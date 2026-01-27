IBA signs contract for a Proteus®ONE proton therapy system to be located at the MacKay Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City, Taiwan





Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, January 27, 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a contract for the supply of a Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy solution to be installed at the MacKay Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City, Taiwan. This is the fourth order of a Proteus®ONE system in Taiwan, further reinforcing IBA’s position as the undisputed market leader.

The contract includes the delivery and the installation of a Proteus®ONE system as well as a comprehensive Quality Assurance package from IBA Dosimetry. As the market-leading compact proton therapy system, Proteus®ONE is designed to evolve and incorporate the latest technological advancements, ensuring that IBA users continue to benefit from state-of-the-art innovation. The system will also feature DynamicARC®2 beam delivery capabilities, pending regulatory clearance. MacKay Memorial Hospital expects to start treating patients in 2029.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “We are delighted to secure this new Proteus®ONE contract, the second in Taiwan in less than a year. The growing interest in our proton therapy solutions across Asia is a testament to the strength of our innovation strategy and our commitment to close partnerships. This success further consolidates IBA’s position as the undisputed leader in the global proton therapy market and demonstrates our dedication to making this cutting-edge technology accessible to more patients worldwide. We look forward to working closely with the MacKay Memorial Hospital team to ensure that cancer patients in Taiwan can benefit from the most advanced treatment options available.”

Dr. Chun-Hao Chen, MD, PhD, Director, Department of Radiation Oncology at the MacKay Memorial Hospital, added: “We are proud to partner with IBA to bring this advanced technology to Taiwan. The installation of the Proteus®ONE system at MacKay Memorial Hospital will significantly enhance our ability to provide state-of-the-art cancer treatment to our patients. This collaboration marks a major milestone in our commitment to delivering world-class care and expanding access to innovative therapies for the local community.”

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a multi-year maintenance contract ranges between EUR 35 and 45 million3.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About MacKay Memorial Hospital

MacKay Memorial Hospital is a leading teaching-hospital system in Taiwan, operating under the jurisdiction of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and established in memory of Dr. George Leslie MacKay, a Canadian medical missionary.

Today, the MacKay healthcare system delivers comprehensive medical services through multiple campuses, including Taipei, Tamsui (New Taipei City), Hsinchu, and Taitung, with dedicated children’s services as part of the broader network.

Across Taiwan, the MacKay system is commonly reported to operate approximately 3,500 beds and employ about 8,800 staff, including physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

1 Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235

2 DynamicARC® is a registered brand of the IBA’s Proton Arc therapy solution currently in development phase.

3 This contract, signed at the end of 2025, will be booked in IBA’s 2025 order intake. In accordance with its financial communication policy, IBA announces the conclusion of commercial contracts after receiving the first instalment.





