Northeast Bank Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $20.7 million, or $2.47 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2025 was $43.3 million, or $5.14 per diluted common share, compared to $39.5 million, or $4.85 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on February 25, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2026.

"The Bank generated strong loan activity during the second fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Quarterly loan volume totaled $895.7 million, consisting of $532.9 million of purchased loans at an average price of 92.6% of unpaid principal balance, a record $252.4 million of National Lending originated loans, $39.8 million of SBA 7(a) loans and $70.6 million of insured small balance business loans. Total loans at December 31, 2025 were $4.35 billion, representing an increase of $594.4 million or 15.8% over June 30, 2025. The majority of the loan activity occurred late in the second fiscal quarter, resulting in minimal impact on the quarter's average loan balance of $3.89 billion and net interest income. This loan growth provides a strong tailwind for net interest income in the next and subsequent quarters. Our capital levels remain strong and provide us with the capacity to respond to opportunities available in the marketplace."

As of December 31, 2025, total assets were $4.95 billion, an increase of $668.2 million, or 15.6%, from total assets of $4.28 billion as of June 30, 2025, due to the following:

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the six months ended December 31, 2025:

Loan Portfolio Changes December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 2,856,949 $ 2,375,157 $ 481,792 20.28 % National Lending Originated 1,356,569 1,251,768 104,801 8.37 % Small Business 207,956 144,974 62,982 43.44 % Community Banking 16,762 18,258 (1,496 ) (8.19 %) Total $ 4,438,236 $ 3,790,157 $ 648,079 17.10 %

Loans generated during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 totaled $895.7 million, which consisted of $532.9 million of purchased loans at an average price of 92.6% of unpaid principal balance, $252.4 million of National Lending originated loans, $39.8 million of Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loans and $70.6 million of insured small balance business loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 575,509 $ 252,363 $ 827,872 $ 14,815 $ 246,417 $ 261,232 Initial net investment basis (1) 532,931 252,363 785,294 14,039 246,417 260,456 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.11 % 8.02 % 8.08 % 8.84 % 9.06 % 8.91 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.19 % N/A 8.19 % 8.86 % N/A 8.86 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 728,199 $ 386,181 $ 1,114,380 $ 822,549 $ 373,309 $ 1,195,858 Initial net investment basis (1) 677,531 386,181 1,063,712 746,932 373,309 1,120,241 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.13 % 8.32 % 8.13 % 8.84 % 9.18 % 8.95 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.20 % N/A 8.20 % 8.85 % N/A 8.85 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 3,038,067 $ 1,356,569 $ 4,394,636 $ 2,598,354 $ 1,109,192 $ 3,707,546 Net investment basis 2,856,949 1,356,569 4,213,518 2,392,417 1,109,192 3,501,609

(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).

(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2. Deposits increased by $443.6 million, or 13.1%, from June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposits of $457.9 million, or 20.4%, compared to the prior year. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits was an increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $349.7 million, combined with an increase in Community Banking division time deposits of $102.9 million, compared to June 30, 2025.

3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $180.9 million, or 56.5%, from June 30, 2025. The increase was attributable to advances taken to fund a portion of the loan purchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $41.7 million, or 8.4%, from June 30, 2025, primarily due to net income of $43.3 million for the fiscal year to date through December 31, 2025, partially offset by the cancellation of restricted stock to cover tax obligations on restricted stock vests, which had a $1.4 million impact on shareholders' equity.

Net income decreased by $1.7 million to $20.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $22.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, due to the following:

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $311 thousand to $48.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $48.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the following:

A decrease in deposit interest expense of $1.9 million, primarily due to lower rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by higher average balances; partially offset by, A decrease in interest income earned on loans of $727 thousand, primarily due to lower rates earned across the portfolios, partially offset by higher average balances in the National Lending Division and SBA portfolios; and An increase in interest expense on FHLB advances of $478 thousand, due to higher average balances.



