiles to Career Day at Katherine B. Sutton Elementary

Jackson, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackson, Georgia - January 23, 2026 - -

The Dumpster Co., a locally owned and operated roll-off dumpster rental company serving Middle Georgia, recently participated in Career Day at Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School in Forsyth, GA. The event, designed for Kindergarten through Second Grade students, offered a unique opportunity to introduce children to essential community careers and give them hands-on exposure to real-world tools and equipment.

Students were especially excited to interact with The Dumpster Co.'s roll-off dumpster truck. Many climbed into the cab, sounded the horn, and asked curious questions about how the truck works and what it's used for. The team explained the process of delivering dumpsters, how they're used on job sites, and how proper waste handling helps keep neighborhoods clean and safe. With visual demonstrations and real equipment on-site, the experience brought classroom learning to life in a fun and memorable way.

"It's never too early to introduce kids to the value of hard work and community service," said Joe Hardin, owner of The Dumpster Co. "We had a great time showing the kids our trucks, answering their questions, and helping them understand that every job in a community has purpose—including hauling waste responsibly. These kids are the future of Forsyth and Monroe County, and we're proud to play even a small part in their early education."

The Dumpster Co. used the visit to also highlight the importance of environmental responsibility and sustainability. Students learned how dumpster services support recycling, reduce litter, and play a critical role after storms, during renovations, and throughout construction projects. The presentation helped children recognize how behind-the-scenes work—like hauling debris and disposing of waste, directly impacts the health, safety, and beauty of their own community.

The Career Day visit also reinforced the importance of local businesses engaging with the next generation. By allowing students to see real equipment and meet the people behind essential services, the experience helped make everyday community operations more tangible and relatable. For many children, it was their first time realizing that large trucks, construction projects, and cleanup efforts are all powered by real people who live and work in their own towns.

The Dumpster Co. took care to present information in an age-appropriate and engaging way, breaking down complex ideas like logistics, safety procedures, and environmental responsibility into concepts that young students could easily understand. The hands-on nature of the visit encouraged curiosity, confidence, and active participation, leaving a lasting impression well beyond the school day.

Events like Career Day align closely with The Dumpster Co.'s mission to operate as a community-first business. In addition to providing dependable dumpster rental services, the company believes in showing up locally, building relationships, and supporting educational opportunities whenever possible. Whether serving job sites, neighborhoods, or schools, The Dumpster Co. approaches every interaction with a commitment to professionalism, safety, and community pride.

By participating in Career Day at Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School, The Dumpster Co. reaffirmed its dedication to Forsyth and Monroe County—not just as a service provider, but as a long-term community partner invested in the future.

This event was more than a truck visit—it was an opportunity to expand young minds and introduce them to careers that are often overlooked but essential to everyday life. It also reinforced The Dumpster Co.'s commitment to serving not just customers but the wider community. The company frequently supports local schools, community cleanups, and neighborhood initiatives across Forsyth and other Georgia cities.

The Dumpster Co. offers flexible, affordable dumpster rentals with a range of sizes including 10-yard, 15-yard, 20-yard, 30-yard, and 40-yard containers. From small home projects to large construction sites, the company delivers fast, reliable service throughout Forsyth, Jackson, Griffin, McDonough, Locust Grove, and surrounding areas.

