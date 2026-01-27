Gansu Hezheng's Rare Fossils Debut in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 24, 54 precious fossils from the Hezheng Paleontological Fossil Museum in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, went on display at the Shenzhen Art Museum in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Nestled in the Linxia Basin, Hezheng County lies at the boundary of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and the Loess Plateau. The region boasts a continuous sedimentary stratum formed no later than 30 million years ago amid the uplift of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Hou Sujuan, a young researcher and doctoral supervisor at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, noted that the fossils unearthed in Hezheng have filled a gap in the life history from the extinction of dinosaurs to the emergence of humans. To date, over 40,000 fossil specimens have been discovered and collected in the area, making it the most abundant source of mammalian fossils in China and even the entire Eurasian continent.

Renowned worldwide for the staggering quantity, rich diversity and exceptional preservation of its paleontological fossils, Hezheng holds great significance for constructing the evolutionary sequence of late Cenozoic mammals in Asia.

Source: Hezheng Paleontological Fossil Museum