German-Japanese Medical Tech Innovation Celebrated by Birger Nispel International Academy at MEDICA

Bochum, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bochum Expert Nispel Presents Medical Technology Award to Japanese Companies for the First Time

At the world’s largest medical technology trade fair, MEDICA in Düsseldorf, six Japanese companies were honored at the end of 2025 with the newly established “German Market Award for Product Innovation”, a prize recognizing outstanding achievements in medical technology.

The award was presented by Birger Nispel, a Bochum-based expert in medical technology and Japanese-German trade relations.

The award recipients include TOKO Co., Mitsufuji Co., Asahi Denshi Co., NAKANO Inc., E.S.Q. Co., and Eyes Japan Co.

Top row (l→r): B. Nispel (BN Intl), J. Yamadera (Eyes JP), T. Sato (Asahi D.), M. Terashima (TOKO). Bottom row (l→r): S. Sakuma (Mitsufuji), Y. Takano (Nakano), A. Matsuno (E.S.Q.)

The winning innovations cover a wide range of technological advancements — from surgical instruments and smart textiles to highly precise microcomponents.

These developments aim to address existing challenges in the medical field and could potentially influence the European healthcare market.

“These awards highlight the foresight and commitment of these companies to improving healthcare through technological advancement,”

said Nispel during the ceremony.

The German Market Award was created to honor Japanese companies that combine technical expertise with a deep understanding of the needs of the European healthcare sector.

The award-winning products offer solutions that could make treatments safer and processes more efficient.

For example, TOKO Co. has developed a surgical drill that does not slip, even when used at a 30-degree angle, thereby improving safety and precision in surgery.

Mitsufuji Co. produces smart textiles capable of capturing health data without cables or interference with daily life.

Asahi Denshi Co. has created a device that helps patients apply eye drops correctly, reducing costs caused by repeated instillation due to misapplication.

NAKANO Inc. sets new standards in manufacturing technology through innovative machining methods for advanced materials such as titanium, nickel alloys, and carbon fiber composites.

E.S.Q. Co. is recognized for its ultra-thin metal tubing and microcomponents, essential in modern nano-medical technology.

Eyes Japan Co. uses artificial intelligence to analyze medical data and improve patient care.

Overall, the award demonstrates that Japanese medical technology is gaining increasing recognition in Europe and that technological cooperation between Japan and Germany may continue to strengthen.

The German Market Award has the potential to act as a bridge between the two countries and promote the integration of innovative technologies into the European market.

See First German Market Award - https://www.birgernispel.com/en-gb/germanmarketaward

About Birger Nispel

Brief introduction to Birger Nispel for journalists

Birger Nispel is an international expert in market entry strategies with a focus on the German-Japanese economic area. As an entrepreneur, award-winning speaker and author, he has been helping companies successfully market their products in Germany and Europe for over two decades – particularly those from the Japanese region. His work combines in-depth market knowledge, cultural intelligence and a razor-sharp understanding of sales.

On 15 January 2026, Birger Nispel was the only German entrepreneur invited to Governor Uchibori's seminar – on the occasion of the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and Fukushima Prefecture. This MOU was established after the triple disaster of 11 March 2011 (earthquake, tsunami, nuclear accident) and symbolises long-term economic and technological cooperation. Nispel is regarded as a bridge builder between Western business and the Japanese mentality – with the aim of promoting sustainable trade relations and mutual growth.

About Birger Nispel International Academy

Founded by economic strategist Birger Nispel, Birger Nispel International Academy supports non-EU companies—particularly from Japan, Taiwan, and North America—in entering the German and European markets. The academy specializes in establishing local visibility, securing distributors or partners, and setting up subsidiaries, offering structured strategies and hands-on implementation to drive long-term market success in the EU.

Press Inquiries

Birger NISPEL (Mr.)

bn [at] birgernispel.de

+4923433827026

https://www.birgernispel.com/en-gb

Bergmannstraße 32, 44809 Bochum