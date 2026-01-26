Northeast Bank Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $20.7 million, or $2.47 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2025 was $43.3 million, or $5.14 per diluted common share, compared to $39.5 million, or $4.85 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on February 25, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2026.

"The Bank generated strong loan activity during the second fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Quarterly loan volume totaled $895.7 million, consisting of $532.9 million of purchased loans at an average price of 92.6% of unpaid principal balance, a record $252.4 million of National Lending originated loans, $39.8 million of SBA 7(a) loans and $70.6 million of insured small balance business loans. Total loans at December 31, 2025 were $4.35 billion, representing an increase of $594.4 million or 15.8% over June 30, 2025. The majority of the loan activity occurred late in the second fiscal quarter, resulting in minimal impact on the quarter's average loan balance of $3.89 billion and net interest income. This loan growth provides a strong tailwind for net interest income in the next and subsequent quarters. Our capital levels remain strong and provide us with the capacity to respond to opportunities available in the marketplace."

As of December 31, 2025, total assets were $4.95 billion, an increase of $668.2 million, or 15.6%, from total assets of $4.28 billion as of June 30, 2025, due to the following:

1.   The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the six months ended December 31, 2025:

 Loan Portfolio Changes
 December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 Change ($) Change (%)
 (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased$2,856,949 $2,375,157 $481,792  20.28%
National Lending Originated 1,356,569  1,251,768  104,801  8.37%
Small Business 207,956  144,974  62,982  43.44%
Community Banking 16,762  18,258  (1,496) (8.19%)
Total$4,438,236 $3,790,157 $648,079  17.10%
             

Loans generated during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 totaled $895.7 million, which consisted of $532.9 million of purchased loans at an average price of 92.6% of unpaid principal balance, $252.4 million of National Lending originated loans, $39.8 million of Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loans and $70.6 million of insured small balance business loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

 National Lending Portfolio
 Three Months Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:           
Unpaid principal balance$575,509  $252,363  $827,872  $14,815  $246,417  $261,232 
Initial net investment basis (1) 532,931   252,363   785,294   14,039   246,417   260,456 
            
Loan returns during the period:           
Yield 8.11%  8.02%  8.08%  8.84%  9.06%  8.91%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.19% N/A  8.19%  8.86% N/A  8.86%
            
            
 Six Months Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:           
Unpaid principal balance$728,199  $386,181  $1,114,380  $822,549  $373,309  $1,195,858 
Initial net investment basis (1) 677,531   386,181   1,063,712   746,932   373,309   1,120,241 
            
Loan returns during the period:           
Yield 8.13%  8.32%  8.13%  8.84%  9.18%  8.95%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.20% N/A  8.20%  8.85% N/A  8.85%
            
Total loans as of period end:           
Unpaid principal balance$3,038,067  $1,356,569  $4,394,636  $2,598,354  $1,109,192  $3,707,546 
Net investment basis 2,856,949   1,356,569   4,213,518   2,392,417   1,109,192   3,501,609 
                        

(1)  Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).
(2)  The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2.   Deposits increased by $443.6 million, or 13.1%, from June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposits of $457.9 million, or 20.4%, compared to the prior year. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits was an increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $349.7 million, combined with an increase in Community Banking division time deposits of $102.9 million, compared to June 30, 2025.

3.   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $180.9 million, or 56.5%, from June 30, 2025. The increase was attributable to advances taken to fund a portion of the loan purchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

4.   Shareholders’ equity increased by $41.7 million, or 8.4%, from June 30, 2025, primarily due to net income of $43.3 million for the fiscal year to date through December 31, 2025, partially offset by the cancellation of restricted stock to cover tax obligations on restricted stock vests, which had a $1.4 million impact on shareholders' equity.

Net income decreased by $1.7 million to $20.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $22.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, due to the following:

1.   Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $311 thousand to $48.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $48.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the following:

    • A decrease in deposit interest expense of $1.9 million, primarily due to lower rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by higher average balances; partially offset by,
    • A decrease in interest income earned on loans of $727 thousand, primarily due to lower rates earned across the portfolios, partially offset by higher average balances in the National Lending Division and SBA portfolios; and
    • An increase in interest expense on FHLB advances of $478 thousand, due to higher average balances.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

 Interest Income and Yield on Loans
 Three Months Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
 Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$15,926 $292 7.27% $21,481 $369 6.82%
Small Business 168,595  4,087 9.62%  93,831  2,751 11.63%
National Lending:           
Originated 1,289,973  26,090 8.02%  1,041,301  23,769 9.06%
Purchased 2,414,897  49,348 8.11%  2,407,132  53,655 8.84%
Total National Lending 3,704,870  75,438 8.08%  3,448,433  77,424 8.91%
Total$3,889,391 $79,817 8.14% $3,563,745 $80,544 8.97%
            