The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income Yield Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 15,926 $ 292 7.27 % $ 21,481 $ 369 6.82 % Small Business 168,595 4,087 9.62 % 93,831 2,751 11.63 % National Lending: Originated 1,289,973 26,090 8.02 % 1,041,301 23,769 9.06 % Purchased 2,414,897 49,348 8.11 % 2,407,132 53,655 8.84 % Total National Lending 3,704,870 75,438 8.08 % 3,448,433 77,424 8.91 % Total $ 3,889,391 $ 79,817 8.14 % $ 3,563,745 $ 80,544 8.97 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income Yield Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 16,891 $ 597 7.01 % $ 21,945 $ 738 6.67 % Small Business 151,473 7,521 9.85 % 76,788 5,170 13.36 % National Lending: Originated 1,252,065 52,515 8.32 % 1,019,347 47,176 9.18 % Purchased 2,363,053 96,864 8.13 % 2,082,969 92,797 8.84 % Total National Lending 3,615,118 149,379 8.20 % 3,102,316 139,973 8.95 % Total $ 3,783,482 $ 157,497 8.26 % $ 3,201,049 $ 145,881 9.04 %

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, transactional income decreased by $25 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion decreased by $3.9 million, primarily due to decreases in rates. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 8.2%, a decrease from 8.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 46,852 7.70 % $ 50,747 8.36 % Transactional income: Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 485 0.08 % 97 0.02 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 2,495 0.41 % 2,908 0.48 % Total transactional income 2,980 0.49 % 3,005 0.50 % Total $ 49,832 8.19 % $ 53,752 8.86 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 91,855 7.71 % $ 87,906 8.37 % Transactional income: Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 786 0.07 % 161 0.01 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 5,009 0.42 % 4,891 0.47 % Total transactional income 5,795 0.49 % 5,052 0.48 % Total $ 97,650 8.20 % $ 92,958 8.85 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Provision for credit losses decreased by $1.1 million reflecting a provision of $875 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to a provision of $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

3. Noninterest income decreased by $3.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $3.4 million, due to less sales resulting from the government shutdown during the quarter. There were sales of $25.1 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 as compared to sales of $64.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

4. Noninterest expense increased by $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to the following:



An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.2 million, primarily due to increases in regular, stock and incentive compensation expense;



An increase in loan expense of $586 thousand, primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA and small balance insured loans; and



An increase in professional fees due of $209 thousand, primarily related to increased legal and audit costs; partially offset by



A decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance expense of $484 thousand, due to changes in the Bank's assessment rate.



5. Income tax expense decreased by $1.6 million to $9.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 31.1%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to income tax expense of $11.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to changes in state tax law.

As of December 31, 2025, nonperforming assets totaled $35.3 million, or 0.7% of total assets, compared to $35.6 million, or 0.8% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, past due loans totaled $36.4 million, or 0.8% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $30.1 million, or 0.8% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.2%, compared to 11.6% at June 30, 2025, and the Bank's Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.7% at December 31, 2025, compared to 14.7% at June 30, 2025. The Total risk-based capital ratio decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets from significant loan growth from purchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Investor Call Information

Forward-Looking Statements

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,793 $ 2,908 Short-term investments 443,429 410,711 Total cash and cash equivalents 446,222 413,619 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 4,915 15,308 Equity securities, at fair value 7,603 7,396 Total securities 12,518 22,704 Loans held for sale 87,423 33,768 Loans: Commercial real estate 3,317,166 2,733,794 Commercial and industrial 903,271 903,278 Residential real estate 130,099 119,158 Consumer 277 159 Total loans 4,350,813 3,756,389 Less: Allowance for credit losses 63,813 47,930 Loans, net 4,287,000 3,708,459 Premises and equipment, net 23,652 24,704 Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net 719 560 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 26,977 15,295 Loan servicing rights, net 639 699 Bank-owned life insurance 19,010 19,329 Accrued interest receivable 18,885 16,897 Other assets 24,263 23,034 Total assets $ 4,947,308 $ 4,279,068 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Demand $ 168,602 $ 159,274 Savings and interest checking 872,205 880,016 Money market 76,900 92,716 Time 2,701,454 2,243,594 Total deposits 3,819,161 3,375,600 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 501,130 320,191 Lease liability 18,174 19,044 Other liabilities 72,825 69,947 Total liabilities 4,411,290 3,784,782 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 — — Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,555,360 and 8,525,362 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively 8,555 8,525 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 — — Additional paid-in capital 97,321 98,728 Retained earnings 430,138 387,035 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4 (2 ) Total shareholders’ equity 536,018 494,286 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,947,308 $ 4,279,068









NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 79,817 $ 80,544 $ 157,497 $ 145,881 Interest on available-for-sale securities 150 436 330 1,031 Other interest and dividend income 4,120 4,186 9,467 8,108 Total interest and dividend income 84,087 85,166 167,294 155,020 Interest expense: Deposits 30,924 32,777 62,256 59,367 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,144 3,666 7,605 7,696 Obligation under capital lease agreements 218 233 441 467 Total interest expense 35,286 36,676 70,302 67,530 Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses 48,801 48,490 96,992 87,490 Provision for credit losses 875 1,944 441 2,366 Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 47,926 46,546 96,551 85,124 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 363 391 708 834 Gain on sales of SBA loans 2,126 5,570 6,264 8,901 Net unrealized gain on equity securities 23 (163 ) 75 27 Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net (7 ) - (7 ) - Bank-owned life insurance income 389 125 512 248 Correspondent fee income 7 23 19 54 Other noninterest income 63 3 75 5 Total noninterest income 2,964 5,949 7,646 10,069 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,504 11,287 25,186 22,470 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,116 1,103 2,262 2,182 Professional fees 771 562 1,866 1,315 Data processing fees 1,634 1,622 3,286 3,109 Marketing expense 110 94 234 230 Loan acquisition and collection expense 2,649 2,063 5,997 3,355 FDIC insurance expense 472 956 767 1,288 Other noninterest expense 1,515 1,379 3,063 2,802 Total noninterest expense 20,771 19,066 42,661 36,751 Income before income tax expense 30,119 33,429 61,536 58,442 Income tax expense 9,379 10,989 18,256 18,896 Net income $ 20,740 $ 22,440 $ 43,280 $ 39,546 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 8,312,859 8,044,345 8,292,768 7,965,486 Diluted 8,405,029 8,197,568 8,417,942 8,153,368 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.49 $ 2.79 $ 5.22 $ 4.96 Diluted 2.47 2.74 5.14 4.85 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02









NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 15,552 $ 150 3.83 % $ 40,004 $ 436 4.32 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,889,391 79,817 8.14 % 3,563,745 80,544 8.97 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 17,971 283 6.25 % 15,458 346 8.88 % Short-term investments (4) 385,405 3,837 3.95 % 325,118 3,840 4.69 % Total interest-earning assets 4,308,319 84,087 7.74 % 3,944,325 85,166 8.57 % Cash and due from banks 2,172 2,216 Other non-interest earning assets 84,789 30,982 Total assets $ 4,395,280 $ 3,977,523 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 661,856 $ 5,799 3.48 % $ 581,969 $ 5,932 4.04 % Money market accounts 76,955 371 1.91 % 128,787 953 2.94 % Savings accounts 207,769 1,274 2.43 % 187,701 1,653 3.49 % Time deposits 2,285,778 23,480 4.08 % 2,080,911 24,239 4.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,232,358 30,924 3.80 % 2,979,368 32,777 4.36 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 388,082 4,144 4.24 % 336,762 3,666 4.32 % Lease liability 18,324 218 4.72 % 19,599 233 4.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,638,764 35,286 3.85 % 3,335,729 36,676 4.36 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 156,076 190,135 Other liabilities 73,559 30,501 Total liabilities 3,868,399 3,556,365 Shareholders' equity 526,881 421,158 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,395,280 $ 3,977,523 Net interest income $ 48,801 $ 48,490 Interest rate spread 3.89 % 4.21 % Net interest margin (5) 4.49 % 4.88 % Cost of funds (6) 3.69 % 4.13 %

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.











NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 16,843 $ 330 3.89 % $ 47,708 $ 1,031 4.29 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,783,482 157,497 8.26 % 3,201,049 145,881 9.04 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,578 567 6.78 % 15,961 676 8.40 % Short-term investments (4) 419,948 8,900 4.20 % 285,330 7,432 5.17 % Total interest-earning assets 4,236,851 167,294 7.83 % 3,550,048 155,020 8.66 % Cash and due from banks 2,129 2,164 Other non-interest earning assets 60,406 62,527 Total assets $ 4,299,386 $ 3,614,739 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 655,201 $ 12,008 3.64 % $ 572,849 $ 12,312 4.26 % Money market accounts 82,343 865 2.08 % 138,738 2,219 3.17 % Savings accounts 209,174 2,779 2.64 % 183,141 3,210 3.48 % Time deposits 2,230,491 46,604 4.14 % 1,735,372 41,626 4.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,177,209 62,256 3.89 % 2,630,100 59,367 4.48 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 352,080 7,605 4.28 % 349,678 7,696 4.37 % Lease liability 18,544 441 4.72 % 19,808 467 4.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,547,833 70,302 3.93 % 2,999,586 67,530 4.47 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 162,922 182,648 Other liabilities 71,762 28,337 Total liabilities 3,782,517 3,210,571 Shareholders' equity 516,869 404,168 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,299,386 $ 3,614,739 Net interest income $ 96,992 $ 87,490 Interest rate spread 3.90 % 4.19 % Net interest margin (5) 4.54 % 4.89 % Cost of funds (6) 3.76 % 4.21 %

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.











NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net interest income $ 48,801 $ 48,192 $ 53,931 $ 45,951 $ 48,490 (Credit) provision for credit losses 875 (435 ) 3,469 2,908 1,944 Noninterest income 2,964 4,683 8,768 6,619 5,949 Noninterest expense 20,771 21,890 21,495 20,143 19,066 Net income 20,740 22,541 25,216 18,681 22,440 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,312,859 8,272,801 8,233,002 8,216,746 8,044,345 Diluted 8,405,029 8,430,980 8,413,895 8,394,964 8,197,568 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.49 $ 2.72 $ 3.06 $ 2.27 $ 2.79 Diluted 2.47 2.67 3.00 2.23 2.74 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 1.87 % 2.13 % 2.38 % 1.86 % 2.24 % Return on average equity 15.62 % 17.64 % 20.74 % 16.47 % 21.14 % Net interest rate spread (1) 3.89 % 3.91 % 4.49 % 3.96 % 4.21 % Net interest margin (2) 4.49 % 4.59 % 5.10 % 4.62 % 4.88 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 40.13 % 41.40 % 34.28 % 38.32 % 35.02 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.87 % 2.07 % 2.03 % 2.00 % 1.90 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.40 % 120.43 % 119.07 % 118.64 % 118.24 % As of: December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Nonperforming loans: Total originated portfolio $ 12,761 $ 10,817 $ 10,587 $ 12,552 $ 12,809 Total purchased portfolio 21,842 22,976 24,424 19,680 17,257 Total nonperforming loans 34,603 33,793 35,011 32,232 30,066 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 719 1,279 560 1,200 1,200 Total nonperforming assets $ 35,322 $ 35,072 $ 35,571 $ 33,432 $ 31,266 Past due loans to total loans 0.84 % 0.77 % 0.80 % 0.91 % 0.85 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.80 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.86 % 0.84 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.71 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.79 % 0.77 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.47 % 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.23 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 184.42 % 138.23 % 136.90 % 142.79 % 148.92 % Net charge-offs $ 2,942 $ 1,887 $ 1,723 $ 2,082 $ 869 Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 533.21 % 470.01 % 486.07 % 521.47 % 542.12 % Net loans to deposits 112.25 % 114.02 % 109.86 % 112.10 % 112.52 % Purchased loans to total loans 65.66 % 64.12 % 63.23 % 65.33 % 66.63 % Equity to total assets 10.83 % 12.31 % 11.55 % 11.06 % 10.88 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.47 % 13.86 % 13.44 % 12.72 % 12.66 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.73 % 15.11 % 14.69 % 13.97 % 13.91 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 12.19 % 12.21 % 11.64 % 11.45 % 11.16 % Total shareholders’ equity $ 536,018 $ 513,647 $ 494,286 $ 467,516 $ 444,101 Less: Preferred stock — — — — — Common shareholders’ equity 536,018 513,647 494,286 467,516 444,101 Less: Intangible assets — — — — — Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 536,018 $ 513,647 $ 494,286 $ 467,516 $ 444,101 Common shares outstanding 8,555,360 8,562,960 8,525,362 8,525,362 8,492,856 Book value per common share $ 62.65 $ 59.98 $ 57.98 $ 54.84 $ 52.29 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 62.65 59.98 57.98 54.84 52.29

(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.

(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.

(5) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.