Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Capital Markets Days 2026

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has the pleasure of inviting investors, analysts and other stakeholders to its Capital Markets Days on March 2nd and 3rd, 2026.

Management Presentations

Management will present the Group’s strategic priorities, targets towards 2030, operational developments and capital allocation priorities at the Lerøy’s headquarters in Bergen, Norway, on March 2nd.

A live webcast will be available at www.leroyseafood.com/capitalmarketsday The webcast will include a Q&A session with the possibility of submitting questions digitally.

All presentations will be held in English.

A Tour of the Salmon and Trout Value Chain

Participants are invited to join a guided tour of Lerøy’s salmon and trout operations at Lerøy Sjøtroll in Austevoll on March 3rd.

Request for Participation

The management presentations on March 2nd will commence at 13:00, with lunch served from 12:00.

Common transportation will be arranged from Lerøy’s headquarters in Bergen to Lerøy Sjøtroll in Austevoll on March 2nd, with return transportation to Bergen on March 3rd.

To request physical participation, please complete the participation request form available at www.leroyseafood.com/capitalmarketsday no later than February 2nd.

Due to limited capacity, a restricted number of participants will be confirmed early February. Registration is not required for the webcast.

A complete agenda and practical information will be published on www.leroyseafood.com/capitalmarketsday closer to the date of the event.