  
 Six Months Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
 Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$16,891 $597 7.01% $21,945 $738 6.67%
Small Business 151,473  7,521 9.85%  76,788  5,170 13.36%
National Lending:           
Originated 1,252,065  52,515 8.32%  1,019,347  47,176 9.18%
Purchased 2,363,053  96,864 8.13%  2,082,969  92,797 8.84%
Total National Lending 3,615,118  149,379 8.20%  3,102,316  139,973 8.95%
Total$3,783,482 $157,497 8.26% $3,201,049 $145,881 9.04%
                  

(1)  Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, transactional income decreased by $25 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion decreased by $3.9 million, primarily due to decreases in rates. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 8.2%, a decrease from 8.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

 Total Return on Purchased Loans
 Three Months Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
        
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$46,852 7.70% $50,747 8.36%
Transactional income:       
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 485 0.08%  97 0.02%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 2,495 0.41%  2,908 0.48%
Total transactional income 2,980 0.49%  3,005 0.50%
Total$49,832 8.19% $53,752 8.86%
        
 Six Months Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
        
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$91,855 7.71% $87,906 8.37%
Transactional income:       
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 786 0.07%  161 0.01%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 5,009 0.42%  4,891 0.47%
Total transactional income 5,795 0.49%  5,052 0.48%
Total$97,650 8.20% $92,958 8.85%
            

(1)  The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2.   Provision for credit losses decreased by $1.1 million reflecting a provision of $875 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to a provision of $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

3.   Noninterest income decreased by $3.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $3.4 million, due to less sales resulting from the government shutdown during the quarter. There were sales of $25.1 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 as compared to sales of $64.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

4.   Noninterest expense increased by $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.2 million, primarily due to increases in regular, stock and incentive compensation expense;
  • An increase in loan expense of $586 thousand, primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA and small balance insured loans; and
  • An increase in professional fees due of $209 thousand, primarily related to increased legal and audit costs; partially offset by
  • A decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance expense of $484 thousand, due to changes in the Bank's assessment rate.

5.   Income tax expense decreased by $1.6 million to $9.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 31.1%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to income tax expense of $11.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to changes in state tax law.

As of December 31, 2025, nonperforming assets totaled $35.3 million, or 0.7% of total assets, compared to $35.6 million, or 0.8% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, past due loans totaled $36.4 million, or 0.8% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $30.1 million, or 0.8% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.2%, compared to 11.6% at June 30, 2025, and the Bank's Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.7% at December 31, 2025, compared to 14.7% at June 30, 2025. The Total risk-based capital ratio decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets from significant loan growth from purchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis and our Small Business division originates government-guaranteed SBA loans and small balance insured loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors: changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, and general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including the impact of tariffs, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior, or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws, rules, and regulations; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F


NORTHEAST BANK   
BALANCE SHEETS   
(Unaudited)   
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   
 December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025
    
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$2,793 $2,908 
Short-term investments 443,429  410,711 
Total cash and cash equivalents 446,222  413,619 
    
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 4,915  15,308 
Equity securities, at fair value 7,603  7,396 
Total securities 12,518  22,704 
    
Loans held for sale 87,423  33,768 
    
Loans:   
Commercial real estate 3,317,166  2,733,794 
Commercial and industrial 903,271  903,278 
Residential real estate 130,099  119,158 
Consumer 277  159 
Total loans 4,350,813  3,756,389 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 63,813  47,930 
Loans, net 4,287,000  3,708,459 
    
Premises and equipment, net 23,652  24,704 
Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net 719  560 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 26,977  15,295 
Loan servicing rights, net 639  699 
Bank-owned life insurance 19,010  19,329 
Accrued interest receivable 18,885  16,897 
Other assets 24,263  23,034 
Total assets$4,947,308 $4,279,068 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   
Deposits:   
Demand$168,602 $159,274 
Savings and interest checking 872,205  880,016 
Money market 76,900  92,716 
Time 2,701,454  2,243,594 
Total deposits 3,819,161  3,375,600 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 501,130  320,191 
Lease liability 18,174  19,044 
Other liabilities 72,825  69,947 
Total liabilities 4,411,290  3,784,782 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Shareholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025    
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,555,360 and 8,525,362 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively 8,555  8,525 
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025    
Additional paid-in capital 97,321  98,728 
Retained earnings 430,138  387,035 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4  (2)
Total shareholders’ equity 536,018  494,286 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$4,947,308 $4,279,068 



