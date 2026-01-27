Fangzhou Raises HK$150 Million in Share Placement to Accelerate AI-Powered Chronic Care Platform

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, has successfully completed a HK$150 million share placement, strengthening its balance sheet to accelerate investment in artificial intelligence and platform upgrades.

The shares were priced at HK$3.32 per share, with the shares placed representing approximately 3.26% of the Company’s enlarged issued share capital following completion of the subscription.

Fangzhou plans to allocate approximately 90% of the net proceeds after deducting related costs and expenses to accelerate development of the Company's AI-driven chronic disease management platform. This encompasses model development and optimization, infrastructure and computational resource expansion, talent recruitment across AI and clinical specialties, data collection and annotation and knowledge base development, and roll-out and marketing of AI-enhanced services to capture underserved patient and physician populations.

The fundraising comes amid renewed momentum in medical AI at the start of the year, as global and domestic technology players accelerate development of LLMs focused on healthcare. Fangzhou announced the completion of a major upgrade of its “AI + H2H (Hospital-to-Home)” ecosystem in 2025, embedding AI across the full chronic disease management value chain to support continuous patient care while improving the efficiency of medical resource allocation.

With an early-mover advantage in AI-enabled chronic care, Fangzhou has drawn increasing attention from institutional investors, including global investment banks, as China’s healthcare sector seeks to explores models analogous to OpenEvidence in the U.S., market observers noted.

The fundraising follows Fangzhou’s recent positive profit alert, in which the Company announced that based on a preliminary review of the Group’s unaudited consolidated management accounts, 2025 revenue would be in the range of RMB 3.5 billion to RMB 3.55 billion, representing approximately 30% year on year growth, with net profit of RMB 7 million to RMB 10 million, marking its first full year of profit after achieving positive adjusted net profit in 2024.

Looking ahead, Fangzhou will continue to leverage technology and AI to enhance chronic disease management and drive sustainable growth, while support the goals of China’s “Healthy China 2030” initiative.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

