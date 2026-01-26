Figure Technology Solutions Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions (“Figure”, Nasdaq: FIGR), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of on-chain private credit and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), today announced that it plans to report its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 results on Thursday, February 26, 2026, after market close. A conference call to discuss the company's results, outlook and related matters will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and supporting materials will be available at http://investors.figure.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same website after the event.

About Figure

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR) is a blockchain-native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 200 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $21 Billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure’s ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure’s on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure’s ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that is issued by a tokenized face-amount certificate company, which is a type of registered investment company.

Figure is the market leader in real world asset (RWA) tokenization and its most recent securitization received a AAA rating from S&P and Moody’s, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit https://figure.com or follow Figure on LinkedIn.

News & Information Disclosure

Investors should note we may use our website (https://www.figure.com/), our investor relations website (https://investors.figure.com/), and the social media accounts of Figure, Figure Markets and/or Mike Cagney, our Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, as a means of disclosing information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. These include X (@figure @mcagney, @figuremarkets), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/figuretechnologies/, https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikecagney/), Instagram (@figuretechnologies), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Figure/), and YouTube (@figuretechnologies). The information we post through these channels may be deemed material. Investors should monitor these channels in addition to reviewing our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls.

Investor Contact: investors@figure.com