Bottom Line and Get Schooled Unite Through Bold Merger to Expand Proven College Access Advising to Young People

Boston, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottom Line and Get Schooled , two leading college access nonprofits, announced today they have merged, establishing one of the most impactful national postsecondary access and achievement organizations in America that supports disproportionately low-income young people in getting into college, graduating, and successfully launching their careers.

The merger brings together the research-proven, high-touch, one-on-one advising model of Boston-based Bottom Line with the advanced, tech-enabled support resources of Seattle-based Get Schooled. By partnering, the two organizations will expand college access and success, as well as early career readiness support, to more young people and educators across the country.

The partnership is the result of year-long conversations between Bottom Line CEO Steve Colón and Get Schooled Executive Director John Branam, who recognized that by working together, they could significantly increase their impact for young people.

“Our merger represents a doubling down of the commitment by Bottom Line and Get Schooled to supporting all students, but particularly first-generation-to-college students and those from families experiencing financial hardship, earn a bachelor’s degree,” Colón said. “Headlines may question the value of college, but the fact is, the stakes of going to and succeeding in college have never been higher.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our reach and impact for young people by merging with Bottom Line,” added Branam. “A college degree is a transformative investment that unlocks opportunity, economic mobility and generational stability for individuals, and is an economic driver for America’s economy in the short and long term. Simply put, college should not be just for those with resources at hand.”

Expert advice is critical for young people as they make a series of decisions that impact their future. Get Schooled and Bottom Line have cracked the code on how to successfully provide that advice through sustained one-on-one support and online resources.

Bottom Line has been a steadfast partner to thousands of degree-aspiring students—especially those who are first-generation-to-college and from low-income families participating in its regional and national programs. Bottom Line has the unique distinction of being rigorously evaluated and recognized for their groundbreaking impact.

A randomized controlled trial found Bottom Line program participants are 13% more likely to enroll in a four-year college, 28% more likely to enroll in a high-grad rate college, and 23% more likely to earn a bachelor’s degree within four years.

Get Schooled received more than 116 million views on its web, channel and partner channels during the 2024-25 school year, while serving a population of youth ages 16-21—88% of whom are from historically underserved populations. A student survey with 1,300 participants found 90% of young people said they would recommend Get Schooled to a friend.

“For years, Bottom Line and Get Schooled have met students where they are — offering guidance, clarity, and encouragement at moments when it matters most,” said Caroline Altman Smith, Deputy Director, Education Program at The Kresge Foundation . “We’re proud to have supported both organizations and excited to see these dynamic teams come together to continue building pathways that help more students not only access college but complete it.”

The merged organization is called Bottom Line. Get Schooled will continue to exist and thrive, but will fall under the Bottom Line banner. Colón will remain CEO of Bottom Line, and Branam will serve as Bottom Line’s Chief Transformation Officer.

A key goal of the merger is to ensure every young person in the country has access to research-based information and personalized support.

With the merger, additional young people will be provided the information they need to weigh costs, debt and long-term value as they make not just one decision, but a series of decisions from high school, into postsecondary education, and beyond as they start their careers.