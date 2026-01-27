Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from January 19 to January 23, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from January 19 to January 23, 2026

Puteaux, January 27, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from January 19 to January 23, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/19/2026 FR0012435121 59,878 23.8740 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/19/2026 FR0012435121 30,636 23.9228 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/19/2026 FR0012435121 4,510 23.9135 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/19/2026 FR0012435121 6,660 23.8864 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/20/2026 FR0012435121 58,657 23.6693 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/20/2026 FR0012435121 32,421 23.6180 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/20/2026 FR0012435121 4,711 23.6192 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/20/2026 FR0012435121 6,670 23.6630 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/21/2026 FR0012435121 55,682 23.7666 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/21/2026 FR0012435121 33,929 23.7703 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/21/2026 FR0012435121 4,591 23.7807 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/21/2026 FR0012435121 5,896 23.7595 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/22/2026 FR0012435121 53,825 24.0974 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/22/2026 FR0012435121 34,823 24.0858 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/22/2026 FR0012435121 4,606 24.0673 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/22/2026 FR0012435121 5,939 24.0670 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/23/2026 FR0012435121 55,179 24.0091 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/23/2026 FR0012435121 36,490 24.0020 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/23/2026 FR0012435121 4,682 23.9921 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/23/2026 FR0012435121 6,009 23.9861 AQE Total 505,794 23.8800



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

