Publication of eQ Plc’s 2025 financial statements release and invitation to the results and strategy presentation

eQ Plc Investor news

27 January 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

eQ Plc will publish its 2025 financial statements release on Tuesday 3 February 2026 at around 8:00 a.m. In connection with the publication, eQ will also publish an updated strategy and its long-term targets.

eQ’s CEO Jouko Pölönen and CFO Antti Lyytikäinen will present the 2025 result and the updated strategy to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on 3 February 2026 at 11:00 a.m.

The press conference will held at eQ's head office in Helsinki, address Aleksanterinkatu 19, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki and it is also possible to participate via webcast. The webcast participation requires a registration.

The press conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material can be viewed at eQ's website after the press conference. To join the press conference, please register with kira.johansson@eq.fi.

Additional information:

Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 709 2847

Taina Kyllönen, Chief People and Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 582 2175

eQ is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the group total approximately EUR 13.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The share of the group’s parent company eQ Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.