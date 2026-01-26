Bitcoin Casinos USA 2026: Everygame's Crypto Payment Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everygame Casino has gained popularity among new and experienced players in 2026 thanks to its lightning-fast crypto payment solutions, ensuring seamless transactions every time. As the first month of the year comes to an end, Everygame has unveiled new crypto payment solutions that blend safety with top-tier security, delivering a smooth online gaming experience from the moment one tops up their account to when they access their hard-earned winnings. The online casino has given players more reasons to celebrate, enabling them to make quick deposits and initiate withdrawals without delay.

Unlike traditional payment solutions that take days to process payments, the new additions process payments in just a few minutes, eliminating unnecessary wait times for players topping up their accounts for the very first time and for those accessing their payouts after a successful online gaming experience. The crypto payment solutions stand out even more because they are processed at a customer-friendly rate, allowing players to receive their payments in full. Following this Bitcoin-friendly payment integration, CasinoTop10, a renowned platform for iGaming reviews, has officially named Bitcoin payment options the best in the online gaming space.

Generous Bonuses and Offers

Along with the new crypto payment options, Everygame has become the go-to destination for players due to its generous offers and bonuses that reward players at each stage of their online gaming journey. Each player is celebrated with generous bonuses and offers that keep growing as they use the platform, encouraging them to keep coming back after each gaming session. New players are greeted with a generous welcome bonus worth up to $5,555: 4 deposit match bonuses plus a $55 no deposit bonus, setting them up for success within their first four gaming sessions. The $55 no-deposit bonus provides players with additional bonus credits, allowing them to explore the extensive gaming collection without having to dip into their pockets.

Delivering the welcome bonus in four installments gives players more than one chance to claim top rewards as they learn different gaming skills and strategies, building the confidence to try new gaming options without spending extra cash. With such a generous welcome package, players can kick-start their online gaming experience without having to invest huge sums that might frustrate them as they begin. Seasoned players have also not been left behind; the platform offers continuous promotions, such as reload bonuses, cashback, and daily login rewards that accumulate into large cash prizes over time.

Reload bonuses boost player bankrolls and extend play time while encouraging players to keep coming back and try their luck. Cashbacks soften the sting of a bad loss, providing players with a new slate after a string of tough losses. The VIP program celebrates loyal players through a tiered rewards program that unlocks more offers as playtime increases. Players are treated to exclusive bonuses, including birthday gifts, luxury trips, dedicated account managers, customized customer support, and early access to new games, in appreciation for their time and trust.

Broad Gaming Collection

As one of the best real money casinos, Everygame has set itself apart from competitors through its unmatched gaming selection that caters to players of all play styles and budgets. The gaming library brings together innovative gameplay features, crisp graphics, immersive soundtracks, and lively animations, creating a gaming collection like none other. Each gaming option delivers smooth performance across desktop and mobile devices, ensuring players can enjoy their favorite games hassle-free. No player has been left behind, whether they prefer timeless classics or modern titles with high-quality graphics and more bonus rounds.

From the moment one logs in, players are greeted by games that generate excitement before they even start playing, showcasing the outstanding gaming options. Slots are at the heart of the online gaming library, with fantasy, movie, and adventure-inspired titles offering unique gaming experiences that culminate in top wins. Each spin of the reels brings players closer to claiming impressive rewards, inviting them to keep playing. Slots have become a fan favorite because they rely on chance and do not require players to learn complicated rules and strategies, offering a fair chance of winning for every player, whether they are starting out small or chasing jackpot prizes.

Table games such as baccarat, roulette, blackjack, and poker cater to players who prefer a blend of strategy, skill, and luck, with each gaming session offering a new challenge that requires them to put their best strategies to work to earn handsome payouts. Live dealer experiences mirror the real casino gaming floor through high-quality video streams, allowing players to interact with professional card dealers and fellow players and introducing a dynamic different from the online gaming experience. Specialty games are also part of the lineup, catering to casual players who enjoy light gaming with top rewards and cash prizes. Players can enjoy specialty games such as scratch cards and keno, which require minimal playtime and appeal to beginners transitioning to online gaming.

24/7 Customer Support

To create a smooth online gaming experience from start to finish, Everygame has curated a world-class customer support team that not only communicates effectively but also responds to player issues promptly, available around the clock. The team can be reached via email and live chat; emails are used for detailed, in-depth responses, while live chat is used for quick, real-time responses.

Players are greeted with warm messages that calm them during frustrating times, allowing them to open up and share their concerns freely without fear of judgment. Everygame is committed to supporting its players at every stage of their online gaming experience, providing the information they need to browse the platform, enjoy their favorite games, access features, and cash out without hiccups. The team understands when to calm players down and when to offer a helping hand, combining different approaches to tackle common issues such as payment delays and technical problems.

By bringing players together through an online gaming community that supports them during tough losses and celebrates wins together, Everygame has set new standards for player support. The platform has trained its staff in responsible gaming and in identifying online gambling issues among its players, ensuring that players are guided toward healthy online gaming habits that balance online gaming with daily life activities. The team looks after the interests of all players and refers them to professional counselling providers such as GamCare and GambleAware when necessary, bringing stability to the online gaming experience. All players are treated equally, delivering a gaming experience built on trust, care, and honesty.

About Everygame

Everygame is an online gaming platform that delivers top-tier casino games to players, offering unique titles such as table games, specialty games, and live dealer experiences. The platform has cemented its position as the best for its outstanding online gaming experience that combines irresistible gaming options with seamless crypto payments. Beyond the latest payment additions, Everygame is determined to continue improving its online gaming experience through more rollouts in 2026 and beyond.

