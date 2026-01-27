Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from January 19 to January 23, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from January 19 to January 23, 2026

Puteaux, January 27, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from January 19 to January 23, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/19/2026FR001243512159,87823.8740XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/19/2026FR001243512130,63623.9228DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/19/2026FR00124351214,51023.9135TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/19/2026FR00124351216,66023.8864AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/20/2026FR001243512158,65723.6693XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/20/2026FR001243512132,42123.6180DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/20/2026FR00124351214,71123.6192TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/20/2026FR00124351216,67023.6630AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/21/2026FR001243512155,68223.7666XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/21/2026FR001243512133,92923.7703DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/21/2026FR00124351214,59123.7807TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/21/2026FR00124351215,89623.7595AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/22/2026FR001243512153,82524.0974XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/22/2026FR001243512134,82324.0858DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/22/2026FR00124351214,60624.0673TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/22/2026FR00124351215,93924.0670AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/23/2026FR001243512155,17924.0091XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/23/2026FR001243512136,49024.0020DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/23/2026FR00124351214,68223.9921TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/23/2026FR00124351216,00923.9861AQE
 Total505,79423.8800 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

