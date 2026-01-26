Aptera Motors Announces Closing of $9 Million Public Offering

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: SEV) (“Aptera” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering for the purchase and sale of 4,500,000 shares of its Class B common stock together with common stock warrants to purchase up to 4,500,000 shares of Class B common stock. The public offering price was $2.00 per share and accompanying warrant. The common stock warrants have an exercise price of $2.00 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years from the issuance date.

Gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $9 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. If all of the warrants issued in the offering are exercised for cash, the Company could receive additional gross proceeds of up to approximately $9 million, resulting in up to $18 million gross proceeds to the Company. All of the securities in the offering were sold by the Company.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support general corporate purposes, ongoing product validation and manufacturing readiness activities, including vehicle validation testing, advancement of design-for-manufacturability and production planning efforts, initiation of production supplier engagements, and commencement of long-lead tooling in support of planned start-of-production timing.

“The completion of this offering marks an important milestone for Aptera,” said Chris Anthony, Co-Chief Executive Officer. “Accessing the public markets allows us to fund the next phase of execution in a way that would not have been possible prior to our public Nasdaq listing last year. The capital raised meaningfully supports our operating plan as we move through critical validation and manufacturing readiness activities in 2026.”

The securities were offered and sold pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-292655) which was declared effective by the SEC on January 22, 2026. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. A final prospectus was filed with the SEC and made available on its website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com

About Aptera Motors

Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: SEV) is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is conceived to be a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us.

Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the potential exercise of warrants issued in the offering and use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Aptera’s control. Aptera’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Aptera’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on January 9, 2026, as amended on January 20, 2026, as well as other documents that may be filed by Aptera from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Aptera’s views as of the date of this press release. Aptera anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Aptera undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Aptera’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