NORTHEAST BANK       
STATEMENTS OF INCOME       
(Unaudited)       
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)       
 Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024
Interest and dividend income:       
Interest and fees on loans$79,817  $80,544  $157,497  $145,881
Interest on available-for-sale securities 150   436   330   1,031
Other interest and dividend income 4,120   4,186   9,467   8,108
Total interest and dividend income 84,087   85,166   167,294   155,020
        
Interest expense:       
Deposits 30,924   32,777   62,256   59,367
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,144   3,666   7,605   7,696
Obligation under capital lease agreements 218   233   441   467
Total interest expense 35,286   36,676   70,302   67,530
Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses 48,801   48,490   96,992   87,490
Provision for credit losses 875   1,944   441   2,366
Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 47,926   46,546   96,551   85,124
        
Noninterest income:       
Fees for other services to customers 363   391   708   834
Gain on sales of SBA loans 2,126   5,570   6,264   8,901
Net unrealized gain on equity securities 23   (163)  75   27
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net (7)  -   (7)  -
Bank-owned life insurance income 389   125   512   248
Correspondent fee income 7   23   19   54
Other noninterest income 63   3   75   5
Total noninterest income 2,964   5,949   7,646   10,069
        
Noninterest expense:       
Salaries and employee benefits 12,504   11,287   25,186   22,470
Occupancy and equipment expense 1,116   1,103   2,262   2,182
Professional fees 771   562   1,866   1,315
Data processing fees 1,634   1,622   3,286   3,109
Marketing expense 110   94   234   230
Loan acquisition and collection expense 2,649   2,063   5,997   3,355
FDIC insurance expense 472   956   767   1,288
Other noninterest expense 1,515   1,379   3,063   2,802
Total noninterest expense 20,771   19,066   42,661   36,751
Income before income tax expense 30,119   33,429   61,536   58,442
Income tax expense 9,379   10,989   18,256   18,896
Net income$20,740  $22,440  $43,280  $39,546
        
Weighted-average shares outstanding:       
Basic 8,312,859   8,044,345   8,292,768   7,965,486
Diluted 8,405,029   8,197,568   8,417,942   8,153,368
        
Earnings per common share:       
Basic$2.49  $2.79  $5.22  $4.96
Diluted 2.47   2.74   5.14   4.85
        
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.02  $0.02



NORTHEAST BANK          
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS          
(Unaudited)           
(Dollars in thousands)           
 Three Months Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Investment securities$15,552 $150 3.83% $40,004 $436 4.32%
Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,889,391  79,817 8.14%  3,563,745  80,544 8.97%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 17,971  283 6.25%  15,458  346 8.88%
Short-term investments (4) 385,405  3,837 3.95%  325,118  3,840 4.69%
Total interest-earning assets 4,308,319  84,087 7.74%  3,944,325  85,166 8.57%
Cash and due from banks 2,172      2,216    
Other non-interest earning assets 84,789      30,982    
Total assets$4,395,280     $3,977,523    
            
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
NOW accounts$661,856 $5,799 3.48% $581,969 $5,932 4.04%
Money market accounts 76,955  371 1.91%  128,787  953 2.94%
Savings accounts 207,769  1,274 2.43%  187,701  1,653 3.49%
Time deposits 2,285,778  23,480 4.08%  2,080,911  24,239 4.62%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,232,358  30,924 3.80%  2,979,368  32,777 4.36%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 388,082  4,144 4.24%  336,762  3,666 4.32%
Lease liability 18,324  218 4.72%  19,599  233 4.72%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,638,764  35,286 3.85%  3,335,729  36,676 4.36%
            
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 156,076      190,135    
Other liabilities 73,559      30,501    
Total liabilities 3,868,399      3,556,365    
Shareholders' equity 526,881      421,158    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,395,280     $3,977,523    
            
Net interest income  $48,801     $48,490  
            
Interest rate spread    3.89%     4.21%
Net interest margin (5)    4.49%     4.88%
            
Cost of funds (6)    3.69%     4.13%
              

(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6)  Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts. 



