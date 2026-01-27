Jingsourcing Report: China’s Record $6.3 Trillion Trade Value Reflects Supply Chain Resilience and Structural Upgrades

Yiwu, China, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yiwu, China, January 22, 2026 – Jingsourcing , one of the China's leading sourcing and supply chain solutions providers, today released its annual strategic industry outlook. Under the leadership of CEO Zhu Jing, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of China's trade performance in 2025 and its implications for global e-commerce and retail brands.

The data clearly indicates a structural shift: China’s total goods trade reached a historic $6.3 trillion in 2025, a 3.8% year-on-year increase. Despite a 20% decline in exports to the U.S. due to tariff pressures, overall export growth remained robust at 6.1%, totaling $3.7 trillion.

According to CEO Zhu Jing, China's 2025 trade figures reflect a strategic evolution beyond the traditional price-led model toward a system increasingly integrated with automation and AI. This transition suggests that future competitiveness will rely less on low production costs and more on high-efficiency manufacturing and rapid iteration. "The market is moving toward a sophisticated ecosystem that prioritizes supply chain resilience," noted Zhu Jing. "This integration is essential for global businesses navigating a volatile trade environment."





Evolution of China’s Advanced Manufacturing System

The Chinese supply chain is undergoing a strategic transformation, evolving from a traditional cost driven and scale focused manufacturing model into a more integrated and high efficiency system. This shift is particularly evident in midstream operations, which now feature standardized production processes, scalable capacity, and consistent quality delivery.

Beyond cost competitiveness, the manufacturing ecosystem has developed advanced design and production capabilities supporting a diverse range of sectors, including industrial goods, electronics, household appliances, and new energy vehicles. This advanced capability is demonstrated by the rapid growth of Chinese built new energy vehicle exports, which exceeded 2 million units in 2025 and nearly doubled year on year. Most core components such as battery systems, electric drivetrains, and power electronics are now predominantly produced and assembled domestically.

Manufacturing capabilities are increasingly shaped by automation and AI, with the wider adoption of smart warehousing, automated material handling, and robotics improving production efficiency while accelerating product iteration cycles. These technologies allow manufacturers to scale output through standardized processes while simultaneously reducing quality variance.

Combined with AI enabled production planning and real time data synchronization, factories are becoming more flexible and responsive, supporting higher volumes for global businesses without sacrificing consistency.





Logistics Enhanced with AI and Automation

Logistics capabilities increasingly enable faster delivery while supporting more specialized requirements, including temperature-controlled transportation for pharmaceuticals and food products, heavy and oversized cargo transport for machinery and industrial equipment, and bonded warehousing that facilitates cross-border inventory management and deferred customs clearance .

Integrated digital systems across order management, customs declaration, shipment tracking and warehousing help reduce cargo damage risk, streamline cross-border processes and improve cash flow visibility.

Strategic Value for Global Business Growth

China’s supply chain value lies in the integration of speed, cost efficiency, and operability. Industry leaders like SHEIN exemplify this through a "small-batch, rapid-response" model, producing hundreds of units to fast-test markets before mass production. This agility is essential for capturing market windows and adapting to shifting consumer preferences from sampling to full-scale output.

"Cost efficiency now prioritizes stable delivery and lower operational risk over low unit prices," noted Zhu Jing. Predictable lead times and rigorous quality control mitigate hidden costs like delays or disruptions that often burden growth-stage enterprises.

This operability is anchored by end-to-end coordination, from production to last-mile delivery. Such integrated capabilities provide the inherent resilience sustaining China’s export growth, ensuring robust performance despite global economic volatility.





About Jingsourcing