NORTHEAST BANK          
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS          
(Unaudited)           
(Dollars in thousands)           
 Six Months Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Investment securities$16,843 $330 3.89% $47,708 $1,031 4.29%
Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,783,482  157,497 8.26%  3,201,049  145,881 9.04%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,578  567 6.78%  15,961  676 8.40%
Short-term investments (4) 419,948  8,900 4.20%  285,330  7,432 5.17%
Total interest-earning assets 4,236,851  167,294 7.83%  3,550,048  155,020 8.66%
Cash and due from banks 2,129      2,164    
Other non-interest earning assets 60,406      62,527    
Total assets$4,299,386     $3,614,739    
            
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
NOW accounts$655,201 $12,008 3.64% $572,849 $12,312 4.26%
Money market accounts 82,343  865 2.08%  138,738  2,219 3.17%
Savings accounts 209,174  2,779 2.64%  183,141  3,210 3.48%
Time deposits 2,230,491  46,604 4.14%  1,735,372  41,626 4.76%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,177,209  62,256 3.89%  2,630,100  59,367 4.48%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 352,080  7,605 4.28%  349,678  7,696 4.37%
Lease liability 18,544  441 4.72%  19,808  467 4.68%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,547,833  70,302 3.93%  2,999,586  67,530 4.47%
            
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 162,922      182,648    
Other liabilities 71,762      28,337    
Total liabilities 3,782,517      3,210,571    
Shareholders' equity 516,869      404,168    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,299,386     $3,614,739    
            
Net interest income  $96,992     $87,490  
            
Interest rate spread    3.90%     4.19%
Net interest margin (5)    4.54%     4.89%
            
Cost of funds (6)    3.76%     4.21%

(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6)  Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.



NORTHEAST BANK         
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA        
(Unaudited)         
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)         
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
          
Net interest income$48,801  $48,192  $53,931  $45,951  $48,490 
(Credit) provision for credit losses 875   (435)  3,469   2,908   1,944 
Noninterest income 2,964   4,683   8,768   6,619   5,949 
Noninterest expense 20,771   21,890   21,495   20,143   19,066 
Net income 20,740   22,541   25,216   18,681   22,440 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:         
Basic 8,312,859   8,272,801   8,233,002   8,216,746   8,044,345 
Diluted 8,405,029   8,430,980   8,413,895   8,394,964   8,197,568 
Earnings per common share:         
Basic$2.49  $2.72  $3.06  $2.27  $2.79 
Diluted 2.47   2.67   3.00   2.23   2.74 
Dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01 
Return on average assets 1.87%  2.13%  2.38%  1.86%  2.24%
Return on average equity 15.62%  17.64%  20.74%  16.47%  21.14%
Net interest rate spread (1) 3.89%  3.91%  4.49%  3.96%  4.21%
Net interest margin (2) 4.49%  4.59%  5.10%  4.62%  4.88%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 40.13%  41.40%  34.28%  38.32%  35.02%
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.87%  2.07%  2.03%  2.00%  1.90%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.40%  120.43%  119.07%  118.64%  118.24%
          
 As of:
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Nonperforming loans:         
Total originated portfolio$12,761  $10,817  $10,587  $12,552  $12,809 
Total purchased portfolio 21,842   22,976   24,424   19,680   17,257 
Total nonperforming loans 34,603   33,793   35,011   32,232   30,066 
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 719   1,279   560   1,200   1,200 
Total nonperforming assets$35,322  $35,072  $35,571  $33,432  $31,266 
          
Past due loans to total loans 0.84%  0.77%  0.80%  0.91%  0.85%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.80%  0.90%  0.93%  0.86%  0.84%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.71%  0.84%  0.83%  0.79%  0.77%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.47%  1.24%  1.28%  1.23%  1.25%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 184.42%  138.23%  136.90%  142.79%  148.92%
Net charge-offs$2,942  $1,887  $1,723  $2,082  $869 
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 533.21%  470.01%  486.07%  521.47%  542.12%
Net loans to deposits 112.25%  114.02%  109.86%  112.10%  112.52%
Purchased loans to total loans 65.66%  64.12%  63.23%  65.33%  66.63%
Equity to total assets 10.83%  12.31%  11.55%  11.06%  10.88%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.47%  13.86%  13.44%  12.72%  12.66%
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.73%  15.11%  14.69%  13.97%  13.91%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 12.19%  12.21%  11.64%  11.45%  11.16%
Total shareholders’ equity$536,018  $513,647  $494,286  $467,516  $444,101 
Less: Preferred stock              
Common shareholders’ equity 536,018   513,647   494,286   467,516   444,101 
Less: Intangible assets              
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$536,018  $513,647  $494,286  $467,516  $444,101 
Common shares outstanding 8,555,360   8,562,960   8,525,362   8,525,362   8,492,856 
Book value per common share$62.65  $59.98  $57.98  $54.84  $52.29 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 62.65   59.98   57.98   54.84   52.29 
                    

(1)  The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(3)  The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4)  For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5)  Